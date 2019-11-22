Shibuya Parco

Opened to the public in November 2019, this is the latest in the Parco shopping complexes. Meant to mix technology, food, fashion, entertainment and culture, it borrows from the style and vibe of the neighborhood to present it in a walkable and shoppable experience. In the basement, find about a dozen restaurants meant to recreate Tokyo’s gourmet nightlife indoors and on the 10th floor, a beautiful rooftop with a view of Shibuya.