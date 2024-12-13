When it comes to Christmas time, it can be hard buying presents. If it’s someone you’ve known for a particularly long time, chances are that you’re running out of ideas. Likewise, if it’s someone you don’t know well, then chocolate or toiletries are safe yet uninspiring options. For those looking for something a bit different this year, let’s have a look at some Japanese inventions that the person you are buying for almost certainly won’t have.

Novelty Items

Japan loves novelty items. Here are a few of our favorites.

Seaweed Towels

And while we’re talking about towels, don’t forget this konbu seaweed one from our friends at Felissimo.

Meat Towels

For anyone who’s spent a fraction of time swiping through dating apps in Japan, after every cute puppy picture, there will be a picture of rolls of meat. We really don’t know why. But here’s a towel with rolls of meat on it, perfect to give to your Bumble date. Check out the meat towel on Amazon.

Convenience Store Socks

Not just any convenience store, they have to be from Family Mart.

Muscle Chopstick Rests

There’s something funny about the idea of going to a friend’s house for dinner, looking down at your chopsticks only to discover that they’re resting between a figure with huge muscles.

Kitten Fluffy Leg Warmers

Not sure why these kitten leg warmers look so ridiculous, but at least they raise money for a cat charity.

Shrimp Tempura Umbrellas

Even vegetarians can appreciate these fried shrimp umbrellas.

Relaxing Items

After all that running around looking for last-minute presents, suddenly Christmas is over and it’s time to relax.

Self-steaming Eye Masks

These self-steaming eye masks from Japanese brand, Kao, may not be the most glamorous looking presents, but they are great. Sit back, relax and let the steam do its work. We fall asleep almost every time.

Earlobe Warmers

Stick these heat patches on your earlobes to keep you warm in winter. They can also be used on your neck, shoulders, hands and feet. Check them out via RelaxQ.

Exciting Stationery

The best stationery comes from Japan.

Calbee Stationery

This stationery made in the shape of everyone’s favorite convenience store potato snack, Calbee, makes a great practical gift, sure to crack a smile. Its Japanese makers, Funbox, specialize in creating unique novelty items, mainly for capsule machines. The company’s online store is here.

Kitte no Kobito Stamp

These adorable rubber stamps can be used to help turn your postage stamps into stories. Give the receiver a laugh when they open your letter. They are great for Christmas cards or New Year greeting cards.

Moses Parting the Red Sea Pencil Case

Originally released in 2016, this Felissimo classic design has been copied far and wide. Get the original one here.

Bizarre Items

Some of these are very useful!

Sexy Daikon Pillow

Just what you need to procure for the person in your life who needs a sexy vegetable cushion. A bonus if they like daikon.

Baby Foot Moisturizer

This baby foot moisturizer is surprisingly popular in Japan. It promises to make your feet feel like a baby’s: soft, warm and maybe a little squishy. While we can’t guarantee you’ll have tiny baby-like feet, they will definitely feel very soft feet after spending an hour with these things.

Kiwi Mascot

A fake kiwi fruit that comes in fake plastic wrapping and features legs like you’d find on the kiwi bird, there are so many levels of meta here.

