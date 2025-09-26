In this week’s news, Shigeru Ishiba states that it’s just a matter of time before Japan recognizes the State of Palestine. JICA withdraws its “Hometown” exchange program with African nations following a backlash due to misinformation. The mayor of Maebashi in Gunma Prefecture denies having an affair with her employee despite visiting love hotels with him on more than 10 occasions. The techno-pop group Perfume announce that the trio will go on hiatus from 2026. A live streamer from Spain claims he was acting in self-defense after an altercation with an elderly Japanese man. And Nanako Fujii wins Japan’s second medal at the 2025 World Athletics Championships.

‘Question Is Not Whether To Recognize a Palestinian State, But When’ Says Ishiba

On Sunday, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and Portugal declared their recognition of a Palestinian state. The next day, France, Belgium, Andorra, Malta, Monaco and Luxembourg all followed suit. These nations joined the 147 UN member states that already recognize Palestinian statehood. The current number of 157 represents 81% of UN member states. Currently, Japan is not one of them. However, according to Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, it’s only a matter of time before Japan joins them. “For our country, the question is not whether to recognize a Palestinian state, but when,” he said.

Speaking at the United Nations General Assembly, Ishiba expressed his indignation at Israel. “The continued unilateral actions by the government of Israel can never be accepted,” he said. “I must state clearly that if further actions are taken that obstruct the realization of a two-state solution, Japan will be compelled to take new measures in response.” The Japanese Foreign Ministry, meanwhile, stated on Wednesday that Japan will donate ¥861 million in grant aid to Palestine. It will be used to provide health and medical services for residents and repair medical facilities.

JICA Withdraws Africa ‘Hometown’ Initiative

In August, the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) announced that it was designating four Japanese cities as symbolic “hometowns” for four partner countries in Africa: Nagai with Tanzania, Kisarazu with Nigeria, Sanjo with Ghana and Imabari with Mozambique. On the surface, it seemed like a goodwill gesture to promote ties with those nations. The Japanese public, however, wasn’t convinced. The announcement sparked a flurry of online rumors about an expected “flood of immigrants” arriving on these shores. Despite the local governments insisting it wasn’t an immigration drive, misinformation continued to spread.

As a result, JICA has now made the decision to scrap the plan. “Taking the situation seriously, upon consultations with stakeholders, JICA has decided to cancel the ‘Africa Hometown Initiative,’” Akihiko Tanaka, president of JICA said at a press conference on Thursday. “We emphasize, however, that promoting international exchange, including with Africa, remains an important priority, and pledge to continue supporting such efforts despite withdrawing the Africa hometown project.” He added, “We would like to make it clear that JICA has never undertaken initiatives to promote immigration.”

Maebashi Mayor Denies Affair Despite Visiting Love Hotel With Married Employee ‘More Than 10 Times’

Akira Ogawa, the mayor of Maebashi city in Gunma Prefecture, held an emergency press conference on Wednesday to deny reports that she was having an affair with a married employee. She did, however, admit to visiting hotels with the man on several occasions. Ogawa was responding to claims made in the weekly magazine website News Post Seven about her secret rendezvous with the city official at love hotels. According to the article, Ogawa, who isn’t married, left the office in a government car and drove to the hotels in a separate vehicle.

“It is true that I visited hotels with an employee on multiple occasions,” she said at the press conference hosted at Maebashi City Hall. “Although there was no sexual relationship, I deeply regret that my actions were misleading.” She explained that her subordinate had asked her for advice on work-related matters and a hotel was somewhere they could talk without worrying about being seen. When asked how many times they visited hotels, Ogawa replied, “I didn’t keep detailed records, but it was more than 10 times.” She carried out her duties as normal on Thursday.

Popular Techno-Pop Group Perfume To Go on Hiatus From 2026

On Sunday, techno-pop unit Perfume announced on its official website that the trio will be going on hiatus at the end of 2025. While no information was given regarding the length of the break, the group promised to return in the future. The announcement was made on the 20th anniversary of the release of “Linear Motor Girl,” Perfume’s major label debut. Ayaka Nishiwaki (A-chan), Yuka Kashino (Kashiyuka), and Yuka Kawashima (Kawayuka) formed the group six years earlier in Hiroshima. Before they debuted, Kawashima was replaced by Ayano Omoto (Nocchi).

“We have been with Perfume for a long time without taking a break, so I would be happy if we could each take a little time to live our own lives,” said the group on its website. “We hope you will support us as we make our new dreams come true. All of this will help us become a ‘new Perfume,’ and we each want to come back more powerful than ever, so we hope you will continue to support us warmly until the day we can meet again.”

Live Streamer Claims Self-Defense After Altercation With Elderly Japanese Man

A video of a Spanish streamer pushing an elderly Japanese man on a train in Fukuoka Prefecture has gone viral. In the video, the streamer, who goes by the name of Kelton, is wearing a Monkey D. Luffy costume from the popular anime series One Piece. The footage that has been spreading online shows Kelton IRL streaming while sitting in a priority seat on the train. An annoyed elderly passenger walks over to confront him. He strikes the streamer on the chest, telling him he is being too loud.

Kelton responds by putting his thumb up, while asking if it was OK and stating that there was no volume. The man then returns and makes contact with Kelton two more times. When he comes back for a third time and attempts to put his hands on Kelton again, the streamer retaliates and pushes the man away. He follows this up with a second push as the man attempts to return to his seat. On Instagram, Kelton said both men “acted badly.” He added, “I was just defending myself.”

Nanako Fujii Wins Bronze Medal in Women’s 20-Kilometer Race

Torrential rain wreaked havoc on the final night of the 2025 World Athletics Championships on Sunday. It eventually concluded with Sweden’s Daniel Ståhl winning gold in a discus event that was delayed by over two hours. The host nation finished 25th in the table with two bronze medals. Hayato Katsuki claimed the first on the opening day, finishing third in the men’s 35-kilometer walking race. The second came on the penultimate day from Nanako Fujii in the women’s 20-kilometer walking race. She broke her own previous Japanese record with a time of 1:26:18.

Fujii finished behind runner-up Alegna González of Mexico and gold medalist María Pérez of Spain, who also won the 35-kilometer race. Japan’s world record-holder Toshikazu Yamanishi led for much of the men’s 20-kilometer walking race, but was hit with a two-minute time penalty which took him out of contention. In the women’s javelin, reigning champion Haruka Kitaguchi failed to make the final. She finished 14th, one place behind compatriot Momone Ueda, who also missed out on the final. In the men’s 4 x 100 meters, Japan finished sixth.

