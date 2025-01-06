Here is what’s happening across Tokyo for the month of January. Check out exhibitions, festivals, events, and more!
Tokyo Festivals and Outdoor Events in January
Tokyo Disney Resort New Year's Celebration 2025
Tokyo Disney Resort will be have new performances, decorations, seasonal merchandise and special menus to start the new year with a Japanese-style oshogatsu celebration.
|Date & Time
|Dec 26, 2024-Jan 13, 2025・・Dates for certain attractions, merchandise and food items may differ
|Price
|starting at ¥8900
|Location
|Tokyo Disney Resort
Tokyo Live Music and Night Life Events in January
Helsinki Lambda Club Live Tour
Hilarious indie favorites, Helsinki Lambda Club, tour their EP, "Monthly Escape," with two dates at Shibuya's Cub Quattro.
|Date & Time
|Jan 29, 2025・19:00~・Doors open 18:00
|Price
|¥4,800
|Location
|Liquidroom
|More Info
|1 Drink Included
Twice Cafe
Popular girl group Twice will be having their very own cafe! The Twice Cafe will be serving up heartwarming dishes that are perfect for the cold season. Expect unique cafe-exclusive designs featuring the girls dressed in pure white outfits.
|Date & Time
|Dec 24, 2024-Jan 26, 2025・10:30-21:00
|Price
|From ¥800
|Location
|TOWER RECORDS CAFE Shibuya store
|More Info
|A Tower Records Membership is require to receive access to the booking page
Tokyo Exhibitions and Art Shows in January
My Melody 50th Anniversary & Kuromi 20th Anniversary Exhibition
My Melody and Kuromi are two of Sanrio's most popular characters, with their light pink and dark punk contrasting aesthetic inspiring both fashion and friendship for fans all over the world. Come celebrate their respective anniversaries at this exhibition.
|Date & Time
|Jan 10-27・10:00-21:00
|Price
|Location
|Ikebukuro PARCO Main Building 7th floor PARCO FACTORY
Louise Bourgeois Solo Exhibition
The Mori Art Museum presents Louise Bourgeois’s first exhibit in Japan in 27 years. It will showcase approximately 100 works across three chapters that offer a comprehensive overview of her practice.
|Date & Time
|Sep 25, 2024-Jan 19, 2025・10:00-22:00・Until 17:00 on Tuesdays | Last admission 30 mins before closing
|Price
|¥2,000
'This Must Be The Place' Photography Exhibition by Lisa Knight
Lisa Knight, the photographer and mastermind behind the Tokyo Weekender instagram is hosting a fundraising exhibition in Shibuya.
|Date & Time
|Dec 3, 2024-Jan 31, 2025・10:30-21:30
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Hotel Indigo Shibuya
Pokemon x Kogei Art Exhibition
Experience the world of Pokémon in a new light through the "Pokémon x Kogei: Playful Encounters of Pokémon and Japanese Craft" exhibit at Azabudai Hills Gallery. Twenty artists create unique art pieces that mix traditional craftsmanship with modern pop culture. From vases to sculptures and even kimono, the exhibit features over 70 pieces. Special events and a pop-up cafe will also be available during the exhibition period.
|Date & Time
|Nov 1, 2024-Feb 2, 2025・10:00-19:00・Exhibit closes at 20:00 on Fridays, Saturdays, and the day before a holiday
|Price
|¥1800 for general tickets
|Location
|Azabudai Hills Gallery
|More Info
|Pre-sale tickets and online tickets can be purchased in advance for a discount
Hello Kitty 50th Anniversary Exhibition at Tokyo National Museum
Celebrate 50 years of Hello Kitty with this new exhibition at the Tokyo National museum featuring the largest collection of Hello Kitty merchandise, collaboration pieces and original video content all exploring Hello Kitty's design evolution throughout the decades and her global cultural impact.
|Date & Time
|Nov 1, 2024-Feb 24, 2025・09:30-17:00・Open until 19:00 on Fridays and Saturdays, Last admission 30 minutes before closing
|Price
|General: ¥2000 (¥1800 advance), University students ¥1800 (¥1600 advance), Junior/Senior High students: ¥1600 (¥1400 advance), Elementary students: ¥1000 (¥800 advance)
|Location
|Tokyo National Museum
'Synesthesia - The Five Senses Interacting Through Art' by Akihito Okunaka
The WHAT MUSEUM will host an interactive exhibition featuring Akito Okunaka's balloon sculptures, inviting visitors to experience art through their five senses.
|Date & Time
|Oct 4, 2024-Mar 16, 2025・11:00-18:00・Closed on Monday (last entry 17:00)
|Price
|¥1,500 for adults / ¥800 for university students and vocational students / Free for high school students and younger / ¥1,000 for water pillow workshop event / ¥2,500 for exhibition passport
|Location
|WHAT MUSEUM 1st floor SPACE 2
T2 Collection 'Collecting? Connecting?' Exhibition
The T2 Collection Exhibition will showcase around 35 artworks, including pieces from artists Tatsuo Miyajima, Kohei Nawa and Reijiro Wada.
