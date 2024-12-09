Japan is a country notorious for being difficult for those with dietary requirements. It’s often not even a question of the language barrier but more of a cultural one. Much of Japanese cuisine, even a seemingly meat-free dish like cold soba, is actually made with animal products such as dashi (broth typically made from fish), making Family Mart’s new vegan menu a major breakthrough for Japan’s plant-based eaters.

How Family Mart Defines ‘Animal Products’

According to the Family Mart website, their vegan line, known as “Blue Green,” is made with a strong focus on deliciousness. It’s great to know that the convenience store chain isn’t going to compromise on taste just because the products are vegan. They are also very clear about what they mean about “animal products.” This not only includes meat, seafood, eggs and dairy products but products that may contain ingredients of animal origin and products and products manufactured on the same production line as those with animal ingredients. This means the menu is fully covered, even for the strictest of vegans.

A Fully Plant-Based Menu

The menu has just four items for now, but they cover all the bases from small snacks to a main dish and even dessert. First, there is a vegan mont blanc, made with crumble, chestnut cream, whipped cream and an Italian chestnut paste. For something on the lighter yet sweet side, you can also get a plant-based financier which comes in a soy latte flavor and is made with soy milk and cacao nibs. The main dish in this menu is a keema curry which sounds positively healthy as it has lots of colorful vegetables, spices and even soy meat for protein. Lastly, your grab-and-go vegan snack is the plant-based bibimbap onigiri which is made up of stir-fried vegetables, soy meat and spicy gochujang.

You can try Family Mart’s “Blue Green” menu at Family Mart stores nationwide.

