Discover the best music events happening in Tokyo during March 2025. From concerts to local dives, find your perfect soundtrack in our comprehensive guide.
Tokyo Music Events in March
Planetarium Concert
Live classical music performances combine with immersive planetarium visuals, creating a multisensory voyage through space and sound.
|Date & Time
|Mar 01-30・14:15~
|Price
|¥4,500
|Location
|Konica Minolta Planetaria Tokyo
|More Info
|Advance ticket are sold out but door tickets are available
Weekend Lounge DJs at Citan
Whether you're heading to the spot to enjoy dinner or to connect with others, head over to Citan's Lounge for an evening of good music.
|Date & Time
|Mar 8, 2025・20:00-23:00
|Price
|Free
|Location
|CITAN
Carmen with Georges Bizet
This production of Carmen, created by Àlex Ollé for the NNTT in 2021, is packed with Ollé's distinctive sense of the spectacular and innovative interpretations sure to impress the audience.
|Date & Time
|Mar 8, 2025・14:00~
|Price
|Starting from ¥9,900
|Location
|New National Theater Tokyo
Mogwai Japan Tour 2025
Veteran Scottish post-rock band, Mogwai will touch down for a double date in Osaka and Tokyo in March 2025.
|Date & Time
|Mar 12, 2025・19:00~・Doors open 18:00
|Price
|¥9,650
|Location
|Zepp Shinjuku (TOKYO)
|More Info
|¥150 from every ticket sold will help War Child
Tokyo Spring Festival 2025
As the cherry blossoms bloom, Tokyo’s largest classical music festival, Tokyo Spring Music Festival, returns to Ueno for its 21st edition.
|Date & Time
|Mar 14-Apr 20・10:00~・Times vary, see website for details
|Price
|¥2000
|Location
|Tokyo Bunka Kaikan
|More Info
|Price varies according to date and venue. Please check website for more details.
Showa Music Festa 2025
Get ready to step back in time and celebrate the vibrant spirit of the Showa era at the Showa Music Festa 2025. Special guest Ryuji Miyamoto, a former NHK announcer, will share tips for maintaining vocal health and perform beloved Showa classics. There will also be a rakugo session by Sanyutei Tsukasa and a slow aerobics segment designed for all fitness levels.
|Date & Time
|Mar 15, 2025・13:00-15:00
|Price
|¥2000
|Location
|Kyurian Ko Hall
Kate NV Live in Tokyo
Genre-defying multi-hyphenate artist Kate NV is making a long-awaited return to Japan, bringing her experimental, poppy soundscapes with her.
|Date & Time
|Mar 17, 2025・19:30~
|Price
|¥3,800 ADV +1D
|Location
|Forestlimit
A Cellist and a Pianist Meet: Ueno and Kitamura
Prepare to be captivated by an evening of extraordinary musicianship as two of the most exciting young talents take the stage.
|Date & Time
|Mar 20, 2025・15:00~・Doors open 14:30
|Price
|¥4000
|Location
|Seijo Hall
Cat Power in Tokyo
American singer-songwriter Cat Power performs her 2023 album, Cat Power Sings Dylan: The 1966 Royal Albert Hall Concert, in Tokyo this spring.
|Date & Time
|Mar 21, 2025・19:00~
|Price
|From ¥12,000
|Location
|Toyosu Pit
In the Cherry Blossom Forest, Under the Full Blooming Sakura
Celebrate the 70th anniversary of Ango Sakaguchi’s passing with a mesmerizing adaptation of one of his most iconic works.
|Date & Time
|Mar 30, 2025・14:00-16:00
|Price
|¥3,500
|Location
|Nihombashi Social Education Center
Tokyo Night Life Events in March
Siren of Soul
In celebration of international women’s day, DJ & selector FU launches her very first all-female line up party: Siren of Soul.
|Date & Time
|Mar 8, 2025・23:00-05:00
|Price
|ADV ¥3,000 | DOOR ¥3,500
|Location
|Circus Tokyo
HVEN 1 Year Anniversary Party
Join HVEN on Saturday, March 8 to celebrate the Nakameguro club’s first anniversary — a year of music, art, community and equality.
|Date & Time
|Mar 8, 2025・21:00-05:00
|Price
|¥3,000
|Location
|HVEN