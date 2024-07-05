Little Japan, a shop specializing in outstanding, award-winning Japanese products and souvenirs, is set to open on the 4th floor of the main building of Narita Airport Terminal 2 on July 5. This store is born from the renowned Omotenashi Selection program, which hand-selects authentic and high quality Japanese products and services, and promotes them both domestically and internationally; recipients of the programs’ awards are recognized for their impeccable quality, ingenuity and unique charms.

Little Japan by Omotenashi Selection offers a curated selection of items that make perfect souvenirs, each piece a testament to the exceptional craftsmanship of Japan. From traditional crafts to modern innovations, the store’s offerings seamlessly blend heritage with contemporary design, inviting travelers to experience the richness and diversity of Japanese culture.

To stay updated on the latest arrivals and promotions, follow Little Japan’s official Instagram account: @littlejapanbyomotenashi. With regularly changing selections, each visit promises a fresh experience.

It’s the perfect end to a Japan trip — or a convenient stop before visiting family overseas — allowing visitors to experience the charm and elegance of Japanese artistry right at Narita Airport.