An oft-accepted theory is that the best musicians are constantly evolving their sound. This is completely true when it comes to The Hatch, a band in flux.

The Hatch began to build a name for itself around the mid-2010s, gaining clout for raucous shows in the band members’ hometown of Sapporo, where they delivered post-hardcore and punk through a lens of fuzzy noise — and with the odd trombone toot. Its four members at the time — guitarist Ryoken Miyazaki, bassist Ryutaro Iwasaki, drummer Kento Yamazaki and frontman-slash-keys-slash-trombonist Midori Yamada — did not hold back. Yet in the five years between forming and releasing their debut album, OpaqueAge, in 2018, the band had started the shift from aggressive punk to something more soulful, albeit with a punky edge.

Then came the band’s sophomore album, Shape of Raw to Come, which TW named one of 2022’s best albums. It set the band firmly on the path of individuality and saw the group compared to seminal bands like Death Grips. In 2024, the band added another new member, percussionist Souichiro Anzai. Though Anzai lacked musical experience, the band members liked his vibe. Anzai’s added percussion, which The Hatch debuted at a recent live show, takes the band into polyrhythmic territory, with a good dose of soul to boot.

Yet despite lineup changes and evolutions in sound, the band retains its punk spirit, supporting young bands with The Justice, its influential all-day annual festival. The Justice has already spawned new bands like Glans, which went on to release on the same label as The Hatch. The latest edition, held in Sapporo, included artists like Lausbub and Kopy.

Could We Be More by Kokoroko

Along with the Snarky Puppy-like horn approach and the floating sensation coming from the chords, this album’s Afrobeat and African rhythms are really legit, so you can learn about rhythm while listening, without realizing it. It’s a fantastic album.

Diaspora Problems by Soul Glo

This album, coming as it does from one part of the current hardcore scene, stands out for its sheer amount of music information and its insanely high level of intensity. In spite of this, it’s also very poppy. Soul Glo is a new-generation hardcore hero, redefining the standard for extreme alternative music!

Pedra Do Espia by Itiberê Orquestra Familia

Band veteran, bassist and composer Itiberê Zwarg made this with other young musicians. Even as the odd time signatures, unique chord progressions and harmonies unfold one after another, the warm atmosphere keeps it relatable. The flawlessly tight ensemble leads you to an unparalleled sense of exhilaration. This is the sort of music I want to create.

Private Reasons by Bruno Pernadas

Pernadas is an institution of Portugal’s contemporary music scene. His music traverses the borders of various genres, like jazz, pop, folk and classic, while creating a psyche rock, floating sensation. I listen to this all the time, as it feels like I’m traveling the world on a ferry that is gently rocking.

Far Star by Gilad Hekselman

Guitarist Gilad Hekselman’s alternative approach to jazz guitar is really memorable. From the opening whistle theme, it feels like we’re setting off on a magnificent journey, coming and going from city to countryside to space, with its incredible, sultry guitar line. I wish I could play guitar like this. The final track feels like blasting straight into space.

