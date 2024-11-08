Looking for an anime event to nerd out at? We’ve got you covered with the best anime and manga events happening across Tokyo. Take a look at all of the exciting anime-themed pop-up shops, cafes and art exhibitions in our list below.

First Ultraman Exhibition An exhibition themed on the iconic Ultraman will be held this month! Expect pop art and interactive photo spots featuring Japan's most famous tokusatsu icon. Date & Time Nov 01-17・11:00-21:00 Price Free Location Ikebukuro Parco More Info Free to enter. Food, drink and merchandise must be purchased separately More Details

The Apothecary Diaries x Kanda Myojin Shrine Exhibition This special event will feature original illustrations by the artist behind all of the cover illustrations of The Apothecary Diaries. To fit the vibe of the shrine, there will also be ukiyo-e prints and artwork made to resemble historical materials. As a special gift for visiting the museum, the exhibit will give away goods featuring original illustrations while stocks last. Date & Time Nov 02-24・09:00-16:00 Price From ¥300 Location Kanda Shrine Museum 1F More Info Junior high school aged students and younger can receive free admission More Details

International Manga and Anime Festival Reiwa Toshima (IMART) A borderless manga and anime conference is coming to Tokyo! More than 20 talk sessions will be held, including streaming and pre-recorded footage that showcases the knowledge and expertise of innovators and practitioners within the industry. Date & Time Nov 12-15・15:00-21:00 Price ¥5,000 Location Animate Ikebukuro More Details

Spy x Family Exhibition Expect exclusive illustrations of iconic scenes from the Spy x Family anime, 3D sculptures, video footage and more! Date & Time Nov 13-Dec 02・10:00-18:00・10:00-19:00 on Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays Price ¥1,600 for adults. Student admission at a discount. Location Yokohama Landmark Hall More Details

Gundam SEED FREEDOM × Tower Records Cafe Commemorate the release of the Blu-ray and DVD versions of Mobile Suit Gundam SEED FREEDOM with an exclusive collaboration cafe. Held in conjunction with the Tower Records cafe, fans will be able to enjoy a collaboration menu inspired by the world of Gundam SEED, as well as receive novelty gifts. Date & Time Nov 28-Dec 20・10:30-21:00 Price From ¥800 Location Tower Records Café Shibuya More Info Food and drinks are not included in the reservation fee and must be purchased separately More Details

Tokyo Ghoul EX Exhibition The “Tokyo Ghoul Anime 10th Anniversary Project” has just been announced and it’s taking the form of an immersive exhibition. Date & Time Oct 21-Dec 01・10:00-20:30・Last entry 19:30 Price From ¥3,300 Location Terada Warehouse G1 Building More Details

Jujutsu Kaisen x Skytree Exhibit Jujutsu Kaisen is having a collaboration exhibit at Tokyo Skytree. You'll be able to take photos with characters, experience collaboration-only menus and purchase exclusive limited goods! The windows of the observation deck will transform into a Jujutsu Kaisen visual extravaganza. Date & Time Sep 25-Dec 22・10:00-21:00 Price From ¥2,600 for adults. Student admission at a discount. Location Tokyo Skytree More Details