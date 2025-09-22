The popular three-member techno-pop unit Perfume announced on its official website that the trio will be going on hiatus at the end of 2025. While no information was given regarding the length of the break, the group promised to return in the future. The announcement was made on the 20th anniversary of the release of “Linear Motor Girl,” Perfume’s major label debut. They formed six years earlier inside Actors School Hiroshima.

Group Will Become a ‘New Perfume’ After Hiatus

“We will put Perfume into cold sleep starting in 2026,” said the group on its website. The statement concluded with the words, “We have been with Perfume for a long time without taking a break, so I would be happy if we could each take a little time to live our own lives. We hope you will support us as we make our new dreams come true. All of this will help us become a ‘new Perfume,’ and we each want to come back more powerful than ever, so we hope you will continue to support us warmly until the day we can meet again.”

Fans were disappointed by the news, but could understand why the three performers made the decision. “THE icons of all time! You deserve to rest well and focus on yourselves! Us fans have 25 years worth of music, videos, and memories to keep us busy until you return,” wrote one X user. Another posted, “I’m relieved that this wasn’t a disbandment announcement, but this break is truly well deserved after all this time.”

About Perfume

Ayaka Nishiwaki (A-chan), Yuka Kashino (Kashiyuka), and Yuka Kawashima (Kawayuka) formed Perfume inside Actors School Hiroshima in 1999. Before they debuted, however, Kawashima left the group to focus on her studies. She was replaced by Ayano Omoto (Nocchi). The trio’s breakthrough hit came with the single “Polyrhythm” in 2007. It featured on the LP Game, which reached number one on the Oricon Albums Chart.

Perfume became the first techno-pop group to top the album chart in Japan since Yellow Magic Orchestra in 1983. It began a streak of nine consecutive number-one albums for the group. Following that record, the trio were in demand and received their first call to appear on NHK’s year-end singing festival Kohaku Uta Gassen in 2008. That was the first of 16 consecutive performances on the show. As well as being hugely successful domestically, Perfume also has a significant following overseas and has performed at major international events, such as Coachella.

Perfume will be performing at the Tokyo Dome on September 22 and 23.

