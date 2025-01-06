Here is what’s happening across Tokyo for the month of January. Check out exhibitions, festivals, events, and more!

List of Contents:

Tokyo Festivals and Outdoor Events in January

Tokyo Disney Resort New Year's Celebration 2025

Tokyo Disney Resort will be have new performances, decorations, seasonal merchandise and special menus to start the new year with a Japanese-style oshogatsu celebration.

Date & Time Dec 26, 2024-Jan 13, 2025・・Dates for certain attractions, merchandise and food items may differ
Price starting at ¥8900
Location Tokyo Disney Resort

Tokyo Live Music and Night Life Events in January

Helsinki Lambda Club Live Tour

Hilarious indie favorites, Helsinki Lambda Club, tour their EP, "Monthly Escape," with two dates at Shibuya's Cub Quattro.

Date & Time Jan 29, 2025・19:00~・Doors open 18:00
Price ¥4,800
Location Liquidroom
More Info 1 Drink Included

Twice Cafe

Popular girl group Twice will be having their very own cafe! The Twice Cafe will be serving up heartwarming dishes that are perfect for the cold season. Expect unique cafe-exclusive designs featuring the girls dressed in pure white outfits.

Date & Time Dec 24, 2024-Jan 26, 2025・10:30-21:00
Price From ¥800
Location TOWER RECORDS CAFE Shibuya store
More Info A Tower Records Membership is require to receive access to the booking page

Tokyo Exhibitions and Art Shows in January

my melody exhibition

My Melody 50th Anniversary & Kuromi 20th Anniversary Exhibition

My Melody and Kuromi are two of Sanrio's most popular characters, with their light pink and dark punk contrasting aesthetic inspiring both fashion and friendship for fans all over the world. Come celebrate their respective anniversaries at this exhibition.

Date & Time Jan 10-27・10:00-21:00
Price
Location Ikebukuro PARCO Main Building 7th floor PARCO FACTORY

Louise Bourgeois Solo Exhibition

The Mori Art Museum presents Louise Bourgeois’s first exhibit in Japan in 27 years. It will showcase approximately 100 works across three chapters that offer a comprehensive overview of her practice.

Date & Time Sep 25, 2024-Jan 19, 2025・10:00-22:00・Until 17:00 on Tuesdays | Last admission 30 mins before closing
Price ¥2,000

'This Must Be The Place' Photography Exhibition by Lisa Knight

Lisa Knight, the photographer and mastermind behind the Tokyo Weekender instagram is hosting a fundraising exhibition in Shibuya.

Date & Time Dec 3, 2024-Jan 31, 2025・10:30-21:30
Price Free
Location Hotel Indigo Shibuya

Pokemon x Kogei Art Exhibition

Experience the world of Pokémon in a new light through the "Pokémon x Kogei: Playful Encounters of Pokémon and Japanese Craft" exhibit at Azabudai Hills Gallery. Twenty artists create unique art pieces that mix traditional craftsmanship with modern pop culture. From vases to sculptures and even kimono, the exhibit features over 70 pieces. Special events and a pop-up cafe will also be available during the exhibition period.

Date & Time Nov 1, 2024-Feb 2, 2025・10:00-19:00・Exhibit closes at 20:00 on Fridays, Saturdays, and the day before a holiday
Price ¥1800 for general tickets
Location Azabudai Hills Gallery
More Info Pre-sale tickets and online tickets can be purchased in advance for a discount

Hello Kitty 50th Anniversary Exhibition at Tokyo National Museum

Celebrate 50 years of Hello Kitty with this new exhibition at the Tokyo National museum featuring the largest collection of Hello Kitty merchandise, collaboration pieces and original video content all exploring Hello Kitty's design evolution throughout the decades and her global cultural impact.

Date & Time Nov 1, 2024-Feb 24, 2025・09:30-17:00・Open until 19:00 on Fridays and Saturdays, Last admission 30 minutes before closing
Price General: ¥2000 (¥1800 advance), University students ¥1800 (¥1600 advance), Junior/Senior High students: ¥1600 (¥1400 advance), Elementary students: ¥1000 (¥800 advance)
Location Tokyo National Museum

Synesthesia - The Five Senses Interacting Through Art" by Akihito Okunaka

'Synesthesia - The Five Senses Interacting Through Art' by Akihito Okunaka

The WHAT MUSEUM will host an interactive exhibition featuring Akito Okunaka's balloon sculptures, inviting visitors to experience art through their five senses.

Date & Time Oct 4, 2024-Mar 16, 2025・11:00-18:00・Closed on Monday (last entry 17:00)
Price ¥1,500 for adults / ¥800 for university students and vocational students / Free for high school students and younger / ¥1,000 for water pillow workshop event / ¥2,500 for exhibition passport
Location WHAT MUSEUM 1st floor SPACE 2

T2 Collection 'Collecting? Connecting?' Exhibition

The T2 Collection Exhibition will showcase around 35 artworks, including pieces from artists Tatsuo Miyajima, Kohei Nawa and Reijiro Wada.

