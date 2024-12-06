Kyoto, Japan’s former capital, is steeped in history and evokes a sense of magic the moment you set foot on its historical sites. During Kyoto’s reigning period as the nation’s center— the Heian period (794-1192) — Kokufu Bunka, or Indigenous Japanese culture, began to emerge. Amid the flourishing worlds of literature, textile and art, color played a significant role in shaping the nation’s cultural identity. The emphasis on pronounced white, red and black tones through skin, rouge and hair became the foundation of traditional Japanese makeup.

For the first time, an awareness of skincare began to emerge, with practices like moisturizing with plant oils and cleansing with red beans becoming part of beauty routines. The Heian period clearly sowed the seeds on how we view skincare today. This article explores three Kyoto-based beauty brands that incorporate time-honored ingredients alongside modern technology to create skincare and body care items that evoke the charms of Kyoto’s traditional streets.

Kotoshina

Kotoshina is an organic skincare brand rooted in Kyoto’s traditions and natural beauty. Founded in 2012, Kotoshina began as a collaboration between an organic green tea farm in Uji — an area renowned for its centuries-old tea cultivation — and a respected organic cosmetics manufacturer in France that sources natural healing waters from the Gamarde-les-Bains hot spring.

With roughly around 10% of green tea farms in Japan certified as organic, Kotoshina stands out by using green tea extracts grown without chemical pesticides and synthetic fertilizers. One of the most unique aspects of Kotoshina’s approach is its use of tea seeds, which have traditionally been discarded in favor of the leaves. By incorporating both the leaves and seeds, Kotoshina makes the most of the tea plant in a sustainable approach. While a large handful of seeds yields only a few drops of oil, green tea seed oil is rich in oleic acid, vitamin E, calcium, antioxidants and other beneficial components that nourish the skin.

Kotoshina’s Coconut Body Cream is one of those rare finds that stands out due to its exceptional quality. Ideal for those dealing with psoriasis or sensitive skin, this body moisturizer contains hot spring water, which gently soothes upon application. Where many body moisturizers leave behind a sticky, film-like residue, this one melts into the skin almost instantly, leaving nothing but a soft, subtle floral scent that is fresh and not overly sweet. The cream absorbs within a minute, making post-shower dressing hassle-free.

This moisturizer is also surprisingly versatile — perfect for decanting into a small container to use as a hand cream during the cooler months. The fast-absorbing formula makes it ideal for busy days, keeping your hands hydrated without any lingering greasiness. Thoughtfully created and deeply effective, this moisturizer quietly earns its place as a permanent staple in any hydration routine.

You can find Kotoshina online or in the Shibuya branch of Tomorrowland.

Nemohamo

Nemohamo is an organic and sustainable skincare brand that harnesses the full potential of plants, utilizing every part — from roots to flowers — in its 100% natural formulations. The brand’s oil extraction method preserves delicate nutrients of each plant, including enzymes, vitamins and minerals, ensuring products are both highly effective and gentle on the skin.

At the heart of Nemohamo’s offerings is Panax ginseng, organically grown in Tsushima, Nagasaki. Long celebrated for its health benefits, Nemohamo extracts every part of the plant to maximize its potency. Other key ingredients include camellia, yuzu citrus and mulberry, all organically grown on the brand’s farms in Ashiya, Fukuoka Prefecture.

A defining feature of Nemohamo is its commitment to environmental sustainability. The brand uses 100% recycled paper for skincare boxes and refillable glass containers for serums to reduce waste and CO2 emissions. The brand also offers refillable products in eye-catching packaging that immediately draws you in with its bold orange containers.

Upon testing, I was struck by how quickly Nemohamo made a lasting impression — something rare for skin care products, which often take time to show their true effects. The word “balancing” came to mind almost instantly, as the products felt harmonious with my skin from the start. Central to the brand’s skincare line are the Booster Oil and Balance Skin Lotion, a dynamic duo perfect for transitioning between seasons. Nourishing enough for nighttime use in spring and light enough for morning application in autumn, this pair offers the ideal balance for maintaining skin hydration.

As directed, I started by applying the Booster Oil. The Booster Oil is enriched with camellia, rice bran and Panax ginseng plant oils, that absorb quickly and create a satin-smooth finish. While its texture is slightly thicker, it applies easily when gently rubbed in. Following the oil, the Balance Skin Lotion delivers a calming blend of mugwort and red shiso, making it a game-changer for sensitive skin. Despite feeling like water, the formula is packed with high-concentration plant-derived waters rich in vitamins and enzymes — with no added plain water. This fast-absorbing, plant-based formula restores balance to irritated or damaged skin without leaving a sticky residue.. The result? Skin that feels fresh, calm and beautifully translucent — like polished glass.

You can find Nemohamo online or at Tsutaya at Daikanyama T-Site.

FAS

In a rapidly evolving era, FAS embodies the essence of luxury by blending Japan’s rich heritage with cutting-edge technology to deliver a holistic skincare experience. By incorporating fermented black rice into its formula, FAS has created a skincare ingredient that bridges Japanese agriculture with modern scientific innovation.

FAS’s core ingredient, Black Rice Fermentation Liquid, originates from Kyotango City in northern Kyoto Prefecture. Black rice, an ancient grain known for its high nutritional value and rich antioxidants, has a protective outer layer that makes it particularly challenging to ferment. After testing 300 yeast strains from a pool of 10,000, FAS’s researchers identified Saccharomyces — a yeast strain that breaks down the rice’s nutrients and unlocks compounds including peptides, polyphenols, amino acids and vitamins without producing alcohol. This carefully selected yeast strain undergoes a two-stage fermentation process under controlled temperature and conditions, resulting in a formula packed with 738 fermented nutrients that deeply nourish the skin.

The FAS Trial Kit, featuring the Black Rice Fermentation Liquid, provides a week-long introduction to the brand’s approach to skincare. With sleek packaging, the kit is not only practical but also makes for a sophisticated and versatile gift — perfect for sharing with a partner or treating yourself this Christmas.

A highlight of the kit is the Clear Cleansing Gel, which has quickly earned a loyal following and received multiple awards. The hype is well deserved. The cleansing gel’s star ingredient, hyakkamitsu, a multifloral honey known as the “nectar of 100 flowers,” is sourced from Kyoto beekeeper Kiichiro Okazaki and specially fermented to deeply moisturize and hydrate the skin. The texture strikes the perfect balance — runnier than a gel cleanser but thicker than cleansing oil, evoking the richness of melty honey. Designed for a water-free cleansing routine, it’s applied directly to the skin to gently dissolve makeup, then wiped away with cotton pads or a soft towel. Incredibly gentle and soothing, it’s already on my list for a full-size purchase once my trial size runs out.

As winter sets in, The Black Cream has become my go-to moisturizer thanks to its luxuriously thick and rich texture. This whitening and anti-wrinkle cream enhances firmness and radiance from within, thanks to a powerhouse blend of fermented black rice extract, black soybean peptides and niacinamide. The black soybeans, sourced from Kyoto’s Kyotamba, are packed with amino acids, vitamins, calcium and magnesium, making them a unique moisturizing ingredient that boosts hydration and water retention. The cream’s slight tackiness also makes it an excellent primer under foundation.

You can find FAS products online or at Isetan Shinjuku.