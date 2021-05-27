What’s New in Yokohama This Month: June 2021

Without Toshio Suzuki, Hayao Miyazaki may not have become such a world-famous director. The widely respected producer helped kickstart Miyazaki’s career by facilitating the creation of the Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind manga and anime. He was also instrumental in the establishment of Studio Ghibli and served as its president from 2004 to 2008.

This June fans have the opportunity to see Suzuki up-close as Yokohama City Library celebrates its 100th anniversary. To honor the occasion, they’ve invited Suzuki to talk about his involvement in crafting some of the most famous stories in pop-culture history.

All About Toshio Suzuki

Suzuki has received two Academy Award nominations for Best Animated Feature for his role as a producer on The Wind Rises and The Red Turtle. That’s just a small sample of his work as he’s been involved with basically every Ghibli Studio production. This includes From Up on Poppy Hill, which is set in Yokohama.

Joining Suzuki at Konan Public Hall will be Akiko Nagatsuka, editor of the book All About Toshio Suzuki. Entrance to the event is free but due to coronavirus restrictions, only 150 non-media people will be admitted. Seats will be decided via a lottery. If you can’t make it, don’t worry as the event will also be streamed online. Details on how to apply and how to access the stream can be found here (Japanese only).

When: June 13, 12:30 – 16:00

Where: Konan Pubic Hall, 10-1 Konanchuodori, Konan-ku, Yokohama

Hula-Hoop With a World Record Holder

Yokohama’s Kodomo no Kuni is a massive park that’s geared towards children. Its name literally means “children’s land” and it was opened on Children’s Day in 1965. Another interesting fact is that it’s more spacious than Tokyo Disneyland, clocking in at 240 acres. There’s so much to see and do there. As well as the artificial brook, you can enjoy the farm and mini-zoo, pool, lake and various playgrounds. There are also many activities such as the monthly hula-hoop classes.

The experience will be available on June 5, 6, 19 and 20 between 10:00 and 15:00, unless it rains. Kids and adults will have free use of hula-hoops and jump ropes so the entire family can join in. We recommend swinging by the park on June 6 between 13:00 and 15:00 as that’s when classes will be held by Hoopman Yuya, the Guinness World Record holder for the largest hula-hoop spin in history.

When: June 5, 6, 19, 20, 10:00 – 15:00

Where: Kodomo no Kuni, 700 Naracho, Aoba-ku, Yokohama

Entrance Fee: Adults ¥600, Elementary-School Students ¥200, Children over three ¥100

Last Chance to Get to These Exhibitions Before They Close

Fans of the hit manga and anime Attack on Titan still have time to catch the end leg of the Attack on Titan x Landmark Tower exhibition which is set to conclude on June 20. A collaboration between a franchise about giant monsters and Landmark Tower actually makes perfect sense as the latter is the biggest building in Yokohama and the second-largest in Japan. The exhibition includes an 8.5m-tall statue of Eren in his Titan form as well as window decorations and AoT goods located on the building’s 69th floor.

Fans of history, meanwhile, have until June 27 to visit the Yokohama History Museum to check out their exhibition dedicated to the Goshono ruins, an archaeological site from the Jomon period (14,000—300 BC). The installation shows how people from the earliest recorded period in Japanese history lived their everyday lives through various displays, reconstructed pottery and a series of lectures. Details here (Japanese only).

Kiyoken Comes Up with a Tasty Father’s Day Gift

It’s no surprise that Kiyoken’s idea for the perfect gift is a bento box. After all, Yokohama’s native shumai dumpling company is most well-known for its boxed lunches. They’ve obviously found their niche and are sticking to it. Still, that doesn’t mean that they’re not putting a lot of thought into this super limited-edition Father’s Day special.

The gift will be available at all Kiyoken locations or via home delivery between June 18 and June 20, so you may want to preorder yours today. The company’s stated goal is to show appreciation for all the hard work that dads do. The boxed lunches feature power foods to boost stamina such as shrimp, sweet and sour pork, green peppers and meat. Of course, it also includes three different types of shumai. The box will set you back ¥1,350.

When: June 18 – June 20 (or until sold out)

Where: various Kiyoken locations or online orders

