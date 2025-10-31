In this week’s news roundup, we report on the famous Super Sentai superhero series, which is set to come to an end after more than five decades of tokusatsu programming. The trial of Shinzo Abe’s alleged killer, Tetsuya Yamagami, begins in Nara. Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and US President Donald Trump meet in Tokyo. Sushi superstar Jiro Ono turns 100. McDonald’s Japan announces that it will stop using paper straws from November. And Aonishiki is promoted to the rank of sekiwake in record time.

Super Sentai Series Set To End in 2026

No.1 Sentai Gozyuger, which premiered in February of this year, is set to be the final installment of the famous Super Sentai series of tokusatsu programming. According to Kyodo News, the franchise, which launched in 1975, is coming to an end due to insufficient takings from related events, tie-in goods and movie adaptations when compared with production costs. The final series runs until 2026. Yuki Kaji, the voice of Tegasword in the series, has stated that he has not received any official notice of the news.

The series kicked off with Himitsu Sentai Gorenger on April 5, 1975. Featuring five heroes dressed in red, blue, yellow, pink and green, it was distributed overseas as Five Rangers. In every series, the heroes battle a group of otherworldly supervillains that threaten to take over the Earth. The format was adapted in the United States as the Power Rangers, with Mighty Morphin Power Rangers premiering on Fox Kids in 1993. As well as the series, action figures and other toys also proved very popular.

Man Accused of Killing Shinzo Abe Pleads Guilty

Tetsuya Yamagami, 44, has pleaded guilty to the murder of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Speaking on the first day of his trial in Nara on Tuesday, Yamagami said: “Everything is true. There is no mistake that I did it.” According to NHK, when asked by the presiding judge whether he would leave all legal matters to his lawyer, he replied, “Yes.” Defense lawyers have stated that they will not contest the murder charge. During their opening statement, they explained in detail why he committed the crime.

Yamagami is accused of murdering Abe on July 8, 2022, in Nara Prefecture while he was delivering a stump speech. Held down by officers, Yamagami made no attempt to resist arrest. Under questioning, he said he held a grudge against a “specific organization” that had links to the Tokyo-born politician. It soon became apparent that the organization in question was the Unification Church. He reportedly sought revenge after his mother, who joined the religious group in 1991, was declared bankrupt. She reportedly donated around ¥100 million.

Prime Minister Takaichi Planning To Recommend Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

Japan’s new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi met with US President Donald Trump at Akasaka Palace’s State Guest House in Tokyo on Tuesday morning. They apologized for being late as they reportedly watched part of the third game of the World Series together. After posing for pictures, during which Trump described Takaichi’s handshake as “very strong,” the pair headed for talks with senior officials. They signed two new deals — one marking a new “golden age” of relations between the nations and the other, a crucial rare earths agreement.

According to White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, Takaichi plans to nominate Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize. “In such a short period of time, the world started to enjoy more peace,” Takaichi told reporters on Tuesday. “I myself was so impressed and inspired by you, Mr. President,” she added. Prior to their first face-to-face meeting, Takaichi said, “I would like to realize a new golden age of the Japan-US alliance, where both Japan and the United States will become stronger and also more prosperous.”

Sushi Superstar Jiro Ono Vows To Continue Working Despite Turning 100

Jiro Ono, the legendary founder of the 10-seat sushi bar Sukiyabashi Jiro in Tokyo’s Ginza district, turned 100 on Monday. So is he finally ready to hang up his knife and call it a day? Not quite. Speaking on “Respect for the Aged” day last month, Ono said he planned “to keep going for about five more years.” On the day, he was presented with a certificate ahead of his 100th birthday by Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike. She asked him about the secret to his health.

“I can no longer come to the restaurant every day… but even at 100, I try to work if possible. I believe the best medicine is to work,” was his reply. In 2023, the superstar sushi master stepped away from the day-to-day management of Sukiyabashi Jiro, with the baton being passed down to his 66-year-old son Yoshikazu Ono. That doesn’t mean he has stopped going in completely. His hands, he says, don’t work so well, but he is still able to serve special guests.

McDonald’s Japan To Ditch Paper Straws From November

Launched by McDonald’s Japan in 2022 due to concerns over plastic waste, paper straws have proved unpopular with customers as they become soggy and soft. With this in mind, the fast-food chain has decided to put an end to paper straws at its approximately 3,000 locations nationwide. From November 19, it will introduce a new lid design made from 100% recycled PET bottles. According to the company website, they open easily and are designed to prevent leakage when being carried around.

Also from November 19, all McDonald’s stores nationwide will switch to shopping bags made from 95% biomass plastic. These bags were first introduced at 23 stores in Nagasaki Prefecture (excluding only the Sasebo Base store), starting May 2025. Their durability and usability have been confirmed to be equivalent to the previously used bags that are made from 50% biomass plastic. McDonald’s Japan is still asking customers to request no bag or opt for simplified packaging whenever possible to further minimize the impact on the environment.

Aonishiki Promoted to Sekiwake in Record Time

Aonishiki made history on Monday, becoming the fastest ever sumo wrestler to reach the third-highest rank of sekiwake after starting from the bottom of the sport’s six divisions. The 21-year-old Ukrainian sensation needed just 13 tournaments to reach the milestone. Konishiki, the first non-Japanese wrestler to reach the second-highest rank of ozeki, was the previous record-holder. He reached the rank of sekiwake after 14 tournaments. The question now is, can Aonishiki go one step further than Konishiki and reach the rank of yokozuna?

He still has a long way to go. First, he needs to reach the rank of ozeki, then either win two consecutive tournaments or achieve what is considered an “equivalent performance,” such as winning one tournament, placing second in another, while also having maintained a consistently high record in the preceding three tournaments. It’s a huge challenge, but Aonishiki certainly has the potential, having defeated Yokozuna Hoshoryu at both the Nagoya and Autumn Grand Tournaments. He’s agile, has a good sense of balance and a diverse range of techniques.

