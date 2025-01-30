If you love Mount Fuji, you will probably want to meet its smaller and lesser-known cousins — the kyodo fuji or “Local Fujis”. Scattered across Japan, these mountains may not be as famous as the country’s most iconic mountain, but they share a similar beauty and charm. Locals have nicknamed them for their resemblance to Fuji’s iconic shape or for the important role they play in their region’s culture. Each of these peaks offers its own unique story, making them perfect for those who want to explore Japan beyond the usual spots.

Local Fujis

The idea of a “Local Fuji” is simple: it’s a mountain that either looks like Mount Fuji or holds a similar cultural significance. Sometimes it’s their shape — symmetrical and cone-like — that earns them the name, while other times it’s the reverence they inspire in their communities. Whatever the reason, they’re beloved landmarks that add a local twist to Japan’s mountainous beauty.

Many local Fujis have become tourism highlights in their own right. They are often tied to regional traditions, like festivals or pilgrimages, and are surrounded by natural beauty and unique ecosystems. Whether you’re up for a scenic hike, a leisurely sightseeing trip or simply want to soak in the tranquil surroundings, these peaks are perfect for a memorable adventure. They’re an ideal choice if you’ve already conquered Mount Fuji or want a less demanding climb as a warm-up for the real thing.

8 Local Fujis Worth Exploring

1.Hokkaido’s Mount Yotei (Ezo Fuji)

Mount Yotei is often called “Ezo Fuji” and is one of Hokkaido’s most striking volcanic peaks. Its nearly perfect cone shape makes it an obvious choice for the nickname. Located near Niseko, it’s a favorite for summer hikers and winter sports enthusiasts. Nearby lakes reflect the mountain beautifully, making it a favorite spot for photographers as well.

2. Hokkaido’s Mount Rishiri (Rishiri Fuji)

Rishiri Fuji, located on Rishiri Island off Hokkaido’s northern coast, is a peaceful escape surrounded by lush forests and dramatic sea views. It’s a haven for bird-watchers and botanists, and home to unique alpine flowers that are endemic to the island. The small island is also renowned for its delicious uni (sea urchin). The two-hour ferry ride from Wakkanai is part of the adventure, and the island’s remote charm makes it feel like it’s off the beaten track.

3. Aomori’s Mount Iwaki (Tsugaru Fuji)

Known as “Tsugaru Fuji,” Mount Iwaki towers over the Tsugaru Peninsula in Aomori Prefecture. Famous for the apple orchards at its base, it’s a delight in autumn when the leaves and fruit are at their peak. It’s also a popular spot for oyama sankei, a type of mountain pilgrimage. Visitors can take a gondola or hike to enjoy stunning views of the surrounding countryside.

4. Tokyo’s Mount Hachijo (Hachijo Fuji)

Mount Hachijo, or “Hachijo Fuji,” is a stunning volcanic peak on Hachijo Island, which is just an hour’s flight from Haneda Airport. Despite its remote feel, the island is still part of Tokyo Prefecture, and the mountain stands as the tallest peak of the Tokyo islands. The hike to the summit offers scenic views of the island’s lush forests, volcanic craters and the Pacific Ocean. You might even be able to spot Mount Fuji on a clear day. Along the way, there’s also a chance you may see some cows grazing peacefully on the island, adding to the serene atmosphere.

5. Gifu’s Mount Kasa (Hida Fuji)

Mount Kasa, or “Hida Fuji,” is a real gem in Gifu Prefecture. Known for its rugged beauty, the mountain is part of the Northern Japan Alps. Its trails range from moderate hikes to more demanding routes that reward climbers with breathtaking vistas of the alpine landscape. The area is also rich in hot springs, so it’s the perfect place for a relaxing soak after a trek.

6. Niigata’s Mount Myoko (Echigo Fuji)

Mount Myoko, called “Echigo Fuji” for its location in the Echigo region, is a Niigata treasure. The mountain is part of the Myoko-Togakushi Renzan National Park, where visitors can enjoy hiking, skiing and hot springs. In spring, some visitors even spot a patch on the mountain that resembles a jumping horse, adding to its charm.

7. Kagawa’s Mount Iino (Sanuki Fuji)

Mount Iino, or “Sanuki Fuji,” is a striking cone-shaped mountain in Kagawa Prefecture, on the island of Shikoku. Its trails are short but steep, leading to a summit with sweeping views of the Seto Inland Sea. Come spring, the mountain bursts into bloom with aromatic peach blossoms.

8. Kagoshima’s Mount Kaimon (Satsuma Fuji)

Mount Kaimon, affectionately called “Satsuma Fuji,” is a solitary, perfectly conical peak rising dramatically along Kagoshima’s southern coast. Surrounded by greenery and ocean views, it’s a favorite for nature lovers. The hike to the top is challenging but offers unbeatable vistas of the coastline and nearby islands.

