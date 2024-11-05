Remember Death Note? This was an early 2000s manga series by Tsugumi Ohba and Takeshi Obata about a high school student with a mysterious black book called the “Death Note” that was capable of killing anyone whose name is written inside. The series made incredible waves locally and overseas, so much that it was once the third best-selling manga property in all of North America. Now more than 20 years later, the franchise is coming back with its very own game.

Who has the Death Note?! Uncover the truth as L or deceive to win as Kira when DEATH NOTE Killer Within launches on November 5, 2024. #DeathNoteKillerWithin pic.twitter.com/xxVlSEr7Rq

— Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) October 30, 2024

A Game Of Social Deduction

The game was announced on Halloween on the Bandai Namco US X account with a short trailer. The video opens with a shot of a television depicting the distinctive logo of ‘L’ before showcasing 3D renderings of Light Yagami and L himself. As the two brood over a chessboard, the actual gameplay is revealed to be played through smaller token sized characters that dart across a board game-style rendition of the world.

Gameplay appears to work like an online social deduction game with two sides. The sides are Light and his followers, who will continuously cause the deaths of citizens through accidents, and L and his investigators, who must seize and dispose of the Death Note. The game will accommodate up to 10 players.

Death Note Fans React

At the time of writing, the trailer has amassed almost one million views and more than 6,000 likes. However, not all reposts and comments have been kind. Some are making fun of the fact that it resembles the hit game “Among Us” too closely while carelessly taking advantage of the Death Note intellectual property. Others say that the social deduction genre is the perfect fit for the thriller manga and look forward to the release. As fans of the series, we’re excited to see it be revived, even in game format.

“Death Note: Killer Within” will be released on November 5, 2024. The game will be out on Steam, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Find out more about the game here.

