What’s New in Roppongi This Month: June 2021

The latest addition to our What’s New series is Roppongi, the swanky Minato-ku neighborhood famed for its boutique art museums and sprawling galleries. One of the most popular haunts for Tokyo’s growing expat community, it’s also known for its lively night scene and top-class restaurants.

Coming up in June, we’ve got two specialist pop-up stores in Roppongi Tsutaya Books. There’s also a new collection-and-delivery app bringing the best of Minato-ku’s cuisine to your doorstep as well as a soft reopening of the Mori Art Museum. In addition to all that, there are a range of new happenings at the Roppongi Hills and Ark Hills complexes.

Shopping

Check Out these High-tech Pop-up Stores in Roppongi Tsutaya Books

Perfect for our increasingly contactless world, the EVERING is a sleek smart ring device with a cashless touch payment system for those who are wont to leave their wallet in the house. At Roppongi Tsutaya Books from June 1 through July 11, you can sample 17 different EVERING styles and get better acquainted with its state-of-the-art technology.

When: Jun 1 – Jul 11

Where: 6-11-1 Roppongi, Minato-ku

From May 15 through August 1, another pop-up in Roppongi Tsutaya Books is offering customers the chance to try Brain Sleep pillows. They’ve been created by the folks at Stanford University, which is renowned for having world-class sleep research facilities. The Brain Sleep pillow utilizes height and elasticity features to ensure your brain gets adequate rest during your nightly slumber. It’s clearly geared towards the all-work-no-play lifestyle that Tokyo’s corporate world tends to foster, so if you’re feeling the effects of excessive overtime and late nights hunched over your desk, consider giving one of these a whirl.

When: May 15 – Aug 1

Where: 6-11-1 Roppongi, Minato-ku

New Shop Openings at Roppongi Hills and Ark Hills

As Tokyo (hopefully) exits its state of emergency in the coming weeks and enters the summer months, a range of new shops and markets are set to open or reopen throughout the Roppongi Hills and Ark Hills complexes in Minato-ku.

Roppongi Hills:

Ark Hills:

Restaurants & Dining

GO Dine in Minato-ku

The Roppongi-based Mobility Technologies Corporation launched Japan’s first dedicated cab delivery application, GO Dine, at the end of May. The service, which covers various central Tokyo wards – including Minato-ku – allows users to book cab drivers through the GO Dine app to collect and deliver meals and food products from a range of establishments, including Michelin-starred restaurants, bento box specialists and confectionery stores. The move is a boon for stay-at-home customers as well as taxi drivers and restaurants who have watched their revenue streams dry up considerably over the past 15 months.

When: Live Now

Where: Various Central Tokyo Wards

The Mori Art Museum Has Re-Opened (Sort Of)

While much of the Mori Art Museum’s facilities remain out of commission until further notice, a few resumed operations in mid-May:

The Media Ambition Tokyo 2021 exhibit has reponed until June 8.

The My Hero Academia Exhibition: Drawing Smash, from the popular anime franchise of the same name, is back in action until June 27.

The sky-high café-cum-restaurant, The Sun & The Moon, is serving food once more, though the sale of alcoholic beverages is still prohibited until further notice.

café-cum-restaurant, The Sun & The Moon, is serving food once more, though the sale of alcoholic beverages is still prohibited until further notice. You can view an updated list of openings and closings on the Roppongi Hills website .

When: From May through June

Where: 6-10-1 Roppongi, Minato-ku

Events

Join Venture Café’s Weekly Gathering

At Toranomon Hills, Venture Café, a startup connecting innovators, is hoping to recommence its in-person weekly Thursday Gatherings this month. The free-to-enter events are currently held online and will operate in a hybrid format once the state of emergency ends. The gatherings give participants the opportunity to network with Tokyo’s international startup community while also pitching business ideas to investors. Besides that, you can listen to talks by local innovators and learn more about entrepreneurship and business conduct in Japan.

See what else is new in and around Tokyo: