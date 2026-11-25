Figuring out what to wear in Tokyo is an artform that includes vigilantly checking the weather app and mastering the craft of layering. November and December bridge the gap between crisp autumn days and the true onset of Japanese winter, which means a slightly heavy parka will leave you overheating on the subway, while a light trench coat will leave you shivering. Navigating this seasonal shift requires understanding how quickly temperatures drop — not just from month to month, but within a single day.

If you’re coming to Tokyo in November or December, it’s best to pack adaptable pieces that will let you move effortlessly between chilly streets, heated trains and cozy indoor spaces.

Overview of Tokyo Weather in November and December

Japan is a country that takes pride in its four seasons, but fall in Tokyo is probably a bit different from what you’re expecting. Early in the month, daytime highs can push past 20°C (68°F), while nighttime lows dip to roughly 10°C (50°F). By mid-to-late November, average highs drop from 16°C (61°F) down to 14°C (57°F), with morning and evening lows falling between 5°C and 9°C (41°F – 48°F).

Early December still offers crisp, pleasant afternoons around 15°C (59°F), though lows plunge to 5°C (41°F) once the sun sets. Late December brings genuine winter chill, with daytime highs struggling to reach 12°C (54°F) and overnight lows hovering around 3°C (37°F), creating a penetrating cold that demands proper insulation.

What To Wear in Tokyo in November

The key to November fashion in Tokyo is smart layering that you can easily adjust throughout the day. Because indoor spaces and packed commuter trains are well-heated, wearing garments you can peel off without ruining your outfit is essential.

If you’re coming in early November, mild afternoons will allow you to get away with a long-sleeve shirt or a lightweight knit sweater on its own. However, mornings, shaded streets and evenings can get chilly quickly. Carry an easy-to-layer outer piece such as a cardigan or a structured jacket to make sure you don’t get caught off guard in the evenings.

In mid-November, swap thin tops for medium-to-heavyweight knits and structured sweatshirts. Layering continues to be your best friend; try wearing a fitted turtleneck underneath a tailored jacket, or layering a crisp collared shirt beneath a crewneck sweater. For outerwear, transition to a classic trench coat or a collared coat for an effortlessly chic style.

By the end of the month, outerwear is non-negotiable even at midday. Opt for a loose-fitted jacket paired with warm knitwear. On days when the temperature dips closer to 5°C, bring out winter accessories early — wrapping a warm scarf around your neck and switching from sneakers to ankle boots will keep you comfortable without needing a bulky winter parka just yet.

What to Wear in Tokyo in December

In December, there’s a decisive shift into true winter that requires properly dressing up in warm layers, especially if you plan on strolling outdoors in the evening to see Tokyo’s famous holiday illuminations.

The first week or two of December is usually similar to late November’s chill, with bright afternoons where you’ll feel comfortable in a thick knit sweater, though a reliable coat is mandatory as soon as the afternoon sun fades. Think lined trench coat, bomber jacket, or a trusty windbreaker over a chunky sweater.

In mid-December, where evening temperatures regularly fall below 5°C, light jackets will start to fall short. Upgrade to a full-length coat, a cozy fleece coat or layer a down vest beneath an overcoat for extra warmth. Adding proper winter earmuffs and insulated boots will prevent heat loss during any longer walks between train stations.

For the final stretch of the year, dress for deep winter, especially if you’re expecting long evenings outdoors. A heavy down jacket or a thick overcoat becomes a daily staple. Heattech also is your best friend during this season. Complete your outfit with full cold-weather accessories — gloves, a scarf and a knit beanie — so you can comfortably enjoy outdoor sightseeing, shrine visits and year-end festivities.

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