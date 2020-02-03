TW Screencap: 5 Things to Watch this Valentine’s Day (2020)

We love movies here at TW. We’re avid Netflix consumers and theatergoers and even dabble in some celebrity gossip every once in a while between tasks.

With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, we can’t stop chatting about our favorite romantic flicks. Here are a few series and films we’ll be streaming on the weekend of the 14th.

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You

From February 12 on Netflix

Following the success of To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, the sequel is scheduled to hit our TV screens on time for Valentine’s Day season. Exploring a series of firsts, this flick will have you reminiscing of your first relationship as protagonist Lara Jean tries to find balance in this newly found romance.

Sex Education: Season 2

Stream on Netflix

The first season of Sex Education brought many of us to reminisce of our youths. The series was acclaimed to bring to light the taboo around sex, and for its tact in approaching delicate issues in a tasteful manner. Season 2 continues the stories of Otis, Maeve, Eric and the rest of the gang. Why is this a good pick for Valentine’s Day? Well, it’s always good to share some memories, whether you’re with your S/O or with your friends. If you simply want something good to watch, not necessarily sad or romantic, this is a fitting choice.

Soundtrack

Stream on Netflix

Soundtrack is a musical inspired by the love song, a simple but powerful thing. Offering a small insight into the lives of a diverse cast of characters living in Los Angeles, this drama hopes to demonstrate that music speaks to all hearts, and the complex feelings for loved ones can be contained to a three-minute track.

Cyborg She

Stream on Amazon Prime

If the passionate predicaments don’t suit your fancy, opt for a watch that leans more towards the comedy side. Cyborg She is a classic among Japanese romandic-comedies and for a good reason. Its plot? A 16-year-old boy spots an attractive woman in a mall, makes her his girlfriend without know one important detail: she’s a cyborg.

5 Centimeters Per Second

Stream on Amazon Prime

I’m going to go against the grain here and put this Makoto Shinkai flick on the list. This film, like much of the director’s filmography, is bittersweet until the very end for those who don’t mind shedding a tear or two on Valentine’s Day. The story follows Takaki, who falls in love with a classmate in elementary school. Shortly after, the girl in question moves away, and while they make a great effort to keep in touch, they can’t seem to get close enough to start something.