As Valentine’s Day falls on a Friday this year, this is the perfect date opportunity for you and your significant other. Here is our list of things to do to plan the picture perfect Valentine’s Day weekend in Tokyo.

Bubó Barcelona

Don’t show up to your Valentine’s Day date empty-handed. Well-known for creating the “World’s Best Chocolate Cake,” the Xabina, Bubó Barcelona is every chocoholic’s dream. A chocolate shop of fine taste and originality, Bubó Barcelona Omotesando emphasizes the natural deep flavor of the chocolate. ///standing.sensible.speaks

Tokyo Kaikan: Lucky Ruby Chocolates For Valentine’s Day, Tokyo Kaikan’s pastry shop Sweets & Gifts presents a limited-edition set of ruby pink chocolates cast in a hyotan (gourd) shape and other exclusive varieties. Hyotans, which widen toward the base, are known to be a symbol of good luck in Japan: The word for “three gourds” in Japanese can also be read as “good luck,” while “six gourds” can be read as “no sickness.” ///eternity.padlock.loudly For a romantic dinner check out our guide to Tokyo Kaikan’s iconic restaurants.

For Valentine’s 2020 Club Harie has collaborated with the famous Meiji Apollo to create an “Apollo” bon bon chocolate. Club Harie also presents 30 new chocolates with a range of unique flavors including black tea, spice and sake. ///cake.propose.winks

Valentine’s at Sunshine Aquarium Witness a magical sea lion performance, see a special edible heart fed to the fish and enjoy the otters delight at their icy heart-shaped gift. If you’re single or your date doesn’t work out, a trip to Sunshine Aquarium is at least a good reminder that there are plenty of fish in the sea… ///swept.doormat.presume

You’re definitely in for a sweet time at Hello Kitty Land Tokyo, also known as Sanrio Puroland. During the latest seasonal event, the “Puro Sweets – a very berry sweets party,” the park invites lovers to get a taste of the seasonal strawberry and blueberry sweets. You and your date will be guaranteed to look cute in every snapshot. ///lorry.memo.fragment

Trunk(Kitchen)’s Valentine’s Day special dessert, the Millefuille Chocolate, is made of carefully-layered pie pastry, and topped with dark bitter chocolate ganache and a sweet white chocolate mousse. It is then glazed with a refreshingly sweet and sour strawberry sauce. This is how Valentine’s Day is done in style. ///debating.tedious.sweeter

This Valentine’s, Roppongi Hills is hosting this mystical museum where you can enjoy an AR (Augmented Reality) tarot reading at the open-air rooftop Sky Deck. Download a smartphone app that can only be played on the Sky Deck in advance and hold your smartphone over the sky, and a tarot card will appear. Couples can check their compatibility or have their fortune read individually. You will be promised a romantic time with the breathtaking scenery of Tokyo from 270m above sea level. ///fool.petition.vibrates

You can truly shower your lover with flowers at Flowers by Naked 2020. Enjoy a romantic stroll through an interactive garden of blossoms. Flowers by Naked is definitely a great place for Instragram pics of you and your date to commemorate this breathtaking experience. As tantalizing as ever, Naked brings us yet another fusion of light, flowers and technology for all the senses. ///mice.junior.spoils

After a day of shopping in Ginza, head up to the Rooftop Star Garden in Ginza Six. Multiple lights are used to create impressive illuminations in the basin and waterbed areas. The special effects create a sense that one is surrounded by hundreds of stars. Ideal for couples and adults looking to enjoy Tokyo’s winter ambience. ///pint.shop.tinted

