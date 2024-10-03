Two household names have come together again to produce one of the prettiest collaborations we’ve ever seen. Luxury footwear brand Jimmy Choo has just announced its 2024 collaboration with worldwide anime phenomenon, Sailor Moon. This marks the second time the two brands have come together to produce works of art that can be worn on your feet.

The Concept Behind the Collaboration

The theme this time revolves around the Sailor Scouts and their personal evolution as seen through their personalities and styles. According to both brands, this collection also further emphasizes their shared values such as empowerment, individuality and female creativity.

Step Into Your Magical Moment

Seven new footwear designs make up this collection, each inspired by the characters Sailor Chibi Moon, Sailor Uranus, Sailor Neptune, Sailor Pluto and Sailor Saturn. While they are unique in their own right, some shared motifs include eyelets, studs, buckles and crystal details that also represent the sparkly transformation they undergo when changing into their alter-egos.

The knee-high pink boots with 12-centimeter heels and a subtle metal heart design standout the most. The Jimmy Choo iconic Marlow Moccasins also get two new redesigns inspired by Sailor Chibi Moon and Luna the cat. Both are decorated with holographic crystals and velvet ribbons. If the shoes are a little too over-the-top for you, the collection also has some smaller items such as hair clips, airpods and vanity bags for a more subtle Sailor Moon touch.

Where To Buy the Jimmy Choo x Sailor Moon Collection

The Jimmy Choo x Sailor Moon collaboration will be available in-store and online globally from October 9, 2024. Within Tokyo, you can check the goods out at Isetan Shinjuku’s main building on the first floor. More details on the collaboration can be found here.