|Date & Time
|Oct 4, 2024-Mar 16, 2025・11:00-18:00・Enter by 17:00
|Price
|¥1,500
|Location
|What Museum
MOT Collection at Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo
Celebrate the Tokyo Metropolitan Art Museum’s 30th anniversary with MOT Collection, showcasing works by Leiko Ikemura, Mark Manders and more.
|Date & Time
|Dec 14, 2024-Mar 30, 2025・10:00-18:00・Closed on Mondays (if Monday is a holiday, closed on the next weekday) and New Year Holidays (December 28th to January 1st, January 14th, February 25th)
|Price
|¥500 for Adults / ¥400 for University and vocational school students / ¥250 for High school students and those aged 65 and over / Free for Junior high school students and younger
|Location
|Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo
Ryuichi Sakamoto | seeing sound, hearing time
Explore Ryuichi Sakamoto’s immersive sound installations in Tokyo, showcasing his avant-garde works and collaborations at MOT from December 21.
|Date & Time
|Dec 21, 2024-Mar 30, 2025・10:00-18:00
|Price
|General Admission: ¥2,400 / University Students, Vocational Students, and Seniors (65+): ¥1,700 / Middle and High School Students: ¥960 / Elementary School Students and Younger: Free
|Location
|MUSEUM OF CONTEMPORARY ART TOKYO
|More Info
|Closed on Mondays (open on January 13 and February 24), December 28 to January 1, January 14, and February 25.
Tokyo Anime and Manga Events in January
Beastars Alice in Wonderland Pop-Up
Everyone's favorite animal-themed anime is back! And to celebrate, a Beastars pop-up store is coming. The merchandise featured at the store is themed after Alice in Wonderland and will feature favorite characters such as Legoshi and Juno dressed up as The Mad Hatter and Alice, respectively.
|Date & Time
|Jan 10-22・10:00-21:00
|Price
|Free
|Location
|MEDICOS SHOP Shibuya
|More Info
|Free to enter. Merchandise must be purchased separately
Full Metal Alchemist x Yomi No Tsugai Cafe
This cafe combines two beloved series into one unforgettable dining experience. Expect items themed after dishes from the steampunk world of Full Metal Alchemist and the murky shadow realms of Yomi no Tsugai. Limited edition merch will also be available!
|Date & Time
|Jan 29-Apr 20・
|Price
|Location
|MOTTO Cafe Ikebukuro
|More Info
|Free to enter. Food and drinks must be purchased separately
Jujutsu Kaisen Domain Expansion Square Pop-Up
The Jujutsu Kaisen fever never stops. This exciting pop-up store has been touring all over Japan and will now be descending upon Tokyo with all of its limited merch goodness.
|Date & Time
|Dec 13, 2024-Jan 13, 2025・11:00-21:00・31st December hours: 11:00-18:00, 1st January: Closed, 2nd January hours: 10:00-20:00, 3rd January hours: 11:00-20:00
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Ikebukuro Parco
|More Info
|Free to enter. Merchandise must be purchased separately
Giant Robots: The Core of Japanese Mecha Anime
Come explore this fascinating space at "Giant Robots: The Core of Japanese Mecha Anime." This art and education exhibition is set to bring participants on a journey to explore the unique characteristics of designs and visual expression of giant robots from the past.
|Date & Time
|Dec 21, 2024-Jan 13, 2025・10:00-18:00
|Price
|¥2,200 for adults, ¥1,600 for junior and senior high school students, ¥800 for elementary school students
|Location
|Ikebukuro Sunshine City Exhibition Hall B
Gintama 20th Anniversary Exhibition
Gintama fans, your time is here! An exhibition is happening to commemorate 20 years of this sci-fi comedy manga by Sorachi Hideaki.
|Date & Time
|Dec 14, 2024-Jan 17, 2025・10:00-20:00・*Last admission is 30 minutes before closing
|Price
|From ¥1,000
|Location
|Ikebukuro Sunshine City Exhibition Hall A
Haikyu!! The Dumpster Battle Art Exhibition
This Haikyu!! exhibit will feature original drawings and drafts to commemorate the film "Haikyuu!! The Movie: The Dumpster Battle."
|Date & Time
|Dec 27, 2024-Jan 22, 2025・11:00-20:00
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Matsuya Ginza
Ranma 1/2 "Nekohanten" Collaboration Cafe
Ranma 1/2 is back with a brand new anime series that brings all of our favorite characters back with modern animation. Commemorate this hilarious anime by checking out it's "Nekohanten" pop-up cafe. The cafe will offer food and drinks, including dessert, all inspired by character from the series
|Date & Time
|Dec 27, 2024-Feb 16, 2025・10:00-21:00・Opening and closing times may be subject to change based on Shibuya PARCO's business hours
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Shibuya Parco 6F TOKYO PARADE goods&cafe
|More Info
|Free to enter. Food and drinks must be purchased separately
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Hashira Exhibition
This Demon Slayer exhibition will explore the charms and personalities of all nine of the hashira who each have their own backstories.
