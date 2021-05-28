What’s New in Kichijoji This Month: June 2021

One of the most popular neighborhoods outside the central 23 wards of Tokyo, Kichijoji is most well-known for the delightful Inokashira Park and its grid of drinking alleys called Harmonica Yokocho. The latter is a place that rivals Shinjuku’s Golden Gai. It’s usually a bustling area, though not as much these days due to Covid-19. That said, it still attracts many visitors, exciting new openings and many pop-ups. So, here’s what’s new in Kichijoji in June, 2021.

Restaurants & Dining

Soybean Farm – Kichijoji’s Long-running Miso Shop Makes a Move

Soybean Farm is a long-running miso specialty shop and restaurant that changed its location at the start of May this year. It has been operating in Kichijoji since 1986 and has been featured in magazines and TV shows around the world. The new location is clean, modern and comfortable. Soybean Farm sells miso by weight and has over 30 varieties to choose from. The staff are incredibly knowledgeable and helpful. If you tell them what you want to make they’ll advise you on just the right amount and variety of miso. The restaurant has a small menu that showcases the high quality of their product. Miso topped cabbage rolls and miso-katsu are both highly recommended.

Instagram | Website

Where: 2-24-9-102 Kichijoji Honcho, Musashino

Bex Burger – A New Challenger Enters the Budget Burger Arena

Boasting a simple menu that specializes in classic cheeseburgers, Bex Burger is a new low-cost 24-hour eatery that opened in Kichijoji in May. A cheeseburger set costs a very reasonable ¥690 or if you’re feeling famished, you might want to give the triple cheeseburger set a try at ¥910 (neither price includes tax). Australian beef is used for their patties.

Website

Where: 1-8-1, Kichijoji Honcho

View this post on Instagram A post shared by L’Oncle Ben (@bens_slop_shop)

Ben’s Slop Shop – Craft Beer From Around the Globe

Craft beer is getting easier to find in Tokyo thanks to small specialty stores popping up all around the metropolis. Ben’s Slop Shop is one such place. It’s located along Kichijoji’s popular Nakamachi Shopping Street. They have six beers on tap and a variety of high-quality beers from around the world. If you’re looking for stouts, sours, a Belgian flavor, or something unique, why not make your way over.

Website

Where: 4-6-3 Kichijoji Honcho, Musashino

Where is a dog? – A Gluten-Free Restaurant with the Best (or Worst?) Name in Kichijoji

This fine restaurant just moved from Shinjuku to Kichijoji and has opened up right next to Soybean Farm. Where is a dog serves a variety of international dishes that are gluten-free. They are also very accommodating to vegetarians and vegans.

Where: 2-24-9, Kichijoji Honcho, Musashino

Parks & Nature

Hydrangea Bloom – June’s Best Blossoms in Inokashira Park

The stunning pink, blue and purple hues of hydrangeas will be on display throughout June at Inokashira Koen, Kichijoji’s largest park. It’s a great place for a stroll and some outdoor activities. With rainy season just around the corner, though, it’s worth checking the weather forecast before you visit.

Where: 1-18-31 Gotenyama, Musashino

Greening Hiroba – A Fresh New Event Space

This is a new outdoor event space at the Coppice department store on the north side of Kichijoji station. Bookings can be made for the outdoor deck on the third floor which is very spacious. Various equipment can also be rented for events.

Website

Where: 1-11-5 Kichijoji Honcho, Musashino

See what else is new in and around Tokyo: