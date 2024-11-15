2024 marks 50 years of the iconic Hello Kitty, and what better way to celebrate it than with a musically-inclined collaboration with guitar brand Fender. To commemorate half a century of cuteness, Fender has released a special collection featuring not just guitars but accessories and lifestyle items.

About The Hello Kitty x Fender Collection

Headlining the Hello Kitty x Fender 50th anniversary collection is the Made In Japan Fender Limited Edition Hello Kitty Stratocaster that comes in white with cute illustrations of Hello Kitty’s bows adorning the guitar. We love how the only fret mark on a guitar is a single bow on the neck. For something that will tickle you pink, there’s also the Squier Limited Edition Hello Kitty Stratocaster with a much larger Hello Kitty graphic on the body and a little one on the headstock. These are perfect for the budding rockstar that also wants to add a hint of kawaii to their aesthetic.

Hello Kitty Accessories Galore

Guitars aside, there’s plenty more you can pick up from the collection such as fuzz pedals, woven cables, patch cords and different colored cleaning cloths. Our personal favorite is the Hello Kitty Black Electric Guitar Gig Bag which definitely helps you channel your inner Bocchi The Rock. There’s also a range of unisex apparel including hoodies, t-shirts, socks and tote bags. And if you want to decorate your home with more Hello Kitty, you can pick up the Hello Kitty Tokyo Limited Mug, Limited Ring Notebook or the curiously unique Fender x Hello Kitty Tokyo Limited Masking Tape.

Where To Get The Hello Kitty x Fender Collection

The Made In Japan Fender Limited Edition Hello Kitty Stratocaster, as its name implies, can only be bought in Japan and is retailing for ¥333,000. We suggest heading to their flagship store in Jingumae, to take a look in person. You can also check it out online, alongside the rest of this collection on the Fender Japan store.

Related Posts