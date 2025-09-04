The Australian Embassy in Japan issued a warning to its citizens on Tuesday, urging them to behave when visiting this country. Though no specific incident was mentioned, it’s believed to be in response to a video posted by Australian Lochie Jones in August. The wannabe influencer visited a graveyard in Aokigahara, a dense forest at the foot of Mount Fuji. He stole and then chugged a can of Kirin chuhai that had been placed on a headstone as an offering.

Australian Embassy Urges Its Citizens To ‘Respect and Observe Local Laws and Rules’

The video sparked outrage online, with one X user writing, “I want you to never let this stupid Australian grave robber enter Japan again. I kindly ask all the immigration officials to please handle this.” The Australian embassy responded by saying that it “works closely with Japanese authorities to ensure that Australian travellers respect and observe local laws and rules. We encourage appropriate behaviour when visiting Japan. We take these matters seriously, acting in cooperation with relevant authorities.”

Many, though, feel the situation requires more than just a general warning to tourists. “This incident cannot be brushed off with pretty words,” posted one X user. “Japan’s culture has been insulted and spread across the world. There is a real possibility that others may try to cause the same kind of trouble after watching that video. If you are going to speak about this matter, please issue a strict warning. The Japanese people are angry.”

The video, posted on Instagram on August 4, was titled “Suicide Forest Japan Pt 2 Graveyard Flip.” After entering the cemetery, he spots the chuhai, saying, “A whole can of Kirin. Should I drink it? What do we reckon?… I’ll flip a coin.” He then goes on a bizarre rant about suicide in Japan, describing Japanese women as “viscous and cold,” while pulling out a Harry Potter coin from his bag. “Dragon we drink, wizard we think,” he declares.

Lochie Jones Releases Two ‘Apology’ Videos

It lands on the dragon, and Lochie proceeds to drink the can before saying, “Happy blessings and rest in peace. And if you went down angry, I hope you get vengeance.” On Wednesday, the Australian posted two “Apology” videos on his Instagram page. While he does actually say sorry in the second one, his main purpose is to rant about Japanese culture, the country’s “group mindset” and how it’s been “emasculated” by the United States.

