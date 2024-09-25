Even if you’re not a gamer, you’ve most likely heard the name “Ghost of Tsushima.” The 2020 action game developed by Sucker Punch Productions absolutely blew the world away with its depiction of the first Mongol invasion of Japan through the perspective of protagonist Jin Sakai. Since then, fans have been clamoring for more content. Next year, those dreams will finally come true in the form of “Ghost of Yotei.”

The Story of Ghost of Yotei

According to the official PlayStation blog, “Ghost of Yotei” will feature Atsu, a new protagonist. Her journey will take place in 1603 in the lands surrounding Mount Yotei, the peak and center of an area called Ezo, which is in modern-day Hokkaido.

Not much more of the story has been shared so far, but fans are speculating that there will be a strong focus on the Ainu, an indigenous people to Japan. This is because the year 1603 takes place before the large-scale Japanese settlement of Hokkaido.

While Yotei might not be an exact sequel, the developers have reaffirmed their desire to maintain the core pillars established in its predecessor, which include playing as a wandering warrior in Feudal Japan, freedom to explore at your own pace and highlighting the beauty of the world. As this game will be built from the beginning for the PlayStation 5, it should take advantage of the technological advancements of the device, creating a far more expansive and striking world.

About Mount Yotei

Mount Yotei is an inactive volcano located in Shikotsu-Toya National Park in Hokkaido. It is sometimes referred to as Ezo Fuji due to its resemblance to Mount Fuji. Standing at 1,898 meters in height, it’s a mountain favored by hikers for climbing due to the stunning views it offers from its peak. In the park, there are plants and native animals such as alpine hares, Hokkaido squirrels and Japanese deer. We’re excited to see how the developers will capture such a lush and abundant area in the upcoming game.