Date & Time Oct 4, 2024-Mar 16, 2025・11:00-18:00・Enter by 17:00
Price ¥1,500
Location What Museum

Tokyo Metropolitan Art Museum’s 30th Anniversary Exhibition: MOT Collection – Rising Light / Frozen Moment"

MOT Collection at Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo

Celebrate the Tokyo Metropolitan Art Museum’s 30th anniversary with MOT Collection, showcasing works by Leiko Ikemura, Mark Manders and more.

Date & Time Dec 14, 2024-Mar 30, 2025・10:00-18:00・Closed on Mondays (if Monday is a holiday, closed on the next weekday) and New Year Holidays (December 28th to January 1st, January 14th, February 25th)
Price ¥500 for Adults / ¥400 for University and vocational school students / ¥250 for High school students and those aged 65 and over / Free for Junior high school students and younger
Location Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo

"Seeing Sound, Hearing Time" – Ryuichi Sakamoto Retrospective

Ryuichi Sakamoto | seeing sound, hearing time

Explore Ryuichi Sakamoto’s immersive sound installations in Tokyo, showcasing his avant-garde works and collaborations at MOT from December 21.

Date & Time Dec 21, 2024-Mar 30, 2025・10:00-18:00
Price General Admission: ¥2,400 / University Students, Vocational Students, and Seniors (65+): ¥1,700 / Middle and High School Students: ¥960 / Elementary School Students and Younger: Free
Location MUSEUM OF CONTEMPORARY ART TOKYO
More Info Closed on Mondays (open on January 13 and February 24), December 28 to January 1, January 14, and February 25.

Tokyo Anime and Manga Events in January

Beastars Alice in Wonderland Pop-Up

Everyone's favorite animal-themed anime is back! And to celebrate, a Beastars pop-up store is coming. The merchandise featured at the store is themed after Alice in Wonderland and will feature favorite characters such as Legoshi and Juno dressed up as The Mad Hatter and Alice, respectively.

Date & Time Jan 10-22・10:00-21:00
Price Free
Location MEDICOS SHOP Shibuya
More Info Free to enter. Merchandise must be purchased separately

full metal alchemist cafe

Full Metal Alchemist x Yomi No Tsugai Cafe

This cafe combines two beloved series into one unforgettable dining experience. Expect items themed after dishes from the steampunk world of Full Metal Alchemist and the murky shadow realms of Yomi no Tsugai. Limited edition merch will also be available!

Date & Time Jan 29-Apr 20・
Price
Location MOTTO Cafe Ikebukuro
More Info Free to enter. Food and drinks must be purchased separately

Jujutsu Kaisen Domain Expansion Square Pop-Up

The Jujutsu Kaisen fever never stops. This exciting pop-up store has been touring all over Japan and will now be descending upon Tokyo with all of its limited merch goodness.

Date & Time Dec 13, 2024-Jan 13, 2025・11:00-21:00・31st December hours: 11:00-18:00, 1st January: Closed, 2nd January hours: 10:00-20:00, 3rd January hours: 11:00-20:00
Price Free
Location Ikebukuro Parco
More Info Free to enter. Merchandise must be purchased separately

Screenshot

Giant Robots: The Core of Japanese Mecha Anime

Come explore this fascinating space at "Giant Robots: The Core of Japanese Mecha Anime." This art and education exhibition is set to bring participants on a journey to explore the unique characteristics of designs and visual expression of giant robots from the past. 

Date & Time Dec 21, 2024-Jan 13, 2025・10:00-18:00
Price ¥2,200 for adults, ¥1,600 for junior and senior high school students, ¥800 for elementary school students
Location Ikebukuro Sunshine City Exhibition Hall B

Gintama 20th Anniversary Exhibition

Gintama fans, your time is here! An exhibition is happening to commemorate 20 years of this sci-fi comedy manga by Sorachi Hideaki.

Date & Time Dec 14, 2024-Jan 17, 2025・10:00-20:00・*Last admission is 30 minutes before closing
Price From ¥1,000
Location Ikebukuro Sunshine City Exhibition Hall A

Haikyu!! The Dumpster Battle Art Exhibition

This Haikyu!! exhibit will feature original drawings and drafts to commemorate the film "Haikyuu!! The Movie: The Dumpster Battle."

Date & Time Dec 27, 2024-Jan 22, 2025・11:00-20:00
Price Free
Location Matsuya Ginza

Ranma 1/2 "Nekohanten" Collaboration Cafe

Ranma 1/2 is back with a brand new anime series that brings all of our favorite characters back with modern animation. Commemorate this hilarious anime by checking out it's "Nekohanten" pop-up cafe. The cafe will offer food and drinks, including dessert, all inspired by character from the series

Date & Time Dec 27, 2024-Feb 16, 2025・10:00-21:00・Opening and closing times may be subject to change based on Shibuya PARCO's business hours
Price Free
Location Shibuya Parco 6F TOKYO PARADE goods&cafe
More Info Free to enter. Food and drinks must be purchased separately

demon slayer hashira exhibition

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Hashira Exhibition

This Demon Slayer exhibition will explore the charms and personalities of all nine of the hashira who each have their own backstories.

