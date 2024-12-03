Kimino High School in Kimitsu city, Chiba Prefecture, is providing adults with the opportunity to become Japanese high school students. From uniforms to school lunches and even earthquake drills, the organization behind the facility really has thought of everything.

Kimino High School Experience

Kimino High School offers a full day of fun for its students, all in English. You’ll get the whole Japanese high school adventure, including a range of lessons, such as calligraphy and physical education.

Kimino High School is located in an abandoned school in Chiba, which has been renovated and turned into a unique tourist attraction. The website also states that the school welcomes Japanese nationals who want to try English immersion, and those coming back to Japan after spending time living abroad.

Kimino High School Schedule

Participants begin by putting on their uniforms, which come in a range of sizes. Then it’s time for homeroom, followed by a calligraphy lesson. The school even employs actors to be “naughty students,” so look out for a few in your class.

After the calligraphy lesson, it’s lunchtime, featuring traditional Japanese food. It’s probably a lot nicer than what you had when you were at school. Once lunch is over, there’s a Japanese history lesson, before sports. The school employs an on-site karate teacher, so chances are you’ll be donning a gi and performing some combinations.

Once you are changed back into your uniform, it’s time for that activity that all Japanese students love: cleaning. In Japan, at the end of the school day, pupils take it in shifts to clean the school. And you’ll be doing that too.

You’ll then take part in a graduation ceremony, before joining a festival, known here as matsuri. This can be a lot of fun, involving taiko drumming and some dancing.

And with that, it’s off back to Tokyo on your school bus.

Extracurricular Activities

The school offers a range of extracurricular options — namely, staying over. Choices include camping over at the school or staying in a nearby hot spring inn.

There is also a Japanese rice wine tasting session and even special Japanese school bags.

