This summer, Japanese Netflix made history by releasing The Boyfriend, a gay romance reality TV show that centers on a cast of young men living together in a shared home. The show had plenty of drama and quite a lot of heart-fluttering moments, while also discussing meatier topics like LGBTQ rights and visibility. Ever since its last episode premiered on July 30, fans have been demanding the answers to one major question: Are Dai and Shun together?

Dai Nakai, a 22-year-old university student, and Shun Nakanishi, a 23-year-old artist and DJ, quickly became the show’s most talked-about pair. They displayed an interest in each other from the outset. Dai was instantly drawn to Shun, but Shun kept Dai (and viewers) guessing whether he wanted to progress in the relationship. Ultimately, the two professed their love for each other in the finale — but since then, they’d been radio silent on social media about their relationship status.

Over the weekend, though, Netflix Japan released a live reunion episode on YouTube, and DaiShun fans can rejoice – not only are the fan-favorite couple still dating, they’re reportedly living together.

On August 3, Netflix Japan went live with a reunion episode that marks seven months since the show wrapped filming. It’s a welcome update: Fans have been on their toes, scouring through the boys’ social media accounts for any hint of Dai and Shun’s relationship status.

Featuring the nine stars of The Boyfriend as well as the five celebrity MCs that commentated throughout the show’s run, the reunion episode was the first official update about what the stars are up to now. At the 43-minute mark, comedian Tokui posed the question everyone has been asking: “So what happened to you two after the show?” Dai and Shun looked at each other, smiled — and to the cheers of the commentators and undoubtedly the entire world — held hands.

The two lovebirds confirmed that not only were things going well between the two of them, they have been living together since filming wrapped, at Dai’s parents’ home. Shun also confirmed that he met Dai’s friends, who appeared in a previous episode; at that time, the commentators noted that they seemed very confident and opinionated. In the reunion episode, Shun says, “It was okay, but I was nervous.”

Fans have had another bout of excitement, as just today Dai and Shun posted an image on Instagram together. The two also officially followed each other on Instagram.

Dai and Shun have risen to fame in a short period of time, and it’s no question that their relationship has seen some ups and downs, all of which were broadcasted to the world. From the infamous T-shirt incident to the squeal-worthy kiss they shared during their overnight date, the two men have given Netflix viewers the slow-burn romance of the summer. Fans globally can only hope for their happiness moving forward.

