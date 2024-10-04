Earlier this year at EVO 2024, Bandai Namco unveiled the start of an extensive collaboration between sports and fashion label Nike and fighting game “Tekken 8.” The trailer highlighted various Tekken characters stylishly modeling the Nike Air Foamposite One. And the showcase ended with Tekken staff alongside a senior designer from Nike, unveiling the first pair of “Kazuya Mishima” sneakers that were available for purchase only via the Nike app by people geolocated at the EVO event. Now months later, details regarding the second Jin Kazama pair have been shared.

As Stylish As A Martial Artist

The Jin Kazama shoe is the same Nike Air Foamposite One model but bearing a much lighter color. Its body is predominantly off white with a coating of metallic dark grey giving it a futuristic look. On the shoe is the word “Fate,” a specific Tekken motif and reference.

This is a huge contrast to the first pair, named after Jin’s father, Kazuya Mishima, and bearing an iridescent shell exterior. It’s a much darker shoe with black leather eyestays, laces and tongue. In a similar design cue as the Jin Kazama mode, this piece has a red “Fist” graphic printed on the outsole. Combine both of the words from each shoe and you’ll get “Fist Meets Fate,” a reference to the storyline of the game. Both pairs come in a special box with the fame’s cover art of the two characters. It’s perfect, especially for collectors who will likely not be donning the footwear but instead displaying it as part of their fighting game merchandise collection.

Where To Get The Tekken x Nike Shoes

The Tekken x Nike shoes are currently retailing for around ¥35,990 and the Jin Kazama colorway is slated to arrive onto the Nike website and specific retailers on October 4. We expect these to sell out fast.