|Date & Time
|Nov 2, 2024-Mar 2, 2025・10:00-20:00
|Price
|From ¥1,000 for exhibition tickets
|Location
|CREATIVE MUSEUM TOKYO
|More Info
|Cafe tickets must be purchased separately
ONE PIECE ONLY
This unique One Piece exhibit will allow fans of the series to experience never-before-seen aspects from the manga.
|Date & Time
|Oct 9, 2024-May 13, 2025・10:00-18:00
|Price
|From ¥800
|Location
|Tachikawa Play! Museum
Tokyo Food and Drink Events in January
Zenkoji Temple Special Experience with Nagano Wine Premium Dinner featuring The Drops of God
Discover a unique blend of spirituality and fine wine at Zenkoji Temple in January 2025. This exclusive tour offers a premium dinner inspired by The Drops of God manga.
|Date & Time
|Jan 24-26・
|Price
|From ¥250,000
|Location
|Zenkoji Temple
|More Info
|Add-on items such as train tickets or private transfer also available
Mesm Tokyo Afternoon Exhibition Chapter 12: Sugar Bowl, Pears, and Tablecloth
Mesm Tokyo, Autograph Collection is offering an afternoon tea set based on Paul Cézanne's masterpiece "Sugar Bowl, Pears, and Tablecloth."
|Date & Time
|Sep 1, 2024-Jan 10, 2025・14:00~
|Price
|From ¥7,000
|Location
|Mesm Tokyo, Autograph Collection
|More Info
|Weekend and National Holiday: from ¥8,000
Bills Autumn and Winter 2024 Menu
Bills winter menu is inclusive for everyone from vegans to gluten-free diners, ft. Broccolini pasta, oat milk matcha frappe and paleo bread.
|Date & Time
|Oct 8, 2024-Jan 31, 2025・08:30~
|Price
|Prices vary
|Location
|Bills Omotesando
Pingu Cafe
To celebrate the 45th anniversary of beloved cartoon Pingu, a themed cafe is coming to Tokyo. Modeled after the concept of a white winter, guests can expect to savor comforting dishes while also picking up some sweet merchandise.
|Date & Time
|Dec 19, 2024-Feb 9, 2025・10:00-21:20
|Price
|¥660 for an Advance Reservation fee. Food and drink must be purchased separately
|Location
|BOX cafe&space Tokyo Solamachi store
Illumination Beer Garden and Order Buffet at the Hyatt Regency Seragaki Island, Okinawa
Take your festive holiday up a notch and relax near the beach this winter: made-to-order buffet for the holidays.
|Date & Time
|Nov 8, 2024-Mar 31, 2025・17:00-21:00・L.O. 20:45
|Price
|¥4,400 (ORDER BUFFET) | ¥7,150 (THE LOBBY “BEER GARDEN” PLAN) Including consumption tax and are subject to an additional service charge.
|Location
|THE ISLAND 1F LOBBY LOUNGE & BAR, HYATT REGENCY HOTEL
Tokyo Game Events in January
Persona 5 The Royal & The Phantom X Cafe
This is a gaming collab cafe that Persona fans don't want to miss. The Persona 5 The Royal & The Phantom X Cafe will feature drinks and food inspired by the world of the Persona series.
|Date & Time
|Jan 24-Feb 26・11:00-21:00
|Price
|Reservations must be made on the Sweets Paradise app
|Location
|Animax+ Cafe
Dragon Quest 3 Remaster Cafe
This cafe celebrates the recent release of the Dragon Quest III remaster. Expect to see unique menu items like Roto's Emblem burger and Magical Water.
|Date & Time
|Dec 7, 2024-Jan 31, 2025・09:00-20:30
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Square Enix Cafe Tokyo
|More Info
|Free to enter. Food and drinks must be purchased separately
Beyblade 25th Anniversary Exhibition
A beloved Japanese toy is about to celebrate 25 years of spinning! This is "Beyblade Park" a special exhibition that looks back on the 25-year history of the franchise.
|Date & Time
|Dec 27, 2024-Feb 2, 2025・11:00-19:00
|Price
|¥3,000 for a general ticket. ¥2,600 for elementary, junior high and high school students
|Location
|Tokyo Anime Center at DNP PLAZA SHIBUYA
|More Info
|Tickets will be randomly allocated by a ballot. Register your interest by 28th November 2024. Ballot results will be announced on 4th December 2024.
Street Fighter 6 Cafe
It's time to Hadoken! This limited-time only Street Fighter 6 cafe is a must-visit for all fans of video game fighters.
|Date & Time
|Dec 20, 2024-Feb 5, 2025・10:00-22:00
|Price
|Free to reserve. Food, drink and merchandise must be purchased separately
|Location
|Capcom Cafe Ikebukuro
Tokyo Community and Performative Events in January
