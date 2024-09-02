Coffee shops are kernels of culture. A small, specialty coffee shop doesn’t just serve drinks; it can also teach you what the locals are passionate about, what other new innovative businesses are also in that town and what events are on. That’s why in Kyoto, I go to more jazzy coffee shops than temples; in Ishigaki, I get all my restaurant and beach recommendations from the coffee shop owners and in Kumamoto, I enjoyed café-hopping so much that the castle was closed by the time I finally made it up there.

Though Kumamoto may not be the first name that comes to mind when you think of coffee shops, that’s not for lack of options — the city is flush with incredible spots, ranging from traditional townhouses serving fresh brews to modern, eclectic establishments specializing in obscure drinks from all over the world.

A Blue Coffee: Serving Rare Jamaican and Hawaiian Coffees

The most recently opened on this list, A Blue Coffee is a lovely spot hidden in an alley. The shiny Novo Mark roasting machine at the entrance matches the shop’s industrial chic and promises specialty coffee. The color blue is a leitmotif, from the wooden counter with shimmering blue epoxy running through it, to the owner’s partiality to the rare Blue Mountain coffee from Jamaica. Known for light roast pour-over as well as robust espressos, flat whites and lattes, A Blue Coffee has you covered no matter what your preference.

Coffee Gallery: A Stylish, Historic Vibe

Housed in a renovated 120-year-old building that used to be a bonito flake shop, Coffee Gallery is all stylishly black, from the walls and the espresso machine to the staff’s hanten coats. Designed in a modern machiya fashion, the café is rife with thoughtful design details that nod toward the rich history and culture in the area, with coffee beans stored and showcased in wooden pails and the old kanji character for coffee printed on the products. The whole shop is spacious, and its second floor particularly peaceful. It’s also used as a gallery and an event space.

In Coffee Gallery, you can find a well-rounded blend of traditional culture and contemporary specialty coffee. It stocks 20 types of coffee beans from 11 countries, all roasted in-house and available to drink or buy to make your own brew. This coffee shop recently opened a second store in the renovated Kumamoto Airport. Its cubical structure and design are attention-grabbing, recognizable by a striking rope curtain similar to the one ornamenting the main store. You can grab a coffee or some gifts for the coffee lovers in your life right before you fly away, as it sits right at the gates.

Omoken Park: A Biophilic Architecture Haven

Admired by both coffee lovers and architecture fans (though that Venn diagram is almost a circle), Omoken Park is a standout example of revitalization, built on the site of a building that collapsed in the 2016 Kumamoto earthquake. Located in the Kamitori shopping arcades, the café sits beneath a small open-air park composed of tiered roofs. With greenery on all sides, the space is meant to encourage community interaction, and visitors can sip on coffee while relaxing and watching the passing crowds.

The menu is also impressive, with specialty coffee beans, craft cola, savory bites and decadent desserts. In line with its mission of providing a community space, Omoken Park also functions as an event and exhibition space.

Gluck Coffee Spot: Tucked Away in a Charming Old Japanese House

Cozy up in this renovated wooden home from the Showa era. Freshly brewed coffee greets you at the entrance, while the second floor of the house offers ample space to relax. A wide selection of beans is available, which will make its way to you via a handmade ceramic cup. Both the espresso and the drip drinks are expertly made, bringing the best out of the beans.

Gluck Coffee Spot’s dessert offerings are top-notch — not surprising since the company also operates its own bakery near Kumamoto Station, the Licht coffee&cakes shop. Try the banana bread and coffee pudding.

And Coffee Roasters: A Friendly, Local Spot

A sleek and diminutive space, And Coffee Roasters has still managed to squeeze in a coffee roasting machine, a bar counter and a loft with several seats. Despite its size, it has a big, welcoming spirit, with free Wi-Fi and friendly staff happy to recommend a drink or beans for purchase. Beans are roasted fresh on-site, in small batches.

The establishment’s owner has lived in New York and traveled all over the world to learn about specialty coffee before opening the shop in Kumamoto. The brews here will delight even a seasoned coffee expert’s taste buds. The cold brew in particular was life-changing, though every drink on the menu is excellent.

A version of this article appeared in Kyushu Weekender 2024. To read the whole issue, click here.

