In a city that seems to run on digital energy, there’s something magical about Tokyo’s thriving vinyl scene. While streaming might rule most of the world, the humble record store remains a cornerstone of Tokyo’s analog culture. Whether you’re hunting rare Japanese pressings, seeking out contemporary releases, or simply looking for a record after visiting one of Tokyo’s listening bars, keep reading for the essential record shops across the city, from multi-floor megastores to intimate specialist havens.

The Big Players: Where To Start Your Vinyl Journey

Tower Records

While Tower Records has faded from many global cities, its presence in Tokyo remains strong. The flagship Shibuya location stands as a nine-story monument to music culture, with its sixth floor dedicated to an impressive vinyl collection spanning both new releases and vintage finds. Beyond Shibuya, Tower Records maintains a strong presence across Tokyo, with notable locations in Ikebukuro, Shinjuku, Kinshicho and Kameari.

Disk Union

Japan’s most comprehensive music chain specializes in used vinyl and maintains distinct genre-focused stores throughout Tokyo. Each location develops its own specialty, backed by a meticulous grading system and competitive pricing. The Shinjuku branch excels in jazz, while Shimokitazawa focuses on hip-hop, R&B, house and techno. The store’s meticulous grading system means you’ll know exactly what you’re getting, whether you’re browsing in Ikebukuro (home to the chain’s largest store) or hunting for treasures in Shibuya, Nakano or Kichijoji. The standardized condition ratings make it a trusted name among international collectors.

HMV Records

While not as big as its main competitors, HMV has mastered the art of curation. The Shibuya branch — once known as a “vinyl mecca” in the 1990s — focuses on secondhand analog records and CDs. It offers a rich selection of rare and classic albums from the 1960s to the 1990s, sourced directly from overseas buyers. The selections at its Shinjuku and Kichijoji locations are equally thoughtful — perfect for when you want a more intimate record shopping experience.

Independent Gems in Shimokitazawa, Harajuku and Shibuya

Jet Set (Shimokitazawa)

With a carefully curated selection of the latest releases in hip-hop, house, jazz, soul, electronic, ambient and indie pop, this shop distills the best picks from a massive online catalog. It’s also a hub for Japan’s indie scene, stocking an impressive selection of self-produced and Japanese indie releases. Despite the store’s compact size, you can still test drive your potential purchases through the turntables and top-notch sound equipment. Surrounded by live venues and recording studios, it’s the perfect spot to discover your next favorite artist.

City Country City (Shimokitazawa)

This intimate Shibuya spot specializes in soul, funk and disco, with a growing selection of Japanese city pop. The owner’s passionate expertise shines through in both the selection and the regular in-store DJ sets that transform the space into a community hub. What sets this store apart is its unique fusion of music and dining — the space doubles as a café and bar, where vintage wood furniture creates the perfect setting to explore new sounds while enjoying a drink. In an unexpected but delightful twist, the store has also become known for its excellent pasta dishes, making it an ideal destination for a lunch break during your vinyl hunting adventures.

Pianola Records (Shimokitazawa)

Born in 2020, Pianola Records brings a fresh approach to vinyl hunting. Housed in Bonus Track, an artistic complex with an eclectic mix of shops and restaurants, this shop has everything from experimental soundscapes and popular hits to T-shirts and candles. Scan through the shop’s timber shelves, and you’ll realize that the records are not separated by genre, so take your pick and expect to be surprised. The outdoor seating area is perfect for those sunny Tokyo afternoons.

Ella Records (Hatagaya, Yoyogi-Uehara)

Nestled between Hatagaya and Yoyogi-Uehara, Ella Records feels like your coolest friend’s personal collection. Those sun-kissed listening stations by the windows are the perfect spot to test out potential purchases. Also, having Paddler’s Coffee next door means your caffeine needs are covered too. If you find something interesting via the online store, Ella Records has a vintage showroom in Shimokitazawa that is appointment-only, so you can preview and listen to the record before you buy.

Big Love Records (Harajuku)

If you’re serious about indie and underground music, this Harajuku spot is your holy grail. Big Love deals exclusively in new imports, with a special focus on garage and indie rock. Here’s a unique twist: the shop has craft IPA on tap, but you’ll need to buy a record before you can enjoy the bar space.

Yomu-Kiku-Nomu (Sendagaya, Harajuku)

Translating to “Read, Listen, Drink,” Yomu-Kiku-Nomu combines a bookstore, a record shop and a café. This eclectic mix allows patrons to immerse themselves in literature and music simultaneously, creating a culturally rich experience.

Face Records (Shibuya)

Recently settled into its new home in Miyashita Park, Face Records features a range of genres, though its soul, jazz and Japanese releases are particularly noteworthy. The store’s combination of deep musical knowledge and welcoming atmosphere makes it a must-visit destination.

Pro Tips for Hunting Your Next Record

Store hours, especially the independent ones, can be unpredictable, so check their Instagram page or website before heading out. Many shops offer listening stations — use them! It’s all part of the experience. Don’t forget to explore the surrounding neighborhoods. Consider joining a guided record shop hopping tour if you want a more curated experience, or delve deeper with a tour of Tokyo’s underground music scene .

