15 Things To Do in Tokyo This Weekend and at Home: February 4–6

This week, we feature some independent events for Tokyoites who are looking to support local organizations. As Covid-19 cases continue to rise in Tokyo, in addition to our usual event recommendations we have a few ideas to entertain you at home.

Note: From January 21, Tokyo and surrounding prefectures are under quasi-emergency following a recent Omicron outbreak. Residents are encouraged to avoid crowds, limit non-necessary outings and continue social distancing.

Skip ahead:

TW Picks

Fergus McCaffrey is pleased to announce “Seven/Seven: The Fraught Landscape,” opening at the gallery’s Tokyo location.

The exhibition serves as a conceptual sequel to the gallery’s historic 2019 New York exhibition, “Japan Is America.” Continuing the exploration of the Japanese-American creative exchange, “Seven/Seven” furthers this transatlantic narrative, applying a cinematic lens to the joint cultural landscape. It takes its title from Akira Kurasawa’s Japanese epic Seven Samurai (1954) and the iconic Western film by John Sturges, The Magnificent Seven (1960), that followed.

When: Until Mar 5 | More info

Blum & Poe is pleased to present Splinter, the gallery’s second solo exhibition with New York-based artist Anna Weyant. This new body of work sees Weyant delving deeper into pop history, borrowing from the visual dialectic of Lifetime movies and ‘90s celebrity culture. Struck by the way that made-for-television movies seem to simultaneously vilify, sexualize and stereotype women, the artist emulates these films by deploying the genre’s tendency to reveal the secrets of a hyperbolic version of American suburbia. This presentation of five works on paper, as well as four paintings, tells the story of a lavish party gone awry.

When: Until Mar 12 | More info

From January 2022, I AM gallery in Higashi-Nagasaki will exhibit the products of designer and illustrator Esther Sandler, under the name “Togetherness.” Togetherness is a label launched by Sandler in which she creates products such as textiles, ceramics and cards. In addition to bold colors and beautiful designs, the creator is particularly proud of the environmentally friendly production, such as eschewing the use of harmful chemical substances and utilizing natural fibers that can be decomposed.

When: Until Mar 27 | More info

Celebrate Valentine’s Day

Executive Pastry Chef Julien Perrinet is creating a special Valentine’s and White Day menu only available this season. Several of the hotel’s restaurants will also offer limited-edition courses and afternoon tea sets. Check the hotel website for more information on each offer.

When: From Feb 1 | More info

It’s a chocoholic’s dream afternoon tea served by the Tokyo Marriott Hotel as it incorporates milk, dark, white and ruby chocolate into all of its desserts. Spend a heartwarming afternoon drinking tea with friends, family and loved ones.

When: Until Feb 28 | More info

Celebrate the season of love with a visit to Grand Hyatt Tokyo. Indulge in a special strawberry-focused selection of sweets including double-layered choux filled with rich strawberry cream. Alongside the berries, take your pick from rose-infused desserts to get you in the Valentine’s Day mood.

When: Until Feb 28 | More info

Throughout January and early February, Hotel Gajoen Tokyo will offer various Valentine’s-themed afternoon tea sets, signature cocktails and limited quantity chef specials. The hotel’s patisserie also has exquisitely crafted chocolate sets available for takeaway. Note: Please be sure to check the hotel website for more details on each Valentine’s Day and White Day deal.

When: Until Mar 14 | More info

Winter Illuminations

As with every year, around 340 trees on both sides of the Marunouchi Naka-dori street are brightly lit with around 1.2 million “Champagne Gold” lights. The lights stretch along Tokyo Torch Park and Otemachi Naka-dori street. Also, around Tokyo Torch Terrace, many restaurants and cafes have available terrace seats, perfect for relaxing and enjoying the illuminations.

When: Until Feb 14 | More info

When it comes to illuminations, Tokyo Dome City is undoubtedly one of the most spectacular places to visit in the capital. You’ll find magnificent tunnels of lights, a giant Christmas tree and dozens of winter-inspired sculptures scattered around the area. This year’s theme is “picture perfect illuminations.”

When: Until Feb 28 | More info

The world’s only gemstone-inspired illumination event is taking place at Yomiuri Land. The installations use LEDs projecting the world’s first jewel LED color developed by Motoko Ishii. The theme that Ishii chose for the 2021-2022 season is “The Glimmer of Hope! -Symphony of Diverse Lights-.” Various colorful illuminations come together to create a magical environment.

When: Until Apr 4 | More info

Things To Do at Home

Most people know Japanese people like to eat rice and fish for breakfast. But it’s not as popular in Nagoya. There, many people prefer a cup of coffee with a slice of toast. Ogura Toast to be precise. A thick slice of golden-brown toast with red bean paste.

During this online experience, brought to you by Nagoya is not Boring, you will learn how to make the famous local Nagoya-style breakfast at home and learn more about the local food culture while munching on your creation.

When: Up to you! | Book now

12. Whip up your favorite dishes and drinks

Restaurants have to close early but your kitchen doesn’t. Pro chef or not, everyone has the ability to cook and this may be the perfect time to do it. If you always wanted to learn how to make gyoza, or roll the perfect tamagoyaki, there’s no time like the present. Why not check out some of our recipes:

13. Reading at home

We also have quite a few fiction and non-fiction recommendations if you prefer the company of a good book and a warm cup of coffee to relax.

15. Netflix at home

Staying at home under your kotatsu (or blanket) doing nothing is one of the best things we can all do right now. Not only for ourselves but for the sake of everyone out there too. Here are a few of our own recommendations on what’s best on Netflix — old and new, there’s something for everyone.

Top and feature image credit: Hiroshi Nakamura, Cyclope girls orgy, 1969, Oil on canvas, 28 3/4 x 35 3/4 inches (73 x 90.8 cm) © Hiroshi Nakamura