When you think of Halloween in Tokyo, Shibuya often springs to mind: the neon-lit streets filled with an almost-too-chaotic bustle of costumed revelers. However, Shibuya Halloween events have been canceled or discouraged in recent years due to safety concerns and public order issues. Plus, it’s just generally overwhelming and unpleasant if you’re not a fan of big crowds.

Thankfully, there are plenty of things to do in Tokyo other than having to squeeze past someone in a Catwoman outfit or the entire cast of Demon Slayer across Shibuya Scramble. From lesser-known activities to alternative celebrations, this guide will make your Halloween in Japan just as unforgettable as a night in Shibuya.

Halloween-themed Events and Parties

Tokyo is full of Halloween-themed events throughout the entire month of October. Here are just a few of them happening in the city to get you in the spooky season spirit.

Ikebukuro Halloween Cosplay Festival The Ikebukuro Halloween Cosplay Festival is a vibrant celebration held annually in Sunshine City and the bigger Ikebukuro district. It features costumes from a wide range of genres, lively parades and cosplay contests; guests can participate as a photographer or cosplayer. Fans of anime, manga and gaming come together to showcase their creativity, making it a must-visit event for Halloween enthusiasts. Date & Time Oct 25-27・10:00-18:00 Price ¥2,700 and up Location Ikebukuro Sunshine City More Details

Roppongi Hills Halloween Parade The Roppongi Hills Halloween Parade is the perfect event for a family. Led by a costumed brass band, children parade through the Roppongi Hills Arena and receive a gift of sweets at the finish line.Children must be 12 years or younger to participate in the parade. Date & Time Oct 27, 2024・11:00-16:00・Registration begins at 10:00 (First-come, first-serve) Price Free Location Roppongi Hills Arena More Details

Tachikawa Yokai Bon Odori Experience the Japanese Bon odori dance festival like never before — come dressed as your favorite yokai (spirit from Japanese folklore). Held in Tachikawa, this three-day event features live music performances, a costume contest and food stalls, but with a spooky twist. With both free and ticketed areas, this is one of the most unique Bon odori festivals you'll encounter in Japan. Date & Time Oct 12-14・11:00-21:00 Price Free Location Green Springs 2F Plaza More Details

Tokyo Tower City Light Fantasia ～Halloween Party 2024～ Tokyo Tower hosts special Halloween events throughout October, including spooky illuminations and themed exhibits. Climb to the top for a breathtaking view of the city combined with the festive decorations and projection mapping, in the theme of a "Halloween party" this year.The tower often features seasonal treats and entertainment, making it a great place to soak in the Halloween spirit. Date & Time Sep 13-Oct 31・18:00-22:50 Price ¥1,500 Location Tokyo Tower More Details

Discover Spooky Attractions

Fuji-Q Highland

If you’re up for a day trip, head to Fuji-Q Highland, an amusement park located near Mount Fuji. Known for its thrilling rides and stunning views, the park transforms into a Halloween wonderland during the season. Enjoy the famous super-long haunted house, spooky shows and Halloween-themed rides that are sure to get your adrenaline pumping.

Themed Escape Rooms

For those who enjoy a bit of a thrill, consider visiting one of Tokyo’s many themed escape rooms. Several of these experiences ramp up their horror elements for Halloween, providing a fun challenge for groups of friends. Whether you’re solving mysteries in a haunted mansion or escaping from a zombie-infested lab, these immersive experiences encourage teamwork and are scary fun.

Nakano Broadway

If you’re a fan of anime and manga, head to Nakano Broadway, where you can immerse yourself in the world of otaku culture. During Halloween, many stores offer special discounts for customers in costumes, and themed events often take place. Keep an eye out for unique merchandise and limited-edition items that capture the Halloween spirit.

Aoyama Cemetery

For those who prefer a more atmospheric experience, Aoyama Cemetery offers a serene and hauntingly beautiful setting. While not explicitly Halloween-themed, this historic cemetery is a quiet place for reflection and exploration. As the leaves change colors in autumn, the cemetery takes on a mystical quality. If you do choose to visit a cemetery for Halloween, don’t forget to be mindful and respectful of your surroundings.

Themed Movie Screenings

Many cinemas in Tokyo host themed movie screenings around Halloween. Check out local listings for horror classics, cult favorites and even anime films that fit the Halloween vibe. Some theaters may even offer special promotions for those who arrive in costume, adding an extra layer of fun to your movie night.

Unique Halloween Shopping

Don Quijote

Don Quijote, the iconic discount store chain, is a treasure trove for Halloween enthusiasts. In the weeks leading up to Halloween, the stores are filled with costumes, decorations and party supplies. Whether you’re looking for a last-minute costume or spooky decor for your apartment, you’re sure to find something that suits your needs.

Kiddy Land

Located in Harajuku, Kiddy Land is a toy store that becomes a Halloween paradise in October. The store often features exclusive Halloween-themed merchandise, including plush toys, costumes and decorations. It’s the perfect spot to pick up cute gifts or souvenirs to commemorate your trip.

Themed Cafés and Restaurants

Thriller Night Kaidan Live Bar

Thriller Night is a bar in Kabukicho that’s dimly lit with a spooky, skeletal decor. Every hour, the lights turn off and a staff member gets up on stage to tell a kaidan, or scary story. The stories are told in Japanese, so proficiency in the language is important, but the atmosphere and commitment to getting spooked is top-tier.

Ghibli Museum Café

If you’re looking for a memorable — but not scary — thing to do for Halloween, book a ticket to the Ghibli Museum. While the museum itself isn’t Halloween-themed, its whimsical atmosphere and enchanting exhibits transport you to a different world. After exploring, indulge in themed treats at the museum café, where you can savor seasonal offerings inspired by Studio Ghibli films.

Vampire Café

For a more macabre dining experience, head to the Vampire Café in Ginza. This gothic-themed café is adorned with dark decor, including chandeliers and elaborate furnishings. Enjoy a menu filled with creative cocktails and dishes that channel the spirit of Halloween. The staff often wear costumes that add to the eerie ambiance.

***

While Shibuya Halloween is undoubtedly a huge event for Tokyoites, the city offers a wealth of alternative experiences that cater to a variety of interests. From themed cafés and vibrant neighborhoods to local festivals and unique attractions, there’s no shortage of ways to celebrate this spooky season. Grab your costume, gather your friends and explore the diverse and thrilling alternatives that Tokyo has to offer this Halloween.

