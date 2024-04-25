It’s been almost six years since the world-famous fish market in Tsukiji closed down and relocated to the more spacious Toyosu district. Since then, the approximately 19-hectare site in Tsukiji has remained vacant, leading to various rumors regarding what will happen to the place. From a themed food park to an international conference complex, several suggestions were put forward without getting the green light. Now it seems a concrete redevelopment plan is finally in place. Slated to open in the 2030s, it will feature a 50,000-seat domed stadium, a transportation hub and a culinary center.

Sleek New Stadium Set as Centerpiece of the Tsukiji Redevelopment Project

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government has selected a consortium of 11 companies, including Mitsui Fudosan and The Yomiuri Shimbun Group, to take charge of the massive project that’s expected to cost around ¥900 billion. The centerpiece of it all is the proposed stadium with a retractable roof that will host international sporting events, concerts and trade shows. There will also be a luxury hotel, a theater hall, commercial complexes as well as office and residential buildings. One of the facilities, featuring conference halls, exhibition spaces and a ballroom, will be able to accommodate up to 1,200 people.

Unsurprisingly, given the history of the location, food will play a big part in the project. As well as a food hall with connections to the Tsukiji Outer Market, there will also be a research and development base called the Tsukiji Culinary Center. Getting in and out of the area should be no problem as there will be a new subway station, a boat transport facility along Sumida River, access points for buses and self-driving vehicles and even a flying car port. Most of the redevelopment is expected to be completed by 2032. However, the project will be launched in phases beginning in fiscal 2029.

A Brief History of Tsukiji Fish Market

From 1935 to 2018, Tsukiji was home to the world’s largest and most famous wholesale fish market. It was originally built as a replacement for an older market that was destroyed during the 1923 Great Kanto earthquake. The shitamachi (downtown) atmosphere of the place turned Tsukiji into one of Tokyo’s premier tourist spots, yet relocation discussions began as far back as the late 1950s. Eventually, in 2000, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government and six industry groups reached an agreement to move the market. It was scheduled to relocate to Toyosu in 2016, but was postponed after toxic chemicals were detected in the groundwater of the new site. Tsukiji Fish Market eventually closed its doors on October 6, 2018.

