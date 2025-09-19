In this week’s news roundup we report on two very contrasting movies; Evil Unbound, also called 731, about Japan’s notorious Unit 731 research facility, and the latest Demon Slayer movie, that’s breaking records in North America. In artificial intelligence news, a political party announces that an AI Penguin will be its new leader and “AI Akimoto” defeats the real Yasushi Akimoto in a songwriting contest. And in sport, the World Athletics Championships begins in Tokyo and boxing superstar Naoya Inoue defeats Murodjon Akhmadaliev.

Movie About Japan’s Unit 731 Research Facility Released on Anniversary of Mukden Incident

On Thursday, the movie Evil Unbound (731), a story about Japan’s notorious Unit 731, premiered in China. Directed by Zhao Linshan, it focuses on the atrocities suffered by the “Maruta” — the name the Japanese army gave to human experimentation subjects — from the viewpoint of Chinese civilians. The secret research facility was operated by the Imperial Japanese Army between 1936 and 1945. Historians believe it was responsible for lethal human experimentation.

The film was released on the 94th anniversary of the Mukden Incident when Japanese troops staged a bombing of their own railway with explosives placed near train tracks. China was blamed for the “attack,” and this was used as a pretext for the Japanese invasion of Manchuria. The movie is due to be screened in several countries. This doesn’t include the Japanese market. It’s scheduled to premiere in the United States and Canada on Friday.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Smashes North American Anime Box Office Record

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle enjoyed a record-breaking weekend after debuting in North America last Friday. The popular film, which is based on the “Infinity Castle” arc of the 2016–20 manga series, hauled in an estimated $70 million from just over 3,300 theaters. That’s the best ever opening for an anime title, surpassing Pokemon: The First Movie, which grossed $31 million on its opening weekend back in 1999.

Directed by Haruo Sotozaki, the movie follows Tanjiro and the Demon Slayer Corps as they are drawn into the Infinity Castle where they come face-to-face with the terrifying Upper Rank demons. It builds up to a final confrontation with the Demon King, Muzan Kibutsuji. The film, which features theme songs performed by Aimer and LiSA, was first released by Aniplex and Toho in Japan two months ago to favorable reviews.

Japanese Political Party To Install ‘Penguin AI’ as Leader

On Tuesday, Saisei no Michi (the Path to Rebirth party) announced that its next leader will be AI. Shinji Ishimaru, who launched the party in January, recently quit after 10 candidates all failed to win seats in July’s Upper House election. That came after all 42 of Saisei no Michi’s candidates lost in the Tokyo assembly election in June. It hasn’t been decided when the new head of the party will take over.

“The leader will be AI Penguin. We’ll develop AI and have it make decisions for the party,” said Koki Okumura, a student at Kyoto University. The 25-year-old, who conducts research using AI to gain insights from big data related to education, will serve as the nominal head of the party. However, he informed reporters that his actual role will be as an assistant to the new AI leader.

J-Pop’s Legendary Hitmaker Was Beaten by an AI — And It’s Now AKB48’s New Official Song

On Monday, Yasushi Akimoto appeared on Nippon TV to learn the result of a songwriting contest between the famed composer and an AI version of him. The real Akimoto and “AI Akimoto” were given the task of writing a single for AKB48, who are celebrating their 20th anniversary this year. For the track, “Omoide Scroll,” Google’s Gemini software studied Akimoto’s songwriting style and learned about his way of thinking.

The real Akimoto competed against the AI version of himself with the song “Cécile.” The two tracks were subsequently put to a public vote. Fans had until September 7 to decide which one they preferred, but weren’t told which was which. In the end, “Omoide Scroll” won with 14,225 votes, more than 3,500 ahead of “Cécile.” It became AKB48’s 67th official single and was subsequently uploaded to various streaming services.

Duplantis Stars At the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo

The World Athletics Championships began in Tokyo on Saturday. The first gold went to Canada’s Evan Dunfee in the men’s 35-kilometer walking race, with Japan’s Hayato Katsuki settling for a bronze. So far, he is the host nation’s only medalist. Rachid Muratake finished fifth in the men’s 110-meter hurdles, while Yuki Joseph Nakajima placed sixth in the men’s 400-meter final. Haruka Kitaguchi begins her defense of the women’s javelin title on Friday.

In the men’s pole vault competition, Armand Duplantis broke the world record for a 14th time. Other standout performers in the men’s events included Jamaica’s Oblique Seville in the 100 meters and France’s Jimmy Gressier in the 10,000 meters. In the women’s events, American pair Melissa Jefferson-Wooden and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone starred in the 100 meters and 400 meters respectively. Kenyan women dominated the longer distances with Faith Kipyegon winning gold in the 1,500 meters and Beatrice Chebet triumphing in the 10,000 meters.

Naoya Inoue Defends Super Bantamweight World Titles

Japanese boxing superstar Naoya Inoue successfully defended his undisputed super bantamweight world titles on Sunday with a convincing victory over Uzbekistan’s Murodjon Akhmadaliev. The man known as the Monster extended his perfect record to 31-0. Dominating from the outset, he never looked in any danger against Akhmadaliev. Inoue is currently ranked third on The Ring magazine’s pound-for-pound list. His next fight will be in Saudi Arabia in December against Mexico’s Alan Picasso.

In other sports news, Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani homered in back-to-back games to take his season’s total to 51. Japan’s rugby team defeated Tonga 62-24 in the semifinal of the Pacific Nations Cup. They will play Fiji in the final this weekend. Kaoru Mitoma scored his first goal of the season in Brighton’s 2-1 defeat to Bournemouth. Takumi Minamino and Daizen Maeda were also on the scoresheet for Monaco and Celtic respectively.

