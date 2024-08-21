Celebrity endorsements are a dime a dozen, but Japan’s Don Quixote chain, known affectionately as Donki, has taken things up a notch by partnering with global superstar Bruno Mars. The campaign, launched on August 20, features Mars dancing alongside Donki’s iconic blue penguin mascot to an infectious house beat.

The ad opens with Mars strolling into Don Quixote’s Shibuya flagship store, flanked by a troupe of four dancers. As they weave through the chaotic, neon-lit aisles, they begin picking up Donki’s popular “Jonetsu Kakaku” (passionately priced) products. The air pulses with a catchy jingle and the slogan “Donki Ikuyo” (Let’s Go to Donki), turning what could have been a mundane shopping trip into an electrifying spectacle.

Dancing with Donpen

Inside the store, the decor is a riot of colors, drawing inspiration from Japan’s vibrant festivals. Zones of red, green and yellow guide the viewer through Donki’s labyrinth of goods. Mars also syncs up with Donpen, the brand’s beloved penguin mascot, for a dance that is as bizarre as it is mesmerizing. It’s a reminder that at Donki, anything is possible.

Mars, a self-professed fan of Japan and Donki, not only stars in the commercial but also took the reins in producing the video and creating the jingle. The 30-second footage is a whirlwind of color and rhythm that could easily have been mistaken for a new music video, with its high-energy dance sequences and Mars’ unmistakable charisma taking center stage.

Mars’ love for Japan is no secret, and his enthusiasm for the project is palpable in every frame. “This is just me buying snacks at my favorite store in Japan,” he said. “Lucky for us, the cameras happened to be rolling.”

Bruno Mars and Donki Merchandise

The collaboration, however, doesn’t stop with the commercial. Fans of both Mars and Donki can look forward to a limited edition line of merchandise hitting stores in late September. The collection includes hoodies, T-shirts, tote bags and even a Bruno Mars-inspired Donpen.

Related Posts