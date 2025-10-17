In this week’s news roundup we pay tribute to Dead or Alive creator Tomonobu Itagaki, who passed away at the age of 58. In Nagano Prefecture, Masanori Aoki is sentenced to death for killing four people in 2023. Foreign visitors continue to soar in Japan. Osaka Expo 2025 goes out with a bang. An official Grand Sumo Tournament takes place at the Royal Albert Hall in London for the first time since 1991. And the Samurai Blue come from behind to beat Brazil 3-2 in Tokyo.



Final Message From Tomonobu Itagaki Posted on Social Media

On Thursday, Team Ninja announced the passing of video game designer Tomonobu Itagaki. He was 58. The studio wrote on its X page that it “will carry on the philosophy and creativity that Itagaki-san began and continue to create games that many gamers will enjoy.” Itagaki was most well known for creating the Dead or Alive series and for reviving the Ninja Gaiden franchise. In 2009, IGN selected him as one of the top 100 game creators of all time.

Itagaki asked a friend to publish a “final words'” message on his Facebook page in the event of his death. It went live shortly before his passing was announced. He started it by saying, “The light of my life is finally fading. The fact that this message has been posted means that the time has finally come. I am no longer in this world.” He went on to say that he followed his beliefs and fought to the end.

Man Who Killed Four in Nagano Sentenced to Death

On Tuesday, Masanori Aoki, 34, was sentenced to death for killing four people in 2023. In May of that year, he fatally stabbed two women in Nakano, Nagano Prefecture, before shooting two police officers. The trial focused on the degree of his criminal liability. The defense argued that a life sentence was appropriate as he was mentally incapacitated at the time. While prosecutors agreed that he suffered from delusions, they argued he was able to discern right from wrong.

Aoki chased after Yukie Murakami, 66, and Yasuko Takeuchi, 70, before stabbing them to death because he thought they were bad-mouthing him with words such as “loner” and “creepy.” When officers arrived at the scene, the suspect opened fire with a hunting rifle. Takuo Ikeuchi, 61, and Yoshiki Tamai, 46, were killed in the attack. “It was an atrocious crime in which four precious lives were taken based on a strong intent to kill,” said presiding judge Masashi Sakata.

Foreign Visitors to Japan Surpass 30 Million for First Nine Months of 2025

For the first time in recorded history, the number of foreign visitors to Japan surpassed 30 million in the opening nine months of the year. According to data released by the Japan National Tourism Organization (NTO) on Wednesday, the country welcomed 31.65 million visitors from abroad between January and September. That’s a 17.7% increase from the same period last year. At the current pace, the yearly figure is expected to surpass the 40 million mark for the first time.

The total amount spent by foreign visitors in the first nine months of 2025 also reached a record high of ¥6.9 trillion. Between July and September, they spent an estimated ¥2.13 trillion, an 11.1% increase from a year earlier and the highest figure ever for the period. People from mainland China spent the most at ¥590.1 billion, ahead of Taiwanese visitors who spent ¥302 billion, and tourists from the United States who splashed out ¥221.5 billion.

Osaka Expo Closes Out As ‘Great Success’ Despite Sluggish Start

After 184 days of exhibitions and immersive experiences showcasing some of the most incredible innovations from around the world, the 2025 Osaka Expo ended on Monday with a spectacular closing ceremony featuring drone and water shows, fireworks, various cultural performances and a parade of the more than 150 participating nations and regions. In attendance on the final day of the event were Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, as well as outgoing Japanese prime minister, Shigeru Ishiba.

“There had been negative comments about the Osaka Expo, but the event turned out to be a great success, overcoming such criticisms,” said Ishiba. By Sunday, the total number of general visitors to the site on the artificial island of Yumeshima reached a preliminary 25.29 million. While that is short of the organizers’ original target of 28 million, the event surpassed the break-even point of ¥116 billion for operating expenses in August. It also generated billions in economic effects.

Sumo Wrestlers Enjoy London Sights Ahead of Royal Albert Hall Tournament

For the first time in 20 years, an official Grand Sumo Tournament is taking place outside Japan this week. London’s Royal Albert Hall is the setting for the highly anticipated five-day event that began on Wednesday. It’s the second time for the iconic 154-year-old Kensington venue to host a sumo tournament. Forty wrestlers have flown over to the UK for the competition and, based on their pictures, they seem to be making the most of their trip.

Hard to miss, they have been spotted by Londoners all over the city, including at the National History Museum, shopping at Marks & Spencer, holding the famous trolley in front of Platform 9 ¾ at King’s Cross Station and squeezing into a red phone box. They have also stopped for pictures with locals while visiting some of London’s most famous sights, such as Buckingham Palace, the Abbey Road zebra crossing, Elizabeth Tower, which houses Big Ben, and the Houses of Parliament.

Japan’s Men Senior Team Secure First Ever Win Over Brazil

For the first time ever, Japan’s men’s senior soccer team defeated Brazil on Tuesday. Hajime Moriyasu’s side came from 2-0 down to beat the five-time World Cup winners 3-2 at the Ajinomoto Stadium in Tokyo. Paulo Henrique and Gabriel Martinelli struck for Carlo Ancelotti’s team in the first half. After the break, though, the Samurai Blue turned things around, with Takumi Minamino, Keito Nakamura and Ayase Ueda finding the net in a glorious 19-minute period for the Asian side.

“Beating top teams like Brazil in official competitions requires progress and caution, and I want the players to build on the confidence they have got from today’s result,” said Moriyasu. Though he encouraged his players to celebrate the result, he warned them that strong teams will pay Japan more “attention from now on.” Ancelotti, meanwhile, said, “Brazil didn’t have the attitude in the second half to stop Japan’s reaction.” Both Brazil and Japan have already qualified for next summer’s World Cup.

Related Posts