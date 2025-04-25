Now is the month of May, when wafts of warm wind and pastel flowers color the late spring landscape across Japan. With the worst of pollen season, retrograde season and eclipse season finally behind us, and most planets stationing direct (sans Pluto, the steady-handed ruler of transformation), May promises to be a month of recollection, resolve and revolution.

For the first half of this month, we have the grounding forces of Taurus season to help us navigate Pluto’s retrograde. Pluto starts its backward spin on May 4, which will continue until October. This will signal the start of a six-month period of powerful transformation around your goals and what you consider to be the norm. The full moon in Scorpio on May 12 will be particularly potent, as Pluto is Scorpio’s ruling planet; surrender to the lunar powers that be and embrace any breakthroughs that may come about. This is also a good time to shed old habits.

On May 20, the sun enters friendly and adaptable Gemini, letting us embrace our sociable side. Then Saturn, the planet of discipline and structure, enters fiery Aries on May 24 for the first time in nearly 30 years. This major transit will allow us to make bold decisions and stick to our plans with an amplified focus. The rest of the month promises lighthearted fun and chit-chat, with messenger planet Mercury returning home to Gemini on May 25.

If the past couple of months were dramatic and eventful, May will be the perfect month to get realigned — and laugh it off. This month, allow yourself to take the weight off your shoulders and put some faith in the universe. Soak up the magic of alignment and focus, and give yourself the gift of investing in your own goals.

Keep reading below for your sign’s monthly horoscope, and make sure to check both your sun and rising signs.

Taurus May Horoscope

Happy birthday, Taurus! Dare to advocate for your personal and professional goals this month. With Pluto going retrograde in your 10th house of career and public image, and chatty Mercury entering your home sign on May 10, you’ll be zoned in on your career trajectory for the next few months. Take advantage of having Mercury in your corner, and speak up and manifest your goals at work.

Gemini May Horoscope

You’re stepping into your power this month, Gemini. The sun returns to your sign starting on May 20 — and Mercury joins it on May 25 — so the spotlight is yours. After months of emotional heaviness, you’re ready to mingle, sparkle and share your bright inner world. The full moon in Scorpio on May 12 may ask you to take a quiet moment to assess your routines and well-being practices, shedding any outdated habits. Once Saturn enters Aries on May 24, friendships and community will become your priority. Find your voice and your people, then let your trademark charm carry you through your solar return.

Cancer May Horoscope

May brings a gentle push to be daring, dear Cancer. As Taurus season stabilizes your 11th house of dreams and community, you’ll be reminded that you need allies to achieve your vision. The Scorpio full moon on May 12 will light up your 5th house of passion and creativity — a juicy time to reconnect with what makes you feel most alive. When Saturn steps into Aries on May 24, your career path might suddenly feel more serious. Don’t let that scare you; you’ve been preparing for this. Honor your ambition and show the world your potential.

Leo May Horoscope

If there’s any time to stand tall, it’s now, Leo. The sun is in your 10th house of career and achievement for the first half of May, and your efforts are finally being noticed. The full moon on May 12 may bring a revelation in your home or private life — prompting a shake-up that will ultimately help you restore emotional balance. Then, Saturn enters fellow fire sign Aries on the 24th, illuminating your 9th house of travel and higher education. Allow yourself to be a student of the universe and use life’s teachings in your professional goals.

Virgo May Horoscope

You’re craving depth this month, Virgo. The sun is in fellow earth sign Taurus, grounding you in your 9th house of philosophy, calling for you to seek truth and expansion. Whether it’s booking a trip or diving into a spiritual rabbit hole, your mind wants to roam. The full moon on May 12 stirs things up in your communication zone — a powerful time to clear the air or publish that long-pending idea. As Mercury illuminates your 10th house of career on May 25, your mind will be sharp and focused; honor your brilliant ideas and speak them out into the world.

Libra May Horoscope

Transformation is in the air, Libra. Pluto retrograde begins in your 4th house of home and foundations on May 4, asking you to explore your emotional roots. Are there stories from your past that are ready to be rewritten? The Scorpio full moon on May 12 brings closure in your financial sector — it’s a great time to set boundaries around shared resources. Later in the month, as the sun and Mercury light up your 9th house of expansion, you’ll feel urged to learn, explore and say yes to adventure.

Scorpio May Horoscope

This month marks the beginning of a powerful cycle of rebirth for you, Scorpio. The full moon in your sign on May 12 may bring a personal awakening — a cosmic call to shed the old and emerge renewed. Plus, Pluto, your ruling planet, begins its retrograde early in the month, making this an extra potent time for inner work and transformation. As Taurus season activates your partnership zone, you’ll be called to reflect on who you’re building a life with — romantically, professionally or otherwise. Allow this month to be a fresh start on all things, and trust your intuition as you make decisions that will affect your next few months, even years.

Sagittarius May Horoscope

May is about balance, Sag — between freedom and responsibility, adventure and alignment. With the sun lighting up your 6th house of wellness, this is a great time for you to establish a healthy routine, both mental and physical. Pluto’s retrograde starting May 4 nudges you to reexamine the way you communicate and share information; you’re learning to wield your words more powerfully. The beginning of social Gemini season later in the month pulls your focus towards relationships. Open your heart and lean on your loved ones and see how much further a little support takes you.

Capricorn May Horoscope

You’ve been carrying a lot, Cap, and this month, you can release a bit of the burden. Fellow earth sign Taurus season highlights your 5th house of pleasure and play, reminding you that rest and enjoyment are productive, too. The full moon in Scorpio on May 12 puts your friendships and social connections in the spotlight. Expect something to come full circle, or possibly a heartfelt goodbye. Saturn, your ruler, enters bold Aries on May 24, beginning a three-year chapter focused on home and emotional security. Lay down new foundations with intention, and communicate openly with your chosen family.

Aquarius May Horoscope

Let home be your haven, Aquarius. With Taurus season energizing your domestic sector, you might be feeling like a little more of a homebody than usual. Perhaps it’s time to cozy up, declutter or reconnect with family. The full moon in Scorpio on May 12 activates your 10th house of legacy and career — this is a meaningful moment to check in with your purpose. When the sun and Mercury move into Gemini later in the month, your creative spark will return full force. Let curiosity lead the way, with your social batteries charged up from some time resting at home.

Pisces May Horoscope

Your words have weight this month, Pisces. With Taurus season bringing focus to your 3rd house of communication, you’re sharpening your voice and tuning into your truth. The full moon on May 12 lights up your 9th house, making this an ideal time to let go of limiting beliefs and embrace a broader perspective. Saturn’s move into Aries on May 24 shifts your focus to money matters and self-worth; use this major transit to start a cycle of long-term investment in yourself.

Aries May Horoscope

This month feels like the spark before the blaze for you, Aries. With Taurus anchoring your 2nd house of material possessions and self-worth, you’re taking stock of your resources — not just your finances, but your energy and your talents, too. Then, on May 24, Saturn enters your home sign for the first time since 1996, signaling a cosmic rite of passage. The universe is asking you to grow up, glow up and show up for yourself. By the new moon in Gemini on May 26, you’ll be ready to communicate with clarity and confidence. The next chapter is yours to write.

Related Posts