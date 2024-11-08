Looking for an anime event to nerd out at? We’ve got you covered with the best anime and manga events happening across Tokyo. Take a look at all of the exciting anime-themed pop-up shops, cafes and art exhibitions in our list below.
Tokyo Anime and Manga Events in November
First Ultraman Exhibition
An exhibition themed on the iconic Ultraman will be held this month! Expect pop art and interactive photo spots featuring Japan's most famous tokusatsu icon.
|Date & Time
|Nov 01-17・11:00-21:00
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Ikebukuro Parco
|More Info
|Free to enter. Food, drink and merchandise must be purchased separately
The Apothecary Diaries x Kanda Myojin Shrine Exhibition
This special event will feature original illustrations by the artist behind all of the cover illustrations of The Apothecary Diaries. To fit the vibe of the shrine, there will also be ukiyo-e prints and artwork made to resemble historical materials. As a special gift for visiting the museum, the exhibit will give away goods featuring original illustrations while stocks last.
|Date & Time
|Nov 02-24・09:00-16:00
|Price
|From ¥300
|Location
|Kanda Shrine Museum 1F
|More Info
|Junior high school aged students and younger can receive free admission
International Manga and Anime Festival Reiwa Toshima (IMART)
A borderless manga and anime conference is coming to Tokyo! More than 20 talk sessions will be held, including streaming and pre-recorded footage that showcases the knowledge and expertise of innovators and practitioners within the industry.
|Date & Time
|Nov 12-15・15:00-21:00
|Price
|¥5,000
|Location
|Animate Ikebukuro
Spy x Family Exhibition
Expect exclusive illustrations of iconic scenes from the Spy x Family anime, 3D sculptures, video footage and more!
|Date & Time
|Nov 13-Dec 02・10:00-18:00・10:00-19:00 on Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays
|Price
|¥1,600 for adults. Student admission at a discount.
|Location
|Yokohama Landmark Hall
Gundam SEED FREEDOM × Tower Records Cafe
Commemorate the release of the Blu-ray and DVD versions of Mobile Suit Gundam SEED FREEDOM with an exclusive collaboration cafe. Held in conjunction with the Tower Records cafe, fans will be able to enjoy a collaboration menu inspired by the world of Gundam SEED, as well as receive novelty gifts.
|Date & Time
|Nov 28-Dec 20・10:30-21:00
|Price
|From ¥800
|Location
|Tower Records Café Shibuya
|More Info
|Food and drinks are not included in the reservation fee and must be purchased separately
Tokyo Ghoul EX Exhibition
The “Tokyo Ghoul Anime 10th Anniversary Project” has just been announced and it’s taking the form of an immersive exhibition.
|Date & Time
|Oct 21-Dec 01・10:00-20:30・Last entry 19:30
|Price
|From ¥3,300
|Location
|Terada Warehouse G1 Building
Jujutsu Kaisen x Skytree Exhibit
Jujutsu Kaisen is having a collaboration exhibit at Tokyo Skytree. You'll be able to take photos with characters, experience collaboration-only menus and purchase exclusive limited goods! The windows of the observation deck will transform into a Jujutsu Kaisen visual extravaganza.
|Date & Time
|Sep 25-Dec 22・10:00-21:00
|Price
|From ¥2,600 for adults. Student admission at a discount.
|Location
|Tokyo Skytree
ONE PIECE ONLY
This unique One Piece exhibit will allow fans of the series to experience never-before-seen aspects from the manga.
|Date & Time
|Oct 9, 2024-May 13, 2025・10:00-18:00
|Price
|From ¥800
|Location
|Tachikawa Play! Museum