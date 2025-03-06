Discover the best music events happening in Tokyo during March 2025. From concerts to local dives, find your perfect soundtrack in our comprehensive guide.

List of Contents:

Tokyo Music Events in March

Planetarium Concert

Live classical music performances combine with immersive planetarium visuals, creating a multisensory voyage through space and sound.

Date & Time Mar 01-30・14:15~
Price ¥4,500
Location Konica Minolta Planetaria Tokyo
More Info Advance ticket are sold out but door tickets are available

Weekend Lounge DJs at Citan

Whether you're heading to the spot to enjoy dinner or to connect with others, head over to Citan's Lounge for an evening of good music.

Date & Time Mar 8, 2025・20:00-23:00
Price Free
Location CITAN

Carmen with Georges Bizet

This production of Carmen, created by Àlex Ollé for the NNTT in 2021, is packed with Ollé's distinctive sense of the spectacular and innovative interpretations sure to impress the audience.

Date & Time Mar 8, 2025・14:00~
Price Starting from ¥9,900
Location New National Theater Tokyo

mogwai tokyo 2025

Mogwai Japan Tour 2025

Veteran Scottish post-rock band, Mogwai will touch down for a double date in Osaka and Tokyo in March 2025.

Date & Time Mar 12, 2025・19:00~・Doors open 18:00
Price ¥9,650
Location Zepp Shinjuku (TOKYO)
More Info ¥150 from every ticket sold will help War Child

Tokyo Spring Festival 2025

As the cherry blossoms bloom, Tokyo’s largest classical music festival, Tokyo Spring Music Festival, returns to Ueno for its 21st edition.

Date & Time Mar 14-Apr 20・10:00~・Times vary, see website for details
Price ¥2000
Location Tokyo Bunka Kaikan
More Info Price varies according to date and venue. Please check website for more details.

Showa Music Festa 2025

Get ready to step back in time and celebrate the vibrant spirit of the Showa era at the Showa Music Festa 2025. Special guest Ryuji Miyamoto, a former NHK announcer, will share tips for maintaining vocal health and perform beloved Showa classics. There will also be a rakugo session by Sanyutei Tsukasa and a slow aerobics segment designed for all fitness levels.

Date & Time Mar 15, 2025・13:00-15:00
Price ¥2000
Location Kyurian Ko Hall

Kate NV Live in Tokyo

Genre-defying multi-hyphenate artist Kate NV is making a long-awaited return to Japan, bringing her experimental, poppy soundscapes with her.

Date & Time Mar 17, 2025・19:30~
Price ¥3,800 ADV +1D
Location Forestlimit

A Cellist and a Pianist Meet: Ueno and Kitamura

Prepare to be captivated by an evening of extraordinary musicianship as two of the most exciting young talents take the stage.

Date & Time Mar 20, 2025・15:00~・Doors open 14:30
Price ¥4000
Location Seijo Hall

Cat Power in Tokyo

American singer-songwriter Cat Power performs her 2023 album, Cat Power Sings Dylan: The 1966 Royal Albert Hall Concert, in Tokyo this spring.

Date & Time Mar 21, 2025・19:00~
Price From ¥12,000
Location Toyosu Pit

In the Cherry Blossom Forest, Under the Full Blooming Sakura

Celebrate the 70th anniversary of Ango Sakaguchi’s passing with a mesmerizing adaptation of one of his most iconic works.

Date & Time Mar 30, 2025・14:00-16:00
Price ¥3,500
Location Nihombashi Social Education Center

Tokyo Night Life Events in March

Siren of Soul

In celebration of international women’s day, DJ & selector FU launches her very first all-female line up party: Siren of Soul.

Date & Time Mar 8, 2025・23:00-05:00
Price ADV ¥3,000 | DOOR ¥3,500
Location Circus Tokyo

HVEN 1 Year Anniversary Party

Join HVEN on Saturday, March 8 to celebrate the Nakameguro club’s first anniversary — a year of music, art, community and equality.

Date & Time Mar 8, 2025・21:00-05:00
Price ¥3,000
Location HVEN

Related Posts