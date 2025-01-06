Here is what’s happening across Tokyo for the month of January. Check out exhibitions, festivals, events, and more!

Tokyo Disney Resort will be have new performances, decorations, seasonal merchandise and special menus to start the new year with a Japanese-style oshogatsu celebration.

Popular girl group Twice will be having their very own cafe! The Twice Cafe will be serving up heartwarming dishes that are perfect for the cold season. Expect unique cafe-exclusive designs featuring the girls dressed in pure white outfits.

Explore Ryuichi Sakamoto’s immersive sound installations in Tokyo, showcasing his avant-garde works and collaborations at MOT from December 21.

Celebrate the Tokyo Metropolitan Art Museum’s 30th anniversary with MOT Collection, showcasing works by Leiko Ikemura, Mark Manders and more.

The T2 Collection Exhibition will showcase around 35 artworks, including pieces from artists Tatsuo Miyajima, Kohei Nawa and Reijiro Wada.

The WHAT MUSEUM will host an interactive exhibition featuring Akito Okunaka's balloon sculptures, inviting visitors to experience art through their five senses.

Celebrate 50 years of Hello Kitty with this new exhibition at the Tokyo National museum featuring the largest collection of Hello Kitty merchandise, collaboration pieces and original video content all exploring Hello Kitty's design evolution throughout the decades and her global cultural impact.

Experience the world of Pokémon in a new light through the "Pokémon x Kogei: Playful Encounters of Pokémon and Japanese Craft" exhibit at Azabudai Hills Gallery. Twenty artists create unique art pieces that mix traditional craftsmanship with modern pop culture. From vases to sculptures and even kimono, the exhibit features over 70 pieces. Special events and a pop-up cafe will also be available during the exhibition period.

Lisa Knight, the photographer and mastermind behind the Tokyo Weekender instagram is hosting a fundraising exhibition in Shibuya.

The Mori Art Museum presents Louise Bourgeois’s first exhibit in Japan in 27 years. It will showcase approximately 100 works across three chapters that offer a comprehensive overview of her practice.

My Melody and Kuromi are two of Sanrio's most popular characters, with their light pink and dark punk contrasting aesthetic inspiring both fashion and friendship for fans all over the world. Come celebrate their respective anniversaries at this exhibition.

Beastars Alice in Wonderland Pop-Up Everyone's favorite animal-themed anime is back! And to celebrate, a Beastars pop-up store is coming. The merchandise featured at the store is themed after Alice in Wonderland and will feature favorite characters such as Legoshi and Juno dressed up as The Mad Hatter and Alice, respectively. Date & Time Jan 10-22・10:00-21:00 Price Free Location MEDICOS SHOP Shibuya More Info Free to enter. Merchandise must be purchased separately More Details

Full Metal Alchemist x Yomi No Tsugai Cafe This cafe combines two beloved series into one unforgettable dining experience. Expect items themed after dishes from the steampunk world of Full Metal Alchemist and the murky shadow realms of Yomi no Tsugai. Limited edition merch will also be available! Date & Time Jan 29-Apr 20・ Price Location MOTTO Cafe Ikebukuro More Info Free to enter. Food and drinks must be purchased separately More Details

Jujutsu Kaisen Domain Expansion Square Pop-Up The Jujutsu Kaisen fever never stops. This exciting pop-up store has been touring all over Japan and will now be descending upon Tokyo with all of its limited merch goodness. Date & Time Dec 13, 2024-Jan 13, 2025・11:00-21:00・31st December hours: 11:00-18:00, 1st January: Closed, 2nd January hours: 10:00-20:00, 3rd January hours: 11:00-20:00 Price Free Location Ikebukuro Parco More Info Free to enter. Merchandise must be purchased separately More Details

Giant Robots: The Core of Japanese Mecha Anime Come explore this fascinating space at "Giant Robots: The Core of Japanese Mecha Anime." This art and education exhibition is set to bring participants on a journey to explore the unique characteristics of designs and visual expression of giant robots from the past. Date & Time Dec 21, 2024-Jan 13, 2025・10:00-18:00 Price ¥2,200 for adults, ¥1,600 for junior and senior high school students, ¥800 for elementary school students Location Ikebukuro Sunshine City Exhibition Hall B More Details

Gintama 20th Anniversary Exhibition Gintama fans, your time is here! An exhibition is happening to commemorate 20 years of this sci-fi comedy manga by Sorachi Hideaki. Date & Time Dec 14, 2024-Jan 17, 2025・10:00-20:00・*Last admission is 30 minutes before closing Price From ¥1,000 Location Ikebukuro Sunshine City Exhibition Hall A More Details

Haikyu!! The Dumpster Battle Art Exhibition This Haikyu!! exhibit will feature original drawings and drafts to commemorate the film "Haikyuu!! The Movie: The Dumpster Battle." Date & Time Dec 27, 2024-Jan 22, 2025・11:00-20:00 Price Free Location Matsuya Ginza More Details

Ranma 1/2 "Nekohanten" Collaboration Cafe Ranma 1/2 is back with a brand new anime series that brings all of our favorite characters back with modern animation. Commemorate this hilarious anime by checking out it's "Nekohanten" pop-up cafe. The cafe will offer food and drinks, including dessert, all inspired by character from the series Date & Time Dec 27, 2024-Feb 16, 2025・10:00-21:00・Opening and closing times may be subject to change based on Shibuya PARCO's business hours Price Free Location Shibuya Parco 6F TOKYO PARADE goods&cafe More Info Free to enter. Food and drinks must be purchased separately More Details

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Hashira Exhibition This Demon Slayer exhibition will explore the charms and personalities of all nine of the hashira who each have their own backstories. Date & Time Nov 2, 2024-Mar 2, 2025・10:00-20:00 Price From ¥1,000 for exhibition tickets Location CREATIVE MUSEUM TOKYO More Info Cafe tickets must be purchased separately More Details