Looking for an anime event to nerd out at? We’ve got you covered for the month of June. Take a look at all of the exciting anime-themed pop-up shops, cafes and art exhibitions in our list below.
List of Contents:
Pop-Up Shops
Oshi no Ko "Noir Themed" Pop-Up StoreThe hit manga Oshi no Ko by Aka Akasaka gets its own pop-up shop in Shibuya. Expect a large line-up of goods featuring B Komachi's Ai Hoshino, Kana Arima and MEMcho dressed up in unique costumes under the theme of "Noir"! For every ¥5,500 spent on eligible products, customers will receive one of three types of illustration cards, randomly chosen, as a gift.
|Date & Time
|UNTIL Jun 16, 2024・11:00-19:00
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Tokyo Anime Center
Digimon Adventure 25th Anniversary Pop-Up at Loft StoresCelebrate one of Japan's best loved monster franchises with a pop-up store commemorating its 25th anniversary. Held exclusively at Loft stores located in Tokyo, Nagoya, Osaka and Fukuoka, this pop-up will be selling a variety of goods featuring new illustrations of the original DigiDestined. For every ¥2,000 spent on merchandise, fans will also get a bonus postcard chosen at random.
|Date & Time
|UNTIL Jun 16, 2024・10:00-21:00
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Tokyo Ikebukuro Loft
Food & Drink
Naruto Cafe Pop-UpNaruto is back in a delicious way. Visit the Animate Cafe Stand Ikebukuro No.4 for a limited time pop up collaboration between the anime merch store and Naruto Shippuden. Expect delicious desserts featuring the tailed beasts Kurama and Shukaku as well as a drink menu inspired by Naruto, Sasuke, Kakashi, Gaara, Itachi, Deidara and Sasori. As a bonus for the fans, each item ordered off the collaboration menu will come with a randomized character coaster featuring the event illustration.
|Date & Time
|UNTIL Jun 24, 2024・11:00-20:00
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Animate Cafe Ikebukuro 4 Shop
|More Info
|Located at the Cafe Stand in the Animate Ikebukuro No. 4 store
One Piece x Keio Plaza Hotel Sweets BuffetIndulge in a girls party sweets buffet themed after the world's most popular anime and manga, One Piece! The buffet will include cute desserts based on female characters from the series such as Nami, Robin, Vivi, Shirahoshi and Rebecca. Expect Vivi's favorite curry potatoes, Robin's flower sandwich, Nami's mandarin orange tart and more.
|Date & Time
|UNTIL Sep 30, 2024・15:00-17:30
|Price
|¥6,000
|Location
|Keio Plaza Hotel
Uma Musume: Pretty Derby - Door into a New Era × Chugai Grace CafeJapan's most popular mobile game gets a brand new movie and cafe collaboration! At the Uma Musume: Pretty Derby - Door to a New Era x Chugai Grace Cafe event, fans will get to savor food and drinks inspired by the seven key Uma Musume characters from the film. Customers who order from the collaboration menu will also receive a surprise novelty gift! Every ¥3,000 spent on merch will also give you one of seven illustration cards, chosen at random.
|Date & Time
|Jun 21, 2024-Jul 7, 2024・11:10-19:50
|Price
|Location
|Chugai Grace Cafe
Exhibitions
Pokemon x Tokyo Skytree CollaborationExperience the Pokemon anime from up above in this first-ever collaboration with Tokyo Skytree. Officially titled "Pokemon and the Blue Sky Skytree ~ Shining Memories of You and Pokemon~" this event will feature a variety of decorations with characters from the Pokemon anime. Expect exciting photo spots and exclusive merchandise including Roy, Dot, Liko and their starter Pokemon, Sprigatito, Fuecoco and Quaxly.
|Date & Time
|Jun 25, 2024-Sep 24, 2024・10:00-21:00
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Tokyo Skytree