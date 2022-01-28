Inside Our January-February 2022 Issue

TW’s first issue of 2022 hits the shelves today. On the cover, rising star Hio Miyazawa sets the bar high for anybody with ambitious resolutions.

Our editorial features are full of recommendations, from Canadian jewelry now available in Futako-Tamagawa to the hottest spots around Gakugeidaigaku. What’s more, Solène Ballesta takes over our Style pages to showcase how you can incorporate vintage kimono into your wardrobe.

Notable feature articles from this magazine include an extensive list of new and upcoming book releases from Japanese and Japan-based writers, interviews with Japanese athletes representing the country at the Beijing 2022 Games and a look at how a new documentary that reveals the warm community that grew around a local ramen joint. We also chat with journalist and drinks expert Nicholas Coldicott about the Tokyo cocktail scene.

But we can’t reveal everything, can we? Flip through our January-February 2022 issue via our archives or pick up a copy around town.