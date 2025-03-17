Do you love proclaiming that you were “born in the wrong generation”? You’re not alone, especially in Japan: the ultimate destination for analog enthusiasts. From the prevalence of film development services to the safeguarding of denim dyeing techniques, this country is known for its commitment to physical media and the art of nostalgia.

Recently, we shared the fascinating history behind atmospheric Japanese listening bars — also known as ongaku kissa — followed by our pick of the best record stores in Tokyo. While analog aficionados will have no trouble sauntering into dimly-lit bars or expertly combing through vinyl racks, many of you may be curious, but intimidated by the world of tangible music. That’s why we’ve prepared a sampling of Tokyo’s record cafes: the perfect starter environment to act cool without looking too lost.

Here are a few recommendations.

Epulor (Nakameguro)

A cafe and bar that focuses on specialty coffee and natural wine, Epulor is the perfect chic space for a solo date. It is located in Nakameguro, one of Tokyo’s most atmospheric and boutique-laden neighborhoods. In addition to a DJ who moves seamlessly between genres — including jazz, soul, electronic and more — you will also find a gallery corner featuring creations by various artists.

The owner, a cinephile inspired by the world-building of directors like Wes Anderson, endeavors to curate an inspiring and harmonious space. The rich, warm soundscape, eclectic collection of Scandinavian drinkware and evocative greenery make for a stylish afternoon treat.

City Country City (Shimokitazawa)

Featuring wooden interior pieces and cool vintage accents, City Country City is a cozy nook located in Shimokitazawa, one of Tokyo’s music hubs. The cafe, which doubles as a record store, is owned by Hirata, a former DJ, and singer-songwriter Keiichi Sokabe. While browsing the shop’s assortment of some 5,000 vinyls across genres and periods, you can savor the cafe’s iconic pasta dishes.

Recoco (Shibuya)

Located within walking distance of Shibuya Station, Recoco’s mission is to make vinyls accessible to everyone — especially those who have never encountered analog records. With lots of natural light, power outlets in every seat and Wi-Fi, the space also serves as a work cafe, although a 90-minute limit is implemented during busy times.

Along with standard cafe beverages, you can enjoy retro drinks like melon cream soda and a cute record-shaped Baumkuchen cake. Entrance fees range between ¥1,100 and ¥1,650 depending on the day and whether you have Line membership. Check the website’s menu for more information.

SUB Store Tokyo (Koenji)

A treasure trove housed in Koenji — the birthplace of punk in Japan — SUB Store stands for Small Unique Bookstore. Andhika Faisal, the shop owner, is from Jakarta, Indonesia, and serves authentic Indonesian food and snacks at the cafe. Visitors can also enjoy coffee or alcoholic beverages while thumbing through records and books. The space periodically holds live performances and DJ events, which you can keep up with on Instagram.

Meikyoku Kissa Lion (Shibuya)

Meikyoku Kissa are Japanese cafes dedicated to the experience of listening to classical music. The name is a combination of the words meikyoku (“musical masterpiece”) and kissaten (“cafe”). Popularized after World War II, when LPs became less accessible to the average listener, meikyoku kissa typically present hi-fi audio systems, ambient lighting and antique decor.

Established in 1926, Lion is known as the oldest meikyoku kissa. While the original structure was destroyed, the current space retains a Showa-era charm, featuring red velvet accents, 3-meter-high speakers and Baroque touches. Its rich history and gorgeous interior make it a must-visit for audiophiles. In particular, lovers of classical music will be struck by the collection of precious records by composers like Frédéric Chopin, Sergei Rachmaninoff and Ludwig van Beethoven.

