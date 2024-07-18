This article contains spoilers.

The Bachelorette Japan is a straightforward show that centers around one woman who goes on dates with several different guys. Those who don’t receive a rose are sent packing. By the end, 14 of them face rejection, leaving one man standing. He then becomes her partner. Simple. Well, at least that’s how it’s supposed to be anyway. In the latest season, however, things didn’t work out so smoothly for the bachelorette, Aki Takei. The 27-year-old University of Tokyo graduate faced rejection herself as some of the male contestants told her they didn’t want to receive a rose from her.

Tables Turned on Japan’s Bachelorette

This included entrepreneur Satoshi Kitamori, who lasted until the final three, which meant he got to meet Takei’s family. “When I met her family, I felt that I couldn’t say with confidence that Aki is the partner I want to spend my future with,” wrote Kitamori in a long message on X. “I wish I could have made the decision sooner, but the timing of episode 7 was the only time I was able to take the time to talk to her, so the decision was delayed. I was truly sorry to have had to tell Aki, as she was on a tough journey, and I felt that I had done something that could affect her mental health,” he added.

The final was then between chemist Soh Kushida and physician Takashi Sakaguchi. For Takei, though, there was still uncertainty. Not just from the previous rejections, but also in relation to Kushida, who she was falling for. In one of the episodes, he confessed that even if he were to survive until the end, they wouldn’t necessarily become partners right away. This probably affected her final decision as she opted for Sakaguchi.

A Final Twist

The final twist in the season came during the last episode back in the studio as Takei and Sakaguchi revealed that they had already broken up. “I know that many people were hoping that we would be happy together, so I thought about things very carefully,” said Takei. “I also realized it wouldn’t be a happy way to end our journey together, so I feel sorry about that. It was still a very memorable trip and I have no regrets about coming back with Sakaguchi. I’ll always be grateful to him.”

