Still eating eggs and toast for breakfast? Why not do as the locals do and try ramen instead? Breakfast ramen is common in certain parts of Japan, but it can be tough to weed out the high-quality morning ramen from the commonplace chain options. Whether you’re out after partying, suffering from jet lag, or just an early bird, here are five ramen shops in Tokyo where you can find an excellent bowl to pair with your morning coffee.

Old Ramen

While some people start their day with morning affirmations, others sip from spoons that declare: “Tokyo old ramen is a supreme art.” What could be more motivational than that?

Old Ramen opened in 2021 and has been growing in popularity among those in the know. The store is tucked away on the second floor of an old shophouse in a residential district of Setagaya. It’s not easy to identify as there’s no sign. Patrons enter by walking around to the back of the building and climbing a flight of unmarked stairs, making it a truly playful destination for “secret ramen.”

To add to the mystique, there is no menu and payment is made at the end of your meal. The chef explains the options verbally when you sit down. Generally, there is always a shoyu (soy sauce) house ramen, a clear shio (salt) ramen, a “milk” based bowl (which is quite like tonkotsu, or a pork base) and a spicy milk ramen.

If you choose the spicy milk ramen, you’re greeted with a gentle tonkotsu (pork bone broth) soup with a healthy ladle of chili oil and dried chilis on top. The noodles in all the bowls are thin and easy to digest. The sliced pork is flame grilled to order and deliciously succulent. While the name conjures images of traditional flavors, this is an eatery with a refined style.

Find Old Ramen on Instagram.

Address: 2F, 3-5-8 Kinuta, Setagaya, Tokyo 157-0073

Hours: 9:00–14:00 | Closed Sundays & Mondays

Tsunagi

If you find yourself partying in central Tokyo until the wee hours of the morning — or you’re looking for a hearty ramen on your morning commute — head to Tsunagi in Ebisu.

Miso ramen is this shop’s specialty, and the house bowl boasts a blend of six different types of miso as well as special garlic from Aomori Prefecture. Noodles are made in house and are chewy, thick and curly, perfect for pairing with the hearty miso broth.

Each month, Tsunagi also offers different specials, ranging from a Yamagata style spicy miso ramen to a black sesame tantanmen. Each bowl is made with noodles that pair well with the soup, so it’s worth making multiple trips to experience the variety of items on offer.

If a hearty, spicy bowl of ramen is too much for breakfast, Tsunagi also offers a ¥500 light morning ramen for diners seeking something simpler.

Cash and credit cards are accepted.

Find Tsunagi on Instagram.

Address: 1-4-1 Ebisu, Shibuya, Tokyo 150-0013

Hours: Breakfast Menu: 7:00–10:00 (Except for Mondays & Tuesdays), Regular Hours: 11:00–23:00

E-Chan Shokudo

E-chan has a long line before opening thanks to its celebrity chef and flavorful soup. The owner is a former comedian and opened his ramen restaurant just eight minutes from Fudomae Station in April 2023.

His charming demeanor is welcoming enough, but what keeps customers coming back is the soy sauce and dried mackerel ramen. Gentle fish flavors greet your first sip, and only a slight oil coats the surface, making it a delicate breakfast ramen.

The noodles are made daily at the back of the shop using an udon machine.

E-chan only makes 100 bowls a day and normally sells out before noon.

Find E-Chan Shokudo on Instagram.

Address: 1F Sunrise Meguro, 3-4-6 Shimomeguro, Meguro, Tokyo 153-0064

Hours: 6:30–11:00 | Closed Wednesdays

Nishiki

If you’re looking for on-the-go ramen in a convenient location, look no further than Nishiki. Not only is it located right outside Ikebukuro Station, but the ample counter seating and quick service makes it a popular stop for morning commuters. And if eggs for breakfast are your thing, definitely add a smoked, marinated egg to your bowl.

Nishiki’s most popular item is its standard soy sauce ramen made with a blend of chicken and pork broth. Fresh ginger is also added, creating a warmth of flavors perfect for your first meal of the day. The noodles are chewy and are massaged by hand before being boiled to create a wavy texture. Diners are also treated to two different cuts of pork: a square of juicy pork belly as well as a tender slice of shoulder loin.

It’s a highly recommended shop for breakfast thanks to the convenient location, balance of toppings and light but flavorful soup base.

Find Nishiki on Instagram.

Address: 1-13-8 Nishiikebukuro, Toshima, Tokyo 171-0021

Hours: 8:00–1:00 (8:00–12:00 Tuesdays) | Closed Mondays

Kyou no Ichiban

For the true early birds, make an early morning trek to Kyou no Ichiban in Kawaguchi, Saitama Prefecture on the JR Keihin-Tohoku Line. It’s around 30 minutes from downtown Tokyo and is worth the journey for the store’s incredible breakfast specials.

It’s often referred to as “Noodles & Spice Curry” thanks to its offering of a daily side dish of homemade curry, which perhaps gets even more attention than the shop’s ramen. Most visitors order both, but a bowl of ramen is certainly enough to scratch your morning hunger pangs.

The regular ramen is always a niboshi (dried fish) variety, and the limited-edition menu generally uses a seafood base as well. Past offerings have ranged from a rich kinmedai (red snapper) with fresh seaweed to a creamy, spicy tantanmen.

The noodles at Kyou no Ichiban are incredibly firm, and wheat based, which gives them a stiff and starchy texture that’s hard to find. It’s the perfect pairing for the thick soup on offer.

If you decide to make the trek, be prepared to wait as Kyou no Ichiban is a famous shop in the ramen world. The dishes are memorable, though, and should grace any breakfast ramen bucket list.

Find Kyou no Ichiban on Twitter.

Address: 3-2-12 Iizuka, Kawaguchi, Saitama 332-0023

Hours: 6:30–9:00 & 10:00–14:30 | Closed Mondays

