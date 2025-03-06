Discover the best music events happening in Tokyo during March 2025. From concerts to local dives, find your perfect soundtrack in our comprehensive guide.

Planetarium Concert Live classical music performances combine with immersive planetarium visuals, creating a multisensory voyage through space and sound. Date & Time Mar 01-30・14:15~ Price ¥4,500 Location Konica Minolta Planetaria Tokyo More Info Advance ticket are sold out but door tickets are available More Details

Weekend Lounge DJs at Citan Whether you're heading to the spot to enjoy dinner or to connect with others, head over to Citan's Lounge for an evening of good music. Date & Time Mar 8, 2025・20:00-23:00 Price Free Location CITAN More Details

Carmen with Georges Bizet This production of Carmen, created by Àlex Ollé for the NNTT in 2021, is packed with Ollé's distinctive sense of the spectacular and innovative interpretations sure to impress the audience. Date & Time Mar 8, 2025・14:00~ Price Starting from ¥9,900 Location New National Theater Tokyo More Details

Mogwai Japan Tour 2025 Veteran Scottish post-rock band, Mogwai will touch down for a double date in Osaka and Tokyo in March 2025. Date & Time Mar 12, 2025・19:00~・Doors open 18:00 Price ¥9,650 Location Zepp Shinjuku (TOKYO) More Info ¥150 from every ticket sold will help War Child More Details

Tokyo Spring Festival 2025 As the cherry blossoms bloom, Tokyo’s largest classical music festival, Tokyo Spring Music Festival, returns to Ueno for its 21st edition. Date & Time Mar 14-Apr 20・10:00~・Times vary, see website for details Price ¥2000 Location Tokyo Bunka Kaikan More Info Price varies according to date and venue. Please check website for more details. More Details

Showa Music Festa 2025 Get ready to step back in time and celebrate the vibrant spirit of the Showa era at the Showa Music Festa 2025. Special guest Ryuji Miyamoto, a former NHK announcer, will share tips for maintaining vocal health and perform beloved Showa classics. There will also be a rakugo session by Sanyutei Tsukasa and a slow aerobics segment designed for all fitness levels. Date & Time Mar 15, 2025・13:00-15:00 Price ¥2000 Location Kyurian Ko Hall More Details

Kate NV Live in Tokyo Genre-defying multi-hyphenate artist Kate NV is making a long-awaited return to Japan, bringing her experimental, poppy soundscapes with her. Date & Time Mar 17, 2025・19:30~ Price ¥3,800 ADV +1D Location Forestlimit More Details

A Cellist and a Pianist Meet: Ueno and Kitamura Prepare to be captivated by an evening of extraordinary musicianship as two of the most exciting young talents take the stage. Date & Time Mar 20, 2025・15:00~・Doors open 14:30 Price ¥4000 Location Seijo Hall More Details

Cat Power in Tokyo American singer-songwriter Cat Power performs her 2023 album, Cat Power Sings Dylan: The 1966 Royal Albert Hall Concert, in Tokyo this spring. Date & Time Mar 21, 2025・19:00~ Price From ¥12,000 Location Toyosu Pit More Details