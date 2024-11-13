When exploring Tokyo, its towering skyscrapers, shimmering lights and billboards make it easy to get distracted by everything going on above you. But next time you’re out and about— try looking down instead.

It’s estimated that there are over 10,000 designer manhole covers across Japan, with cities and neighborhoods all creating their own exclusive designs referencing local specialties, tourist spots, mascots and sometimes even pop culture icons. Here’s our guide to everything you need to know about these unique manhole covers.

A Brief History of Designer Manholes

Japan’s designer manhole covers first appeared around 1977 in Naha, Okinawa. The design featured swirls of geometric fish all around the lid. The manhole initiative helped to increase public awareness and understanding about the sewer treatment system while also adding nice visual appeal to the streets. Colored manhole covers were introduced in 1981 and some lids were also coated in fluorescent paint to make them easy to see at night.

The Tokyo Design Manhole Digital Rally

Today, designer manhole covers can be seen all over Japan. There are over 200 of them just within Tokyo. Some city halls and tourist centers even offer visitors free manhole trading cards. These Pokémon-card-like souvenirs have stats and descriptions about each cover, and manhole otaku are collecting and even re-selling these popular cards for thousands of yen. Some can go for as high as ¥50,000.

How To Participate in the Tokyo Design Manhole Digital Rally

The Tokyo Design Manhole Digital Rally is a Tokyo metropolitan government campaign that lets you “collect” designer manholes throughout the 62 municipalities of the capital. As you find and scan the covers, you’ll earn points which you can use to apply for the lottery to win exclusive prizes.

To participate in the rally, players access the campaign website on their smartphone and answer a short questionnaire to register (note that users cannot play in a “private mode” browser window as stamps will not be saved).

The website has an extensive map of all the manhole covers involved, with photos of each one, so you can easily plan out your excursions. When players come across a manhole cover while out in Tokyo and tap the “stamp” button online, the manhole cover will be registered to the account through GPS authentication.

This campaign is available to play until March 31, 2025.

Where To Find Tokyo’s Designer Manholes

It’s always a fun surprise when you spontaneously find a cool manhole cover while walking in Tokyo. If you’re specifically on the manhole hunt, though, the interactive map has all the target spots conveniently labeled, along with a short description and the precise location of each cover so you don’t get lost. If you’re looking for a specific design, you can also use the map’s search feature or the “Search Nearby” button.

Character Manholes: Spot Your Favorite Pop Culture Icons

There are some really many stylish manhole designs that feature popular characters from manga, anime, video games and other beloved franchises. We’ve already covered several character manhole covers here at Tokyo Weekender, such as the Gundam and Sailor Moon designs. Here are some of the others that stand out and where to find them:

Rally Prizes

Each designer manhole you collect will get you points that you can exchange for entries to the prize lottery. The map is divided into four sections with different point amounts awarded in each region.

Tokyo’s 23 wards area: 1 manhole cover = 1 point

Kitatama and the Minamitama area: 1 manhole cover = 2 points

Nishitama area: 1 manhole cover = 3 points

Island area: 1 manhole cover = 5 points

There are also various sightseeing spots that you can scan for points as well. You can apply to each lottery one time. Applications can be submitted until January 31, 2025, at 11:59 p.m.

For those who get the top prize — 50 points — there is an invitation to the Nagashima Foundry manhole cover factory, where guests can take an exclusive behind-the-scenes peek at the designer manhole production process in Kuki, Saitama. This looks like an amazing experience for manhole otaku to get an intimate look at how these covers are created — from the melting of metal, all the way to painting and installation. This coveted prize will only be awarded to 50 lucky players.

The second prize — 30 points — is a set of three mini cotton towels. The designs feature replicas of real designer manhole covers. The towels are chosen at random, so you will have a nice surprise while unboxing your prize. It will be awarded to 200 people.

The easiest prize —for only 6 points — is a 2025 designer manhole desk calendar. Ring in the new year and flip through a new cover design at the turn of each month. This prize will be awarded to 1,000 players.