Date & Time Nov 2, 2024-Mar 2, 2025・10:00-20:00
Price From ¥1,000 for exhibition tickets
Location CREATIVE MUSEUM TOKYO
More Info Cafe tickets must be purchased separately

ONE PIECE ONLY

This unique One Piece exhibit will allow fans of the series to experience never-before-seen aspects from the manga.

Date & Time Oct 9, 2024-May 13, 2025・10:00-18:00
Price From ¥800
Location Tachikawa Play! Museum

Tokyo Food and Drink Events in January

Zenkoji temple

Zenkoji Temple Special Experience with Nagano Wine Premium Dinner featuring The Drops of God

Discover a unique blend of spirituality and fine wine at Zenkoji Temple in January 2025. This exclusive tour offers a premium dinner inspired by The Drops of God manga.

Date & Time Jan 24-26・
Price From ¥250,000
Location Zenkoji Temple
More Info Add-on items such as train tickets or private transfer also available

Mesm Tokyo Afternoon Exhibition Chapter 12: Sugar Bowl, Pears, and Tablecloth

Mesm Tokyo, Autograph Collection is offering an afternoon tea set based on Paul Cézanne's masterpiece "Sugar Bowl, Pears, and Tablecloth."

Date & Time Sep 1, 2024-Jan 10, 2025・14:00~
Price From ¥7,000
Location Mesm Tokyo, Autograph Collection
More Info Weekend and National Holiday: from ¥8,000

Photo by Petrina Tinslay

Bills Autumn and Winter 2024 Menu

Bills winter menu is inclusive for everyone from vegans to gluten-free diners, ft. Broccolini pasta, oat milk matcha frappe and paleo bread.

Date & Time Oct 8, 2024-Jan 31, 2025・08:30~
Price Prices vary
Location Bills Omotesando

Pingu Cafe

To celebrate the 45th anniversary of beloved cartoon Pingu, a themed cafe is coming to Tokyo. Modeled after the concept of a white winter, guests can expect to savor comforting dishes while also picking up some sweet merchandise.

Date & Time Dec 19, 2024-Feb 9, 2025・10:00-21:20
Price ¥660 for an Advance Reservation fee. Food and drink must be purchased separately
Location BOX cafe&space Tokyo Solamachi store

Illumination Beer Garden and Order Buffet at the Hyatt Regency Seragaki Island, Okinawa

Take your festive holiday up a notch and relax near the beach this winter: made-to-order buffet for the holidays.

Date & Time Nov 8, 2024-Mar 31, 2025・17:00-21:00・L.O. 20:45
Price ¥4,400 (ORDER BUFFET) | ¥7,150 (THE LOBBY “BEER GARDEN” PLAN) Including consumption tax and are subject to an additional service charge.
Location THE ISLAND 1F LOBBY LOUNGE & BAR, HYATT REGENCY HOTEL

Tokyo Game Events in January

Persona 5 The Royal & The Phantom X Cafe

This is a gaming collab cafe that Persona fans don't want to miss. The Persona 5 The Royal & The Phantom X Cafe will feature drinks and food inspired by the world of the Persona series.

Date & Time Jan 24-Feb 26・11:00-21:00
Price Reservations must be made on the Sweets Paradise app
Location Animax+ Cafe

Dragon Quest 3 Remaster Cafe

This cafe celebrates the recent release of the Dragon Quest III remaster. Expect to see unique menu items like Roto's Emblem burger and Magical Water.

Date & Time Dec 7, 2024-Jan 31, 2025・09:00-20:30
Price Free
Location Square Enix Cafe Tokyo
More Info Free to enter. Food and drinks must be purchased separately

Beyblade 25th Anniversary Exhibition

A beloved Japanese toy is about to celebrate 25 years of spinning! This is "Beyblade Park" a special exhibition that looks back on the 25-year history of the franchise.

Date & Time Dec 27, 2024-Feb 2, 2025・11:00-19:00
Price ¥3,000 for a general ticket. ¥2,600 for elementary, junior high and high school students
Location Tokyo Anime Center at DNP PLAZA SHIBUYA
More Info Tickets will be randomly allocated by a ballot. Register your interest by 28th November 2024. Ballot results will be announced on 4th December 2024.

street fighter 6 cafe

Street Fighter 6 Cafe

It's time to Hadoken! This limited-time only Street Fighter 6 cafe is a must-visit for all fans of video game fighters.

Date & Time Dec 20, 2024-Feb 5, 2025・10:00-22:00
Price Free to reserve. Food, drink and merchandise must be purchased separately
Location Capcom Cafe Ikebukuro

Tokyo Community and Performative Events in January

More events coming soon.

Related Posts