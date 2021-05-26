What’s New in Shibuya This Month: June 2021

June is set to be a calm and relaxing month with delicious food and philosophical art exhibitions as well as some some shisha. Many events are carrying on from last month, including Virtual Shibuya (now including Harajuku) and the Egyptian, Land of Discoveries exhibition. Unfortunately, LOOP in Daikanyama will close its doors for the final time on May 31 and it has recently been announced that Tokyu Department Store will be demolished in the spring of 2023. Shibuya continues to evolve and change its landscape, so stay up to date with the latest news here.

Restaurants & Dining

Wind down with CBD coffee at 2foods

CBD is blowing up in Japan. It has made its way into many diverse products including creams, essential oils and even in our daily breakfast routine. With this in mind, 2foods has decided to release a special instant coffee powder made from organic, nutty Colombian beans and a touch of CBD to brighten up your day. If you’re looking for something more mellow, try the CBD matcha powder using Uji matcha from a long-established Kyoto teahouse. The new 2foods store opened in Shibuya’s Loft in April this year, so get ready for more delicious concoctions.

When: From May 6

Where: Loft Building, 2F, Udagawacho 21−1, Shibuya or Online

Eggslut limited-edition sandwich and hash browns

The curiously named Eggslut chain took the Shibuya sandwich scene by storm after its opening in Miyashita Park last year. The hype is likely to continue this summer with a new addition to their already expansive menu. Feast on mentaiko with creamy scrambled eggs between two toasted buns. This is a Japanese spin on the classic American egg sandwich. If spicy fish eggs aren’t your thing, then get excited for the hash browns made using aromatic rosemary salt and duck fat.

When: From May 10 | Hash browns from May 22 | (Temporarily closed until May 31)

Where: Shinjuku Southern Terrace, Yoyogi 2 Chome−2−1, Shibuya City | Available on Uber Eats and Wolt

Melt like butter at this new hookah bar

This is the perfect place for those overwhelmed by Tokyo life. Have you ever felt the unwavering pressure to be productive when all you want to do is nothing? Shisha Café Butter was designed for those looking to relax without the weight of work, family or relationships. It’s an opportunity to simply melt like butter. Camp around their bioethanol bonfire, sample their flavorsome shisha and listen to calming music. The motto here is, “Doing nothing often leads to the very best of something.”

When: Pre-open until May 30 (reservation required via LINE) June dates TBD

Where: Maruyamacho, 28−8, Shibuya



Museums & Exhibitions

An art exhibition asking what’s real and what’s fake?

A model for KATE cosmetics with over 300,000 Instagram followers, Imma is a virtual girl blurring the line between reality and fantasy. Since the pandemic, the virtual world has been an escape for many people, but is it authentic or is it fake? Diesel Art Gallery will explore this question in an upcoming exhibition, entitled Imma. A total of 13 innovative artists will use Imma for inspiration when creating their artwork. There is no limit to what they can create, from sculptures to digital data and beyond.

When: May 22 – Sep 2

Where: B1F cocoti SHIBUYA, Shibuya 1 Chome−23−16

Praise girls at Bunkamura

What does it mean to be a ‘girl’ in today’s society? This exhibition takes a look at the varying ways the world sees girlhood and the visual elements tied to it. More than 30 artists will come together to express their original interpretations of the concept in the hope of uncovering recurring themes as well as coming up with their own unique ideas. Dolls, sculptures, and paintings will shine in the Bunkamura Gallery with vivid colors and ‘cute’ embellishments, but there also lies a thought-provoking message under the surface.

When: Jun 9 – 20

Where: 2 Chome-24 Dogenzaka, Shibuya

Shopping

Used clothing store JAM to open in Harajuku

Harajuku is known for its fashionable, affordable clothes. I mean, who doesn’t love looking good while promoting sustainable fashion. So, the opening of a new vintage second-hand store is bound to turn a few heads. JAM specializes in imported American clothing, boasting the largest selection in Japan. In-fashion items such as authentic army jackets, athletic jerseys and college sweaters will line the store with the first customers receiving novelty eco bags with their purchase.

When: Open May 29

Where: 6 Chome-28-4 Jingumae, Shibuya

Look striking in SNS’s new workwear clothing line

Sneakersnstuff is releasing a new clothing range featuring clothes that are not only durable but stylish as well. Feel confident on the way to work with these contemporary, eye-catching designs. Choose from an alligator or leopard patterned worker jacket or pants and take comfort in the fact that they’re all made from 100% cotton. Wear them together as a statement piece or individually to complement your wardrobe.

When: From May 13

Where: 13-1 Daikanyamacho, Shibuya or Online

