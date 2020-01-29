You are certainly in for a treat for Valentine’s Day 2020. Regardless of whether you are spending February 14 with your significant other, family, close friends or coworkers, Tokyo has all the sweets and chocolates you need to make your Valentine’s Day simply divine.

This year Ginza Six introduces a whole new range of Valentine’s goodies to keep any relationship sweet. From chocolate hearts to afternoon tea at the Grand Ginza there is something to keep anyone’s sweet tooth happy this year on Valentine’s Day. With limited edition production being brought out as early as February book now in order to not miss out. ///copy.enormous.plan

From the highly acclaimed chocolatiers La Maison du Chocolat, Le Chocolat Alain Ducasse, Le chocolat des Français to the high-end brands such as BEAMS and Georgio Armani, Roppongi Hills has everything to offer to make your Valentine’s chocolate decadence a fabulous one. Whether it be a for a lover, family, friends, coworkers, or even yourself, there is certainly the perfect chocolate for you. ///fool.petition.vibrates

Tokyo Hotel Chinzan-so presents a selection of Valentine’s Day special “Wa sweets,” a combination of Japanese and Western sweets. There will be three soufflé cakes including matcha, hojicha and wasanbon (refined Japanese sugar). ///vitamins.cardinal.tipping

Andaz Tokyo brings diversity this Valentine’s Day, with its wide variety of chocolates from bon bon chocolates and wafer chocolates to soufflé cheesecake. Their special “Gratitude” chocolate is not only for lovers, but to also express thanks to friends and family. Based on the theme of diversity, this box has chocolates of eight different flavors including passionfruit, bergamot, yuzu and more. ///insist.kinder.pancake

Bubó Barcelona

Well-known for creating the “World’s Best Chocolate Cake,” the Xabina, which won the World Pastry Cup in 2005, Bubó Barcelona is every chocoholic’s dream. A chocolate shop of fine taste and originality with origins in Spain, Buo Barcelona Omotesando emphasizes on keeping the natural deep flavor of the chocolate. They are also well-known for their original exquisite bon bon chocolates wrapped in beautiful elaborate packaging which makes a perfect gift for your lover or for yourself. ///standing.sensible.speaks

Club Harie, world-renouned patisserie brand dating back to 1951, presents its Valentine Collection 2020. They have collaborated with the famous Meiji “Apollo” chocolate with the creation of “Apollo” chocolate-shaped bon bon chocolate. Club Harie also presents 30 new chocolates including their bon bon chocolates which has been entered in the World Pastry Team Championship in the past. There are various flavors from black tea, spice and sake. There will also be a Valentine-version of the classic Club Harie baumkuchen and “Heart Brownie.” ///cake.propose.winks

For this year’s Valentine’s Day, Tokyo Station grasps our hearts with Valentine’s chocolates and goods from classic boxes of chocolates to wa-sweets to savory Valentine treats. Whether you’re chocolate shopping for a lover, family, friends, co-workers or even yourself (everyone definitely needs a pick-me-up), there is something for everyone guaranteed, at Tokyo Station. ///forgot.pining.nursery

Located on B1 floor of Shibuya Parco, Mirai Sake/Kubota Sake Bar will serve Valentine’s limited-edition cocktails made with chocolate and sake. Mirai Sake/Kubota Sake Bar will also host a Kubota Sake Salon where you get to have a chocolate and sake tasting session from February 8–9. At Ginza Kubota, there will be a tasting session also from February 8–9 with sake and both sweet and savory dishes using chocolate.///deform.care.parks

Chocolate in Its Truest Artform at Compartés

Chocolate truly is art as the famous chocolatier Jonathan Grahm, owner of Compartés, stated. Originated in the 1950s in Los Angeles, Compartés has attracted celebrities like Marilyn Monroe and Elvis Prestly and today calls to the likes of Oprah, Drew Barrymore and Chrissy Teigen. For Valentine’s Day this year, Compartés’ theme is “Cute Pop” with chocolates of vivid and artistic colors and tastes, a true aesthetic delicacy for the senses. With its uses of artistic motifs and graphics and unforgettable flavors, Compartés will definitely bring an element of fun to your Valentine. Compartés chocolates can be purchased at Seibu Shibuya. ///builder.send.list

Chocolate Lover’s Dream for 2020 at Ecute Tokyo

For this season of love, Ecute Tokyo, located in Tokyo Station will be having a Valentine’s Day campaign called “Chocolate Lovers 2020.” Other stations with Ecute locations will also host “Chocolate Lovers 2020,” including Shinagawa, Omiya, Tachikawa and Ueno. All Ecute locations will sell a variety of chocolates from the finest chocolatiers and shops only available during this time. ///shuffle.pops.leotard

Cafe and Bakery GGCo, located on the first floor of the Courtyard by Marriott Tokyo Station, is offering a winter special menu featuring special items to keep you warm and cozy this winter, including Hot Ruby Chocolate and Frozen Hojicha Cheese Latte. ///definite.voting.hounded