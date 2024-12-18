Family Mart is teaming up with Hoyoverse’s Zenless Zone Zero for a limited-time collaboration! Score exclusive clear files featuring popular characters by purchasing eligible products.

Zenless Zone Zero x Family Mart: Grab Exclusive Clear Files!

Starting from December 17, the “ZenZero x Family Mart” collaboration will kick off featuring four very special characters from the game. These are the members of the Anti-Hollow Affairs Special Action Department, Enforcement Division 6th Section or Anti Hollow Section 6 for short. Many early players will recognize Hoshimi Miyabi and Soukaku who were either launched with the game or featured in early stage content. Joining them are new characters Tsukishiro Yanagi and Asaba Harumasa.

How To Participate in the ZenZero x Family Mart Collaboration

To be the recipient of one of four very cool clear files featuring the aforementioned characters, you’ll need to purchase at least two eligible products at Family Mart. Eligible products include nine different types of pouch consumables. This ranges from the Pokka Sapporo vitamin jellies to the jelly version of Lipovitan and even some zero calorie fruit desserts. It’s quite a random assortment with the only commonality we can see amongst all the products being that they all seem to be quite healthy to consume! The pouch form is also quite on brand with the futuristic theme of the game.

The ZenZero Collaboration is available at all Family Mart convenience stores nationwide. Clear files will be available until stocks last, so we strongly encourage those interested in a specific character or who want to collect the set to run to your nearest Family Mart today. This marks the first part of a much longer collaboration between Zenless Zone Zero and Family Mart. More information on other parts of the collaboration can be found here.

Related Posts