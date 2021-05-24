In the heart of the capital, around Tokyo Station, there’s plenty planned for the upcoming month. A summer sweets fair, CBD products stocking the bars of Ginza, exciting seasonal cuisine and more in this month’s “What’s New Around Tokyo Station” round up.

Tokyo Gift Palette Summer Sweets Fair

Throughout June, the Tokyo Gift Palette sweets emporium, located inside Tokyo Station, is holding the summer “Sweets-UP!” fair. During this very Japanese-sounding event, a range of distinctly Japanese okashi will be available in the store for a limited time only. The selection includes a “Mango Omelet”, which is really a crepe with fresh fruits and cream. You can also enjoy an artisanal take on the classic convenience store fruit sandwich as well as a fruit anmitsu which contains seasonal agar jelly and anko. In addition to all that, there’s a mango and apricot trifle and a two-kinds-of-mango Swiss roll.

Where: Tokyo Gift Palette

When: June 1—June 30

Relax with CBD at These Ginza Bars

Cannabidiol, or CBD, has become an increasingly popular hipster cure-all across Tokyo, with various home-grown brands and cafes that sell CBD-infused drinks and edibles popping up all across the city. In Ginza, which isn’t too far from Tokyo Station, two American-inspired bars have decided to embrace the craze. Bar NYLA and LANY (abbreviated portmanteaus of New York and Los Angeles) are now selling products in conjunction with the Japanese CBD brand WEAL (online purchases are also available). WEAL’s vape products have CBD concentrations of up to 30%. This is higher than what’s offered by many of its competitors across Tokyo.

Where: Bar LANY and Bar NYLA, 6-2-6 Ginza, Chuo-ku

When: From June 1

Enjoy Boutique Cuisine at the Palace Hotel Tokyo

The Palace Hotel Tokyo has announced a collaboration event at its fine dining French restaurant, Esterre which was founded by Alain Ducasse. The official press release states that it is “the first of its kind to be held in Japan”. Going by the Moniker “6 Hands”, which is in reference to the three individual chefs who have collaboratively compiled the course menu, the meal will give a taster of each cook’s distinct oeuvre. The menu includes grouper from Mie Prefecture with green peas and marinated shellfish as well as flounder with braised cabbage and blackcurrant Arbois wine. To top it all off, there’s some sumptuous wagyu beef.

Where: The Palace Hotel Tokyo, 1-1-1 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku

When: May 29 (reservations necessary)

Check Out the Reopening of Artizon Museum in Nihonbashi

Take a short stroll east from Tokyo Station and you’ll find Artizon Museum. This place was founded on the principles of expanding artistic horizons. While Artizon remained closed from April through mid-May, it has now reopened. Only 50 guests are allowed into the museum at any one time so it’s probably not a good idea to visit during peak hours. The “Steps Ahead” exhibition, which displays a wide range of recent acquisitions from modern Japanese impressionism to ancient works from China, has been reinstated after a late-spring hiatus. This coincides with the introduction of a miniature exhibition of sculptures and prints by Marino Marini. The 20th century Italian sculptor received much acclaim for his stonework impressions of mythical imagery.

Where: Artizon Museum, 1-7-2 Kyobashi, Chuo-ku

Get Custom-Made Shoes at the Brand-New Belle Maison in Tokyo Station

As part of JR East’s “Beyond Station Concept”, which looks to transform stations into “platforms for connected lifestyles”, is the opening of Belle Maison in Tokyo Station’s underground Gransta mall. The shop, which specializes in casual fashion and accessories, offers custom-order women’s footwear. Along with the pumps in 37 colors and flats in 31 colors, there are also measuring devices in the store. Purchases can be made in conjunction with the JRE points system and any of its affiliated campaigns. This includes 2,000 yen off custom-order shoes until June 30.

Where: Belle Maison (inside Gransta), 1-9-1 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku



When: From May 21

