As the crisp autumn air rolls in and the leaves transform, taking on vibrant shades of red and orange, there’s nothing quite like cozying up with a relaxing game. Sure, October might be all about spooky Halloween vibes, but if you’d rather sip tea in peace than get spooked, why not indulge in some heartwarming titles that capture the season’s calm and comfort? Whether you’re craving the rustic charms of rural life or whimsical adventures with adorable creatures, we’ve found 7 cozy Japanese (or Japan-inspired) games for you. The following selection of games, mostly for mobile and PC platforms, will surely make your fall even more delightful.

1. Tabikaeru: Take Care of a Nomadic Japanese Frog

In Tabikaeru, or “Travel Frog,” you play the role of a caretaker for an adorable frog who embarks on solo trips across Japan. The premise is simple: Prepare meals and pack your frog’s backpack before sending him off to explore. You never know where he’ll go or what souvenirs he’ll bring back from his adventures — expect beautiful postcards of him traveling with his critter friends and unique trinkets from each Japanese prefecture. While the game is only available in Japanese, the gameplay is relatively simple, so it’s a good opportunity to brush up on your Japanese as well.

Platforms: iOS and Android

Supported languages: Japanese

Cost: Free, with in-app purchases

2. Neko Atsume: Collecting Cats, One Cuddle at a Time

If you’re a fan of cats and interior design, Neko Atsume is the purrfect game for you. This virtual cat-collecting game lets you decorate your garden with toys and food to attract a variety of adorable felines, including rare visitors like the gluttonous Tubbs, Chairman Meow and even Joe DiMeowgio. The joy of Neko Atsume lies in its simplicity — leave food out in your garden, check in on your garden periodically to see which cats have visited, and snap pictures of their antics to add to your album.

With Neko Atsume 2 set to be released soon, it’s the perfect time to start warming up your garden!

Platforms: iOS and Android

Supported languages: Japanese and English

Cost: Free, with in-app purchases

3. Japanese Rural Life Adventure: A Slice of Idyllic Countryside Living

For those who dream of escaping to the countryside, Japanese Rural Life Adventure offers a relaxing simulation of life in a traditional Japanese village. Grow crops, fish and engage in seasonal activities such as rice planting and local festivals. The game’s pixel art style beautifully captures the essence of Japan’s rural landscapes, with scenes reminiscent of the pastoral lifestyles in My Neighbor Totoro and Wolf Children.

Platforms: iOS (Apple Arcade only)

Supported languages: Japanese and English

Cost: Apple Arcade subscription, with in-app purchases



4. Purrfect Spirits: Managing a House Full of Cats … as a Ghost?

In Purrfect Spirits, you take on the role of a ghost who suddenly finds itself responsible for a group of adorable cats. You must feed them, decorate your home and keep your feline companions happy as you slowly unravel the story of why you became a ghost. It’s a mix of cat-sitting and heartfelt storytelling with a supernatural twist. Plus, what’s more fitting for the Halloween season than a game with ghostly — yet also charming — elements?

Platforms: iOS and Android

Supported languages: Japanese, English and others

Cost: Free, with in-app purchases

5. Hot Springs Story 2: Build the Ultimate Relaxation Retreat

As the days grow colder, the idea of soaking in a steamy onsen (hot spring) feels especially cozy. In Hot Springs Story 2 — the amped-up sequel of the original Hot Spring Story — you run a traditional Japanese onsen inn and work to create the ultimate relaxation destination. From designing the layout of your baths to providing the best services, this game is all about creating a soothing environment for your guests.

Platforms: PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS and Android

Supported languages: Japanese, English and others

Cost: PC (Steam ¥1,280 / US$ 14.99), Nintendo Switch (¥1,500 / US$ 14.00), iOS (¥800 / US$ 5.99) and Android (¥800 / US$ 6.49)

6. Spirittea: Pamper Ghostly Guests in a Rural Bathhouse

Spirittea invites players on a heartwarming and whimsical adventure, blending the cozy life simulation of Stardew Valley with the mystical charm of Studio Ghibli’s Spirited Away. In this RPG, you step into the shoes of a writer seeking inspiration in the peaceful countryside, only to stumble upon a hidden spirit world after sipping from a magical teapot. Suddenly, you find yourself managing an old bathhouse for wayward spirits, helping them unwind while restoring harmony between the human and spirit realms.

Platforms: PC

Supported languages: English

Cost: Steam ¥2,300 / US$ 19.99

7. Noun Town: Language Learning – Stress-Free Studying Through Immersive Exploration

If you’re looking to combine relaxation with self-improvement, Noun Town offers a unique way to learn Japanese (and other languages) through immersive, playful experiences. In this 3D world, interact with objects and characters to build your vocabulary and practice language skills in a laid-back, pressure-free environment.

As the fall months bring a sense of introspection, Noun Town’s slow-paced, scenic world invites you to learn at your own speed. With calming visuals and gentle music, this game turns language learning into a cozy, enjoyable activity perfect for autumn evenings.

Platforms: PC

Supported languages: Japanese, English and others

Cost: Steam ¥2,300 / US$ 19.99

