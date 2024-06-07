Looking for an anime event to nerd out at? We’ve got you covered for the month of June. Take a look at all of the exciting anime-themed pop-up shops, cafes and art exhibitions in our list below.

Pop-Up Shops

Oshi no Ko "Noir Themed" Pop-Up Store The hit manga Oshi no Ko by Aka Akasaka gets its own pop-up shop in Shibuya. Expect a large line-up of goods featuring B Komachi's Ai Hoshino, Kana Arima and MEMcho dressed up in unique costumes under the theme of "Noir"! For every ¥5,500 spent on eligible products, customers will receive one of three types of illustration cards, randomly chosen, as a gift. Date & Time UNTIL Jun 16, 2024・11:00-19:00 Price Free Location Tokyo Anime Center More Details The hit manga Oshi no Ko by Aka Akasaka gets its own pop-up shop in Shibuya. Expect a large line-up of goods featuring B Komachi's Ai Hoshino, Kana Arima and MEMcho dressed up in unique costumes under the theme of "Noir"! For every ¥5,500 spent on eligible products, customers will receive one of three types of illustration cards, randomly chosen, as a gift.

Digimon Adventure 25th Anniversary Pop-Up at Loft Stores Celebrate one of Japan's best loved monster franchises with a pop-up store commemorating its 25th anniversary. Held exclusively at Loft stores located in Tokyo, Nagoya, Osaka and Fukuoka, this pop-up will be selling a variety of goods featuring new illustrations of the original DigiDestined. For every ¥2,000 spent on merchandise, fans will also get a bonus postcard chosen at random. Date & Time UNTIL Jun 16, 2024・10:00-21:00 Price Free Location Tokyo Ikebukuro Loft More Details Celebrate one of Japan's best loved monster franchises with a pop-up store commemorating its 25th anniversary. Held exclusively at Loft stores located in Tokyo, Nagoya, Osaka and Fukuoka, this pop-up will be selling a variety of goods featuring new illustrations of the original DigiDestined. For every ¥2,000 spent on merchandise, fans will also get a bonus postcard chosen at random.

Food & Drink

Naruto Cafe Pop-Up Naruto is back in a delicious way. Visit the Animate Cafe Stand Ikebukuro No.4 for a limited time pop up collaboration between the anime merch store and Naruto Shippuden. Expect delicious desserts featuring the tailed beasts Kurama and Shukaku as well as a drink menu inspired by Naruto, Sasuke, Kakashi, Gaara, Itachi, Deidara and Sasori. As a bonus for the fans, each item ordered off the collaboration menu will come with a randomized character coaster featuring the event illustration. Date & Time UNTIL Jun 24, 2024・11:00-20:00 Price Free Location Animate Cafe Ikebukuro 4 Shop More Info Located at the Cafe Stand in the Animate Ikebukuro No. 4 store More Details Naruto is back in a delicious way. Visit the Animate Cafe Stand Ikebukuro No.4 for a limited time pop up collaboration between the anime merch store and Naruto Shippuden. Expect delicious desserts featuring the tailed beasts Kurama and Shukaku as well as a drink menu inspired by Naruto, Sasuke, Kakashi, Gaara, Itachi, Deidara and Sasori. As a bonus for the fans, each item ordered off the collaboration menu will come with a randomized character coaster featuring the event illustration.

One Piece x Keio Plaza Hotel Sweets Buffet Indulge in a girls party sweets buffet themed after the world's most popular anime and manga, One Piece! The buffet will include cute desserts based on female characters from the series such as Nami, Robin, Vivi, Shirahoshi and Rebecca. Expect Vivi's favorite curry potatoes, Robin's flower sandwich, Nami's mandarin orange tart and more. Date & Time UNTIL Sep 30, 2024・15:00-17:30 Price ¥6,000 Location Keio Plaza Hotel More Details Indulge in a girls party sweets buffet themed after the world's most popular anime and manga, One Piece! The buffet will include cute desserts based on female characters from the series such as Nami, Robin, Vivi, Shirahoshi and Rebecca. Expect Vivi's favorite curry potatoes, Robin's flower sandwich, Nami's mandarin orange tart and more.

Uma Musume: Pretty Derby - Door into a New Era × Chugai Grace Cafe Japan's most popular mobile game gets a brand new movie and cafe collaboration! At the Uma Musume: Pretty Derby - Door to a New Era x Chugai Grace Cafe event, fans will get to savor food and drinks inspired by the seven key Uma Musume characters from the film. Customers who order from the collaboration menu will also receive a surprise novelty gift! Every ¥3,000 spent on merch will also give you one of seven illustration cards, chosen at random. Date & Time Jun 21, 2024-Jul 7, 2024・11:10-19:50 Price Location Chugai Grace Cafe More Details Japan's most popular mobile game gets a brand new movie and cafe collaboration! At the Uma Musume: Pretty Derby - Door to a New Era x Chugai Grace Cafe event, fans will get to savor food and drinks inspired by the seven key Uma Musume characters from the film. Customers who order from the collaboration menu will also receive a surprise novelty gift! Every ¥3,000 spent on merch will also give you one of seven illustration cards, chosen at random.

Exhibitions

Pokemon x Tokyo Skytree Collaboration Experience the Pokemon anime from up above in this first-ever collaboration with Tokyo Skytree. Officially titled "Pokemon and the Blue Sky Skytree ~ Shining Memories of You and Pokemon~" this event will feature a variety of decorations with characters from the Pokemon anime. Expect exciting photo spots and exclusive merchandise including Roy, Dot, Liko and their starter Pokemon, Sprigatito, Fuecoco and Quaxly. Date & Time Jun 25, 2024-Sep 24, 2024・10:00-21:00 Price Free Location Tokyo Skytree More Details Experience the Pokemon anime from up above in this first-ever collaboration with Tokyo Skytree. Officially titled "Pokemon and the Blue Sky Skytree ~ Shining Memories of You and Pokemon~" this event will feature a variety of decorations with characters from the Pokemon anime. Expect exciting photo spots and exclusive merchandise including Roy, Dot, Liko and their starter Pokemon, Sprigatito, Fuecoco and Quaxly.

Related Posts