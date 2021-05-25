What’s New in Kamakura This Month: June 2021

As the refreshing scent of fresh greenery fills the air and raindrops hydrate the land of the rising sun before its sizzling summer, the former ancient capital radiates a very subtle yet elegant look during what is a special month.

Here’s a look at what’s new in Kamakura in June, 2021.

Temples and flowers

Admire Irises at Meigetsu-in Temple

While Meigetsu-in Temple is revered for its gorgeous hydrangeas, did you know that you can also enjoy the marvelous sight of hana shobu (irises) on the premises as well? Quietly tucked away at the rear end of the temple, dreamy colors of purple and white decorate the poetic scenery of the garden in early June. If you plan to visit Meigetsu-in during this period, it’s a view that should not be missed.

Where

When: early June, the temple is open from 9am to 4pm

Website

Hotels and Accommodation Deals

Staycation and COVID-19 Safe Accommodation at Hotel Metropolitan Kamakura

With the spread of COVID-19 continuing to afflict our daily lives, Hotel Metropolitan Kamakura has decided to offer a great deal that makes the most of a bad situation. Available until June 30, “Me-Time 30” is an accommodation plan which lets you pamper yourself with a 30-hour luxurious stay that includes a free breakfast at the Café&Meal Muji located downstairs. It also has a good range of Staycation and Workcation plans to optimize the current situation in a safe way.

Where

When: until June 30, 2021

Website

Shopping and Workshops

Local Brand Flagship Store Kamakura

Having served Kamakura with authentic Hawaiian jewelry for over 15 years, Local Brand opened a new flagship store along the Wakamiya Oji (the city’s main avenue) in April. The store not only offers a lineup of beautiful handmade Hawaiian jewelry but also hosts workshops for visitors to witness the wondrous world of Hawaiian jewelry firsthand.

June is symbolic of marriage, so maybe you can celebrate the season with romantic jewelry and make your loved one feel special.

Where

When: Mon to Fri 10am – 6pm / Saturday and Sunday 10am – 6:30pm

Website

Restaurants and cafes

Taste the Burgers at The Factory

This brand-new burger shop in Kamakura is located along the bustling street of Komachi Dori, hidden away inside the corner of Komorebi Rokugan. The Factory is dedicated to serving some of the most satisfying burgers and shakes you’ll find in the region.

All of the burgers are made with 100 percent American prime Angus beef patty. This is accompanied by Kamakura vegetables, sandwiched between freshly baked homemade buns. Their shakes, in all sorts of flavors, are best when married with the scrumptious goodness of these burgers. The spacious terraced seats are perfect for families with kids and pets to enjoy a stress-free outing.

Where

When: 11am – 9am (closed on Tuesdays)

La boutique de Yukinoshita Kamakura

As the ancient Japanese saying “Hare to Ke” suggests people in this country tend to draw a clear line between what is luxury and ordinary in their lives. While cakes are typically conceived merely for “hare” occasions, the brand new patisserie, La boutique de Yukinoshita Kamakura strives to challenge this stereotype by offering designer patisseries that can be indulged more frequently in any mundane day of “ke”.

Here the patisseries are created by highly acclaimed chef Junichi Shikama. His delectable art adopts a Wayosetchu style (Japanese and Western fusion) using carefully selected ingredients. Perfect examples of this can be seen in his series of macarons japone which combine extraordinary flavors such as banana-infused sake mixed with Valrhona chocolate as well as premium miso paired with fermented butter. Each composes a magical harmony like no other.

The macarons with rose and lychee are this month’s special flavor. Another limited-time only item is cheesecake baked with Roquefort cheese. If you want to indulge in multiple flavors try the dégustation plate served at the tea house-inspired eat-in section.

Where

When: Mon to Sun, 10am – 6pm (Closes irregularly)

Instagram

