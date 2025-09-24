A video of a Spanish streamer pushing an elderly Japanese man on a train in Fukuoka Prefecture has gone viral. In the video, the streamer, who goes by the name of Kelton, is wearing a Monkey D. Luffy costume from the popular anime series One Piece. He is known as keltonlive on Kick and kelton_g on Twitch. Following the altercation that took place on Monday, his channels on both platforms appear to have been temporarily suspended.

Live streamer in Japan assaults an elderly Japanese man who asked him to stop filming on the train: pic.twitter.com/jGBOsQUitf — Callisto Roll (@callistoroll) September 22, 2025

The Altercation

The footage that has been spreading online shows Kelton IRL streaming while sitting in a priority seat on the train. An annoyed elderly passenger walks over to confront him. He strikes the streamer on the chest, telling him he is being too loud. Kelton responds by putting his thumb up, while asking if it was OK and stating that there was no volume. The man then returns and makes contact with Kelton two more times.

When he comes back for a third time and attempts to put his hands on Kelton again, the streamer retaliates and pushes the man away. He follows this up with a second push as the man attempts to return to his seat. The initial coverage posted online only showed the latter part of the confrontation as Kelton pushed the elderly man. He later took to Instagram (the account is currently unavailable) to post his side of the story.

Streamer Kelton Says Both Men ‘Acted Badly’

“Real context of what happened,” wrote Kelton. “In Japan, people are really respectful and very good, and they are always very hospitable and calm, but unfortunately, I had to live this experience traveling on a train in Fukuoka, and we shouldn’t generalize because Japan is a ‘sugoe’ country!! Both the other person and I acted badly, the gentleman for being rude to me and trying to hit me 3 times in a row, and I for pushing him.”

The Japanese authorities got involved, but Kelton won’t face any major repercussions. “Fortunately, everything went well, and the Japanese police understood that it was the other person who started the confrontation, and I was just defending myself,” he posted via Instagram Stories. On SNS, some people have defended his actions, with one person writing that the “Japanese old man is at fault.” Several others, however, feel Kelton was the one in the wrong.

“In Japan, this foreigner’s behavior is extremely annoying. Trains are public spaces, not places for streaming or talking loudly. He doesn’t even seem to realize the situation in a quiet car. Ignoring Japanese people’s warnings like that is just audacious,” posted one X user. Another poster pointed out Kelton’s other actions while in Japan, including setting off a firework with his friend in the direction of a shop. According to reports, the streamer has departed Japan for Thailand.

