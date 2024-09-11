If you’ve ever wondered what drink best complements a night of binge watching Netflix, we’ve got your answer. Popular Japanese alcoholic drink Horoyoi have just collaborated with Netflix to produce a refreshing drink by the name Horoyoi Netflix Cola Sour.

Your Favorite Series, In Drink Form

The goal of this collaboration is said to provide customers of both brands with a more fulfilling experience in their personal time. The chosen cola flavor is a well balanced one with a mix of sweetness and spice to appeal to everyone. While there is only one flavor, there are four can designs in total, each depicting an upcoming Netflix series. The can art has been designed by popular Japanese illustrator Face Oka, who has blended the classic cola-themed background with a motif of the content done in his own unique art style.

Certainly, plonking down on your couch to watch the upcoming season of Squid Game is going to feel so much cooler when you’ve got the matching can in your hand to drink from. The fact that it’s Horoyoi means that the alcoholic content is kept low at 3% so you can rest any worries of passing out before the credits roll. However, we do hope that a non-alcoholic version will also be released to ensure Netflix fans of all backgrounds and drink preferences can partake in the party.

Where to Get Horoyoi x Netflix Cola Sour

Currently the cans are slated to be released only in November of this year. This is to coincide with the fall season and the arrival of the series that they are promoting such as “The Evil Queen” and “Talk Survivor!” Sales will commence nationwide and they should be available at all convenience stores and supermarkets where regular Horoyoi products are stocked. Stay tuned to the official Horoyoi website for updates.

